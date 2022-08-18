Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
B.o.B Recalls Eminem's Reaction To André 3000's Flow During Studio Session
André 3000’s flow keeps even Eminem on his toes. In a recent interview with B High TV, B.o.B recalled Slim Shady’s reaction when he played him his “Play the Guitar” collaboration with the Outkast legend during a studio session. The song features a show-stealing guest...
HipHopDX.com
Asian Doll Fights Off Woman Who Tries Stealing Her Diamond Chain: 'Bitch Saw Nun Else But Stars'
Asian Doll got into a physical altercation over the weekend after a woman allegedly attempted to steal her diamond chain. A video of the incident surfaced on Sunday (August 21) and shows the rapper being held back by several onlookers as she lunges at the would-be thief. “Dumb bitch, are...
Harrowing footage shows man recording in building opposite World Trade Centre on 9/11
Harrowing footage captured on 11 September 2001 shows smoke billowing from the World Trade Centre as a man living opposite the towers explains he’s being evacuated from his home. In a recently resurfaced clip shared on TikTok, a man can be seen talking to the camera moments before leaving...
HipHopDX.com
Busta Rhymes Called Out By Funk Flex In Latest New Music Challenge
Busta Rhymes is the latest rapper to be called out by Funk Flex for not releasing much in the way of new music in a while. After successfully calling out the likes of Juelz Santana, Conway The Machine and Fabolous in recent weeks, the Hot 97 DJ has now turned attention to the Flipmode general challenging him to get a new track into his hands in the next six days.
Tevin Campbell Was Once Considered “The Next Michael Jackson” — Inside His Net Worth
R&B singer-songwriter Tevin Campbell has maintained his music career for over two decades. The Waxahachie, Texas native became famous in the 1990s for hit songs like “Round and Round,” “Back to the World,” and his Grammy-nominated single, “Can We Talk.”. Article continues below advertisement. Throughout...
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown: ‘R&B Ain’t Dead… Y’all N-ggas Just Ugly’
Chris Brown is the latest artist to hit back at Diddy’s recent claim that R&B is dead, delivering an impassioned response via social media. “When’s the last time you heard a slow song on the radio???” Breezy asked on his Instagram Story on Friday (August 19). “N-ggas...
Complex
The Game Responds to YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Feature Fee for ‘Drillmatic’ Collab
The Game doesn’t seem too upset about the loss of his joint track with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, “O.P.P.”. The record, co-produced by DJ Paul and Jason Goldberg, originally appeared on Game’s newly released album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind. However, the song was quickly removed from streaming services due to reasons that were unclear until Wack 100 weighed in.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Accused Of Punching The Chainsmokers Member In The Face Over Kiss On The Cheek
T.I. allegedly punched The Chainsmokers’ Andrew “Drew” Taggart in the face after he kissed him on the cheek. In a video uploaded to the EDM duo’s TikTok page on Tuesday (August 16), Taggart and fellow Chainsmoker Alexander “Alex” Pall document a recent encounter with the Atlanta native at a nightclub.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Surprises Fans With Brand New ‘Closure’ EP
Kodak Black has surprised fans by releasing a brand new EP called ‘Closure’ — listen to it below. The Pompano Beach native’s latest project isn’t available on digital streaming platforms such as Apple Music or Spotify, but instead it’s been released on his YouTube channel in an effort to combat a previous leak.
Diddy Feels “R&B Is Dead,” But Mary J. Blige And More Say Otherwise
On Wednesday (Aug. 17), Diddy took to Twitter to tweet a question. “Who killed R&B?” he asked. Half of Black Twitter responded with the standard answer: “It’s not dead,” or something to that degree while the others simply blamed him. Like clockwork, the “R&B is dead” debate began, prompting Diddy to call a house meeting on Instagram Live later that day. Gathering the likes of Tank, Kehlani, Mary J. Blige, and Timbaland, he asked each of them to speak on the state of R&B and what they feel is missing. While the latter couldn’t conjure up more than two acts “keeping...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Clarifies His ‘R&B Is Dead’ Comments: ‘It’s Not Disrespect’
Diddy has doubled down on his opinion that R&B is dead, however the Bad Boy mogul has made it clear that he’s not shading anyone with his comments. On Wednesday night (August 17), Puff kicked off an online discussion about the current state of R&B. Things quickly got heated when Timbaland joined the conversation, with Diddy yelling at the legendary producer: “R&B is muthafuckin’ dead as of right now.”
