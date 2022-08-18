Man arrested in Ohio following north Madison shooting extradited back to Wisconsin, bail set at $1 million

MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County man arrested in Ohio earlier this month after being charged in a deadly shooting in Madison made his initial court appearance in Dane County Thursday afternoon.

Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 4. He faces five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and involving the use of a dangerous weapon, stemming from the July 22 shooting on Madison’s north side, online court records show.

Dane County Jail records show Lowe was booked Tuesday afternoon after being extradited from the Montgomery County, Ohio, jail. In court Thursday afternoon, a court commissioner set bail at $1 million.

The shooting near Warner Park left 18-year-old Laron Bynum of Milwaukee dead.

According to a criminal complaint, Bynum was found inside a Kia Optima that had been reported stolen from a parking lot in the 3300 block of Leopold Way in Fitchburg earlier that morning.

The complaint alleges a group of people, including Lowe, went to look for the stolen vehicle, which friends told them was on Vera Court. When the group found the vehicle, Lowe allegedly got out and shot at the people inside while another person fired at the Kia from inside the getaway vehicle.

According to the complaint, surveillance video showed the Kia pulling up to the Vera Court cul-de-sac at 11:12 a.m. Within a minute, Bynum ran from behind a building and got into the car’s back seat. One minute later at 11:14 a.m., the getaway vehicle — a borrowed Nissan Rogue SUV — pulled up, at which point Lowe got out and started shooting. Someone inside the SUV also fired shots from the back seat. The Kia then drove away, with the Nissan following.

The Kia ended up on Vahlen Street near North Sherman Avenue. The complaint said one of the people inside the Kia told police the Nissan SUV had followed them and that she ran after she heard another gunshot.

At 11:22 a.m., police were called to the 1700 block of Vahlen Street for a report of the Kia running in the middle of the road. When officers got to the scene, they found Bynum slumped over and bleeding in the back seat. He was declared dead at the scene around 15 minutes after officers arrived.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.