ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested in Ohio following north Madison shooting extradited back to Wisconsin, bail set at $1 million

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D90By_0hMYAlfh00

MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County man arrested in Ohio earlier this month after being charged in a deadly shooting in Madison made his initial court appearance in Dane County Thursday afternoon.

Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 4. He faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and involving the use of a dangerous weapon, stemming from the July 22 shooting on Madison’s north side, online court records show.

Dane County Jail records show Lowe was booked Tuesday afternoon after being extradited from the Montgomery County, Ohio, jail. In court Thursday afternoon, a court commissioner set bail at $1 million.

The shooting near Warner Park left 18-year-old Laron Bynum of Milwaukee dead.

According to a criminal complaint, Bynum was found inside a Kia Optima that had been reported stolen from a parking lot in the 3300 block of Leopold Way in Fitchburg earlier that morning.

The complaint alleges a group of people, including Lowe, went to look for the stolen vehicle, which friends told them was on Vera Court. When the group found the vehicle, Lowe allegedly got out and shot at the people inside while another person fired at the Kia from inside the getaway vehicle.

According to the complaint, surveillance video showed the Kia pulling up to the Vera Court cul-de-sac at 11:12 a.m. Within a minute, Bynum ran from behind a building and got into the car’s back seat. One minute later at 11:14 a.m., the getaway vehicle — a borrowed Nissan Rogue SUV — pulled up, at which point Lowe got out and started shooting. Someone inside the SUV also fired shots from the back seat. The Kia then drove away, with the Nissan following.

The Kia ended up on Vahlen Street near North Sherman Avenue. The complaint said one of the people inside the Kia told police the Nissan SUV had followed them and that she ran after she heard another gunshot.

At 11:22 a.m., police were called to the 1700 block of Vahlen Street for a report of the Kia running in the middle of the road. When officers got to the scene, they found Bynum slumped over and bleeding in the back seat. He was declared dead at the scene around 15 minutes after officers arrived.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 5

Related
UPMATTERS

Ohio man sentenced to prison for Wisconsin jewelry heist

(WFRV) – A man from Ohio was sentenced to federal prison after a jewelry heist where a hole was cut through a reinforced concrete wall to get into the store’s vault. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 57-year-old James Quinn was sentenced to 57 months (four years and nine months) in federal prison for his role in a Brookfield jewelry heist. Quinn had previously pleaded guilty to charges of criminal conspiracy and interstate transportation of stolen property.
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
WAUSAU, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison officer sees drug deal happening, makes arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An officer patrolling Reindahl Park on Sunday evening arrested a man after spotting the suspect allegedly making a drug deal. The officer reported seeing the transaction happening around 6 p.m. Upon catching up to the 34-year-old man in the 1800 block of Portage Ave., the suspect allegedly admitted having drugs in his vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wisconsin#Kia Optima#Violent Crime#Leopold Way#The Vera Court
WANE-TV

Ohio officers fatally shoot 2 suspects

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WBNS) – Law enforcement officers fatally shot two suspects Saturday morning who allegedly fired shots from inside a home Friday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. According to Captain Jay Sheffer with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired at a vehicle...
wearegreenbay.com

Body found in Wisconsin lake, death under investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway after officers pulled a man’s body from a Wisconsin lake on Friday morning. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating in Lake Mendota near Alumni Park and the Memorial Union.
nbc15.com

Beloit PD looking for suspects who punched moviegoers in the face

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department needs the community’s help in looking for three suspects who allegedly assaulted moviegoers on multiple occasions. Beloit PD said they are looking for three young men who punched moviegoers in the face. The victims had no contact with the suspects before...
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Body discovered in Rib Mountain field, investigation underway

Police are investigating after a body was discovered Monday in Rib Mountain, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department news release. Sheriff’s officials say the discovery was made just before noon in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodchuck Lane in the town of Rib Mountain.
sent-trib.com

Shooting straight: Smith has spent her life professionalizing bail bonds industry

ROSSFORD — The small woman with the bright happy smile is as close to being the opposite of what one would expect from the pop culture stereotype of the bail bondsman. The little-understood industry has been Mary Frances Smith’s business, Smith Bonds and Surety, for 34 years. She has led a crusade, actually writing a handbook to help change the negative images and tout what she believes to be a positive service to her clients and the public good.
Fox 19

Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE - A man turned away from Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people. The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate. "Lack of impulse control," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted for first-degree homicide and...
nbc15.com

Chicago man fails to report to prison for robbing a Madison liquor store gains another year in prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man from Chicago was sentenced to another year in prison after he had abandoned his original sentence for robbing a liquor store in Madison in 2019. Bernard Thomas, 31, was sentenced in federal court in Madison by Judge Conley to 18 months of prison after robbing Rocky’s Liquor. The robbing of the Madison-based store happened on December 28, 2019. Thomas failed to show up for his original sentence on March 12, 2021 and was arrested almost a year later in Chicago by the U.S. Marshals Service.
sciotopost.com

WANTED: Second Chase by Law Enforcement in Days for Same Man

Hocking – A wanted man for several felonies out of Franklin and a National warrant out of California for Weapons violations has run from police in Southern Ohio areas twice in just days. Corey J Kelly met Southern Ohio officers first when on the 13th Chief Murphy with the...
kjan.com

Missouri pair arrested on drug charges near Shenandoah

(Shenandoah, Iowa) – A traffic stop at around 12:02-a.m. Saturday south of Shenandoah, resulted in the arrest on drug charges, of a woman and man from Missouri. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chrysler near the intersection of Highway 59 and 300th Street. Deputies detected odor of controlled substances coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. They located approximately 11.1 grams of Methamphetamine and approximately 16 grams of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. (photos provided by the Fremont County S/O)
nbc15.com

Suspect on the run after MPD sergeant dragged through parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured Friday morning when he was dragged through a parking lot on the city’s near east side and officers are still trying to track down the suspect who was behind the wheel at the time. According to MPD’s initial...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy