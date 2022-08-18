THE WOODLANDS, TX – Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest) will host the 12th Annual Woodforest Charity Run at Heritage Place Park in downtown Conroe on September 17, 2022. This year’s race will include a 10K run sponsored by Insperity Invitational and a 5K run sponsored by Convergint. Plus, there will be the popular “Barkley Shoe Dash” for kids ages 5-7 and 8-12. During the “dash,” young runners begin their race with one shoe, dash 50 yards to retrieve and put on their other shoe from a pile of competing runners’ shoes, then dash 50 yards back across the finish line. Net proceeds benefit The Woodforest Charitable Foundation®. New this year, visit our newly constructed Conroe Downtown location (400 W. Davis St., Conroe, TX 77301) on race day to receive a fun, commemorative item, while supplies last.

4 HOURS AGO