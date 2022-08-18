Members of the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles were presented with a special opportunity Sunday. The American League East ballclubs took part in this year’s Major League Baseball Little League Classic, an event that’s been held annually in Williamsport, Pa., since 2017. It was a full-day affair for the Sox and the O’s, who spent hours hanging out with some of the world’s best youth baseball players before playing a game at Bowman Field.

19 HOURS AGO