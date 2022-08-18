ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UTV passenger seriously injured in crash

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Steeleville, Missouri man was flown to a St. Louis hospital after a crash Sunday night, August 21 in Reynolds County. The crash happened at 7:01 p.m. on Route N, just 4 miles south of Lesterville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Richard...
REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO
7 travelers suffer carbon monoxide poisoning in New Madrid County

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A family traveling on Interstate 55 from Texas had their trip stopped in its tracks because of a poisonous gas. According to New Madrid County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Hensley, a vehicle carrying five children, two adults and a large dog were on the road for approximately seven hours on Sunday when they noticed they were starting to feel sick.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
Carbondale investigating theft

Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center to...
Polio outbreak linked to oral vaccine not used in US

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The current strain of polio, which is being detected in New York, did not come from a vaccination given in this country. But now that it is here, we should take precautions. “There is a rebound underway,” Robin Cole, a longtime member of Cape Girardeau’s...
Cape Girardeau authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for the suspect in a recent hit-and-run. CGPD Corporal Ryan Droege says the incident occurred at 7:22 p.m. on Friday, August 19. A child was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street. The...
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County

Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley. Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash. Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman.
Small earthquake registers near mall in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered near West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau early Monday morning, August 22. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake was recorded at 2:50 a.m. The epicenter was east of a dentist’s office, which is east of West Park Mall, at...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Polio vaccination rate below average in Missouri

Cairo bridge reduced to one lane.
Horseshoe tournament brings boost to economy to southeast Missouri

LEOPOLD, Mo. - As thousands made their way to Leopold this weekend, they helped provide an economic boost to the area as well. The Knights of Columbus St. Isidore Council 5898 held their 41st state horseshoe tournament bringing in thousands of visitors to the area. People at the huge event...
LEOPOLD, MO
Firefighters train on former bank building in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department were taking advantage of an opportunity to get in some training over this weekend. They were able to train on various scenarios utilizing an empty structure within the City of Cape Girardeau. Fire crews were able to train...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash

Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County. Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley. Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman. A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her.
SIKESTON, MO
Annual golf tournament to benefit Melaina’s Magical Playland

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An annual golf tournament will benefit Melaina’s Magical Playland. The tournament will be Friday, October 7 at 1 p.m. at Kimbeland Country Club in Jackson. Lunch and registration is at noon. The shotgun start will be at 1 p.m. You can find more...
Union County Fair kicks off with horse races, more events to follow this week

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - This week kicks off the 141st annual Union County Fair in Anna, Il. Locals watched horse harness racing on Saturday, followed by the racing show in the evening. More events will occur throughout this week, such as the queen pageant, concerts, rodeo and even the demolition...
LifeSavers Ministry to hold Recovery Rally

Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Funeral arrangements set for wife of Carbondale Mayor. A 'Celebration of Life' for Theresa Henry will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Carbondale on Saturday.
Hundreds collect supplies at back-to-school event in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people lined up along Independence Street in Cape Girardeau on Saturday in order to collects supplies for students going back to school. This event was put on by Grace Church to provide families with the necessary items for students to be prepared for...
SIU students react to potential extension of pause on federal student loans

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - This week, President Joe Biden is expected to make a decision about extending a two-year pause on federal student loans. Many borrowers are hoping the Education Department will extend that break, and announce up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness. Currently, about 44 million borrowers owe a...
First Alert: Chance of thunderstorms this evening, overnight

(KFVS) - Scattered thunderstorms are likely this evening and overnight as a weak cold front moves in from the northwest. Meteorologist Brian Alworth said northwest counties have a marginal risk of severe weather on the latest SPC maps as storms should weaken a bit after sunset as they trend southeast.
Leopold Knights of Columbus hosts State Horseshoe Tournament

LEOPOLD, Mo. (KFVS) - The 41st Missouri Knights of Columbus State Horseshoe Tournament began on Saturday in Leopold. The St. Isidore Council welcomed over 3,000 people to their council grounds for the competition. “It’s kind of amazing to me that this many people will get this excited about horseshoes,” said...
LEOPOLD, MO
DeLaurent named SEMO’s starting quarterback

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO named newcomer Paxton DeLaurent as its starting quarterback. According to a release from the athletic department, DeLaurent edged CJ Ogbonna, who started every game under center last season, in a tight race that wasn’t decided until Monday morning, August 22. At 6-feet, 5-inches...

