Read full article on original website
Related
Red Sox Wrap: Boston Bullpen Hands Series Win To Baltimore
The Boston Red Sox dropped another American League East series on Sunday night, losing to the Baltimore Orioles, 5-3, in the Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark in Williamsport, PA. The Red Sox dropped to 60-62, while the Orioles improved to 63-58. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY.
How Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Feels About Playing In Little League Classic
Sunday night won’t be an ordinary baseball game for the Red Sox and the Orioles. Boston and Baltimore are slated to meet in the 2022 Major League Baseball Little League Classic. The sixth annual event will take place in Williamsport, Penn., where the Little League World Series has been held every year since 1947.
Red Sox Share Awesome Throwback Photos Before Little League Classic
The Red Sox on Sunday will take part in one of the coolest events Major League Baseball has to offer. Boston and the Baltimore Orioles will wrap up their three-game series in the 2022 MLB Little League Classic. First held in 2017, the fun-filled event is held annually in Williamsport, Penn., the long-running site of the Little League World Series.
Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Tommy Pham In For Little League Classic
The Boston Red Sox look to close out their three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles in the win column after splitting the first two games. Rafael Devers is looking forward to playing in the 2022 Little League Classic taking place at Bowman Field in Williamsport, PA. Many former little leaguers are on the Sox roster, and throwback pictures were posted Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Sox’s Alex Cora Relives Childhood Memories At Little League Classic
The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles are taking part in the sixth annual Major League Baseball Little League Classic on Sunday, giving reason for players and coaches to relive some of their best baseball memories. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was one of those who recalled the important role...
Xander Bogaerts Offered This Advice To Kids At MLB Little League Classic
Members of the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles were presented with a special opportunity Sunday. The American League East ballclubs took part in this year’s Major League Baseball Little League Classic, an event that’s been held annually in Williamsport, Pa., since 2017. It was a full-day affair for the Sox and the O’s, who spent hours hanging out with some of the world’s best youth baseball players before playing a game at Bowman Field.
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
44K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 1