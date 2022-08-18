The Top Dawg Entertainment label looks far different in 2022 than it did five years ago, going through several dramatic changes. Back in 2017, the peak of the label’s grip on the modern music landscape, Kendrick Lamar had just released his Pulitzer Prize-winning album DAMN., SZA dropped her now-classic project Ctrl, Jay Rock was still reeling from the highs of 90059 and would soon go on to release Redemption and Isaiah Rashad and ScHoolboy Q had unleashed two of the best albums from the label’s discography in The Sun’s Tirade and Blank Face LP. In the mid to late aughts, TDE was one of, if not the, most formidable imprint in rap, a label which dared to push the envelope and springboard exciting new voices without smoothing out the quirks that made them compelling.

4 DAYS AGO