BET
Mary J. Blige On R&B Becoming "Popular" When Adele Puts Out A Song From The Genre
Mary J. Blige let her opinion known about the state of R&B after sitting down with DIddy in a candid conversation on the history behind the genre and how when new tracks are released, it is labeled as "popular." "Who killed R&B?" Diddy posted on his social media accounts before...
HipHopDX.com
Doechii 'she / her / black bitch' Shows Glimpses Of Excellence But Falls Short Of TDE’s Quality Control
The Top Dawg Entertainment label looks far different in 2022 than it did five years ago, going through several dramatic changes. Back in 2017, the peak of the label’s grip on the modern music landscape, Kendrick Lamar had just released his Pulitzer Prize-winning album DAMN., SZA dropped her now-classic project Ctrl, Jay Rock was still reeling from the highs of 90059 and would soon go on to release Redemption and Isaiah Rashad and ScHoolboy Q had unleashed two of the best albums from the label’s discography in The Sun’s Tirade and Blank Face LP. In the mid to late aughts, TDE was one of, if not the, most formidable imprint in rap, a label which dared to push the envelope and springboard exciting new voices without smoothing out the quirks that made them compelling.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Revives Roman Alter-Ego On 'Super Freaky Girl' Remix: Listen
Nicki Minaj has brought back her Roman Zolanski alter-ego for the remix to her new single, “Super Freaky Girl.”. Released on Thursday (August 18), the remix is simply an extended version of the original song featuring a new brand new third verse from Nicki’s fan-favorite persona. “Ass fat...
HipHopDX.com
The D.O.C. Says He ‘Might Take Eminem’s Advice’ Regarding Vocal Cord Procedure
Exclusive – The D.O.C. has endured numerous medical procedures since the near-fatal car accident that robbed him of his voice — and he’s not in a hurry for the next one. In The DOC documentary, which debuted at New York City’s Tribeca Film Festival in June, the West Coast rap pioneer was filmed at one of his doctor’s appointments where he was asked if he wanted to undergo yet another vocal cord procedure in further hopes of restoring his original voice. As the doctor explained, it was a risk; he had a 50/50 chance of it working.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Clue Blasts Today's 'Awful' Rap Music: 'Some Of These Songs Be A,B,C'
DJ Clue has criticized the quality of some of today’s Hip Hop music, saying he thinks rap would be better if artists actually put pen to paper during the creative process. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (August 17), ClueManatti revealed he’s not a fan of some of the music being produced today, and he offered some advice to those making music in the modern era.
Complex
Juelz Santana Asks Mike Tyson to Explain Awkward 2003 Clip of Him ‘Manhandling’ Rapper
Juelz Santana made an appearance on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, and asked the boxer to help explain an awkward clip from 2003. “I need to pull this up because I got Mike here … I need to justify this,” Santana said at the 35:50 mark of the video above.
Engadget
Netflix’s ad-supported tier might not play commercials during new movies
Netflix’s forthcoming ad-supported tier could include programming without commercials. According to Bloomberg, the company doesn’t plan to run ads during original movies, at least when they first premiere on the platform. In doing so, Netflix reportedly hopes to keep its service appealing to high-profile filmmakers who may find the idea of commercials interrupting their stories unappealing.
HipHopDX.com
Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Latest Altercation Results In Alleged Broken Door And Missing Hair: ‘She Tried To Run’
Blueface and Chrisean Rock seem to have once again gotten into a pretty serious scuffle, and fans are starting to get worried. The notorious couple had previously made headlines on August 1 after they were seen on video getting into a vicious fight in Hollywood, California. Now just a little over two weeks later it seems the pair have gotten into another physical fight, this time resulting in a broken bathroom door and a chunk of hair missing from Chrisean Rock’s head.
