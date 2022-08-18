Read full article on original website
KFVS12
UTV passenger seriously injured in crash
REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Steeleville, Missouri man was flown to a St. Louis hospital after a crash Sunday night, August 21 in Reynolds County. The crash happened at 7:01 p.m. on Route N, just 4 miles south of Lesterville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Richard...
KFVS12
Sunday night shots fired under investigation in Cape Girardeau
A family traveling from Texas on I-55 was taken to the hospital because of carbon monoxide poisoning. Police in Carbodale look for a suspect in connection with a theft at a local business. Cairo bridge reduced to one lane. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Cairo bridge reduced to one lane.
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Johnson County man found dead in Missouri
A Johnson County, Illinois man reported missing last week was found dead in southeast Missouri on Friday. Forty-three-year-old Jason Blair of Creal Springs reportedly left Johnson County on Wednesday with the family dog. The Madison County, Missouri, sheriff's office said someone reported seeing a man and dog walking on a...
wfcnnews.com
Missing Creal Springs man found dead in Missouri
MADISON COUNTY, MO - A man from Creal Springs reported missing in Missouri has been found deceased. According to the Madison County, Missouri Sheriff's Office, 43 year-old Jason Blair was found deceased after an extensive search in rural areas of the county. His dog was located and was turned over...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for the suspect in a recent hit-and-run. CGPD Corporal Ryan Droege says the incident occurred at 7:22 p.m. on Friday, August 19. A child was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street. The...
Dad, Mother and Toddler Have Died After Missouri Home Explosion
A sad story in Missouri has become even more tragic. There are now 3 fatalities resulting from a home explosion in Wyatt, Missouri this past week. As we shared a few days ago, a Wyatt, Missouri home exploded early Monday morning, August 15 at around 7am. At that time, 22-year-old Corey Coleman had been killed while 9 others were injured. The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post today announced that two other family members had now succumbed to their injuries. Myranda Gale Golden, 22 and her 3-year-old have now also passed.
kbsi23.com
$5000 reward offered for info in missing woman case in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing woman who has been missing since February 2021. Shyann Morrison was last seen in Sikeston in February of 2021. The friends and family of Shyann are still looking for her. They are asking for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Suspect flees hit-and-run scene
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — On Friday at 7:22 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street to aid a child that was hit by a car. The child's injuries were non-life-threatening, and they were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
KFVS12
ISP investigating motorcycle crash on Route 146
Here are some signs that you may have a gas leak at your home. Cape Girardeau organization looking for homeless solutions. An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. Woman arrested in Cape Co. vehicle assault. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A woman was arrested in...
KFVS12
7 travelers suffer carbon monoxide poisoning in New Madrid County
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A family traveling on Interstate 55 from Texas had their trip stopped in its tracks because of a poisonous gas. According to New Madrid County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Hensley, a vehicle carrying five children, two adults and a large dog were on the road for approximately seven hours on Sunday when they noticed they were starting to feel sick.
westkentuckystar.com
Small quake detected in Cape Girardeau this morning
A small earthquake occurred overnight that was indicated to be centered in the city of Cape Girardeau on the Missouri/Illinois border. The USGS seismograph at the University of Memphis registered a 2.0 tremor at about 1:50 am Monday. It was located 2.6 miles west of downtown Cape Girardeau near the West Park Mall area.
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis man arrested for bicycle theft
A Metropolis man was arrested last week for stealing a bicycle from the library. Metropolis Police said they arrested 26-year-old Michael S West for felony theft following an investigation into the theft of a bicycle from the library. Police said they victim had parked the bike and went inside only...
KTTS
Girl, 3, Dies After House Explosion In Southeast Missouri
WYATT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old Missouri girl has died from injuries sustained in a gas explosion that killed her father and hurt her mother, two siblings and five other relatives. The family’s home in the far southern Missouri town of Wyatt erupted in flames on Monday,...
KFVS12
Overturned semi closes road in Jackson, Mo.
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) – An overturned semitruck, with a fully-loaded trailer, closed Lee Avenue in Jackson on Friday morning between Jackson Boulevard and Rubbermaid. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department asked drivers to find an alternate route and to avoid the area. The fire department says cleanup should last...
KFVS12
Small earthquake registers near mall in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered near West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau early Monday morning, August 22. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake was recorded at 2:50 a.m. The epicenter was east of a dentist’s office, which is east of West Park Mall, at...
KFVS12
Carbondale police investigating mower theft
Around 3:54 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, police say they responded to a business in the 1700 block of West Main Street for a reported theft. Officers learned the suspect arrived at the business around 3:30 p.m. in a white extended cab truck with tinted windows, a black gas cap cover, a black tool box in the bed, oversized tires and black rims. It was pulling a metal drop gate trailer with white rims and a spare tire.
mymoinfo.com
Search is Underway for Missing Madison County Man
(Madison County) A search is underway this Friday for a missing person. Here’s Kyle Rogers, he’s a dispatcher for Madison County 9-1-1. Rogers says there is a possibility Blair may have some type of medical condition.
KFVS12
Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County. Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley. Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman. A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/19. Updated:...
spotonillinois.com
How many inmates sentenced in Perry County will be released during week ending Aug. 27?
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Perry County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Aug. 27. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lawsuit accuses McCracken County deputy of excessive use of force during arrest of pregnant woman
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County Sheriff's Office deputy is at the center of a lawsuit involving two Black women claiming excessive use of force. Local 6 was set bodycam video of the incident, which happened on Feb. 1. The lawsuit filed by Elayshia Boey and Vanessa Jenkins...
