Cedar Park: Water customers should expect more restrictions after pipeline leak

By Fernanda Figueroa, Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

Cedar Park announced that its water customers should expect additional watering restrictions due to repairs of a Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority pipeline.

The authority is assessing a leak of its underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis, according to a city news release. It said the regional water authority is working to expedite the repair process.

The Brushy Creek Regional Authority provides 20% of Cedar Park's overall water use and serves as the city's secondary water treatment plant, the release said.

Cedar Park has a secure water supply and is confident that indoor use will not be impacted, the release said, but customers should expect additional outdoor watering restrictions during the repair.

No other cities are affected at the time.

More: What Austin-area water restrictions are in place, what will trigger more limits?

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Cedar Park: Water customers should expect more restrictions after pipeline leak

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedar Park#Water Supply#Lake Travis#Regional Water Authority#Water Treatment Plant#Urban Construction
