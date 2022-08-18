ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Will There Be a 'Young Justice' Season 5? We're Feeling a Little Distraught

Warner Bros. Animation is known for its classic cartoons including Looney Tunes and Batman: The Animated Series. The 2010 animated superhero series Young Justice is loosely based on the DC Comics of the same name about a group of young superheroes coming of age. The show ran for three seasons on Cartoon Network before an abrupt cancellation, but with time and many petitions, the show was brought back for a Season 4 on HBO Max.
'The Sandman' Just Dropped Some Bonus Episodes on Netflix — Let's Break Them Down

If traditional Marvel Studios stories aren't cutting it for you anymore, you may want to check out The Sandman on Netflix. The new series is based on the critically acclaimed comic book series of the same name by Neil Gaiman. It follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the King of Dreams who must restore his battered kingdom after being imprisoned by humans for 100 years. His quest gives him an intimate look at what it means to be human.
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
The Possibility of a Fourth '365 Days' Movie Coming to Fruition Is Real

Over the course of the last few months no film series on Netflix has commanded as much attention as the 365 Days trilogy. The tale of Laura Biel (played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka), who is kidnapped and given a year to fall in love with Italian mob boss Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone), have captivated millions of the platform's viewers and fans are pining to find out what's next for the torrid couple.
A Guide to the Many Dragons Taking Flight in 'House of the Dragon'

Nearly three years since its announcement, HBO's House of the Dragon — based on George R. R. Martin's book Fire & Blood — is finally arriving. The highly anticipated prequel series to Game of Thrones explores the beginning of the end for our beloved House Targaryen and the events leading up to their deadly war of succession known as the "Dance of the Dragons." Wow, this genuinely sounds like Succession with dragons.
Can You Tell Me Where to Stream 'Sesame Street'? Rainy Days for HBO Max Fans

The lyrics of Sesame Street's theme song, "Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?" have become literal with the recent removal of the show from HBO Max's streaming platform. Parents, kids, and everyone in between are confused about why the platform would remove the series from HBO Max when the goal of the show is to give the public access to educational tools for children.
The Context of the Mad King Widens the Scope of 'House of the Dragon'

Winter came and went, and now, House of the Dragon is finally here. After a disappointing end to Game of Thrones, fans are hopeful for the future (or the past) thanks to HBO’s new prequel. The prequel begins by telling us that the events of House of the Dragon take place 172 years before the death of the Mad King and the birth of Daenerys Targaryen.
Will Selena Gomez Make a Cameo in 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2? BFF Francia Raisa Says ... (EXCLUSIVE)

What's a better way for best friends to bond than by making a cameo in each other's hit Hulu shows?. OK, obviously most besties just meet up for happy hour cocktails, but longtime friends Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez would totally make fans' dreams come true if they made cameos in each other's hit Hulu shows. Francia is currently filming How I Met Your Father Season 2, while Selena's show, Only Murders in the Building, is wrapping up its second season.
A New Interview Reveals a Surprising Detail About Ramy Youssef's Love Life

Actor and TV star Ramy Youssef is an Egyptian-American comedian best known for his work in the semi-autobiographical show Ramy. A Golden Globe winner and two-time Emmy nominee, Ramy has been busy making history for his positive depiction of American Muslims onscreen. Article continues below advertisement. Now, fans of the...
Why Does Isabelle Fuhrman Still Look Young in 'Orphan: First Kill'? Let's Discuss the Movie Magic

Calling all horror buffs! Remember that twisty, disturbing movie from 2009 called Orphan? From director Jaume Collet-Serra, the film follows a couple (Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard) devastated by the loss of their unborn baby who then decides to adopt a child from an orphanage. They stumble upon a strange little girl named Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman), who soon reveals that she's anything but sweet, innocent, and, well, prepubescent.
