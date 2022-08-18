ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Lil Nas X's upcoming Detroit concerts just got bigger

The "Industry Baby" rapper is moving his Sept. 6 and 7 concerts from the Fillmore Detroit next door to the Fox Theatre, promoters announced Monday. That bumps the capacity for the two shows up from around 2,900 each to 5,000 apiece. Additional tickets for the pair of concerts, starting at $49.95, will go on sale at noon on Monday via Ticketmaster.
Detroit News

Sugar Factory in Detroit opens next Monday, but it's booked solid for weeks

There's a ton of buzz about the colorful and dessert-heavy restaurant Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which is making its Detroit debut Aug. 29. If you don't have a reservation already, however, it may prove difficult to get a table for the next few weeks. The Sugar Factory's reservation platform on the OpenTable app is booked solid until mid-September.
Detroit News

Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects

Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
Detroit News

Woodward Dream Cruise: A 62-year love affair with a '60 Chevy

Royal Oak — At the Woodward Dream Cruise, every car has a story. For Joe Waterman, 81, of Livonia, the story of his white 1960 Chevrolet Impala is closely intertwined with that of his family. He bought the car new from Paul McGlone Chevrolet in Detroit and it's been with him ever since. It has its original red plaid interior, as well as its original 6-cylinder 235-cubic-inch engine, transmission and drivetrain.
Detroit News

Top 5 cool cars seen at the Dream Cruise

For car-crazy people, the Woodward Dream Cruise is the world's biggest candy store. For the 27th time, an estimated 40,000 hot rods, retro mods and just plain odds rumbled along 16 miles of M-1 from Ferndale to Pontiac. Here are some of the coolest rides spotted Saturday at the Dream Cruise.
The Detroit Free Press

High-end retailer Gucci opens first Detroit store

Detroit's first Gucci store is now open. The boutique, located downtown at 1274 Library St., is a sprawling 3,500 square feet and offers high-end men’s and women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and decor. A Gucci representative confirmed Friday's soft opening. Poet Jessica Care Moore told Detroit Metro Times she...
Detroit News

Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it

Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio

With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name. The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.
Detroit News

Top moments at the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise

Here we are now, entertain us. So thought 1 million or so souls who descended on Woodward for the 27th Dream Cruise on Saturday, and they weren't disappointed. Here are some of the top moments from Saturday's auto extravaganza. Cops don't like these donuts. The Dream Cruise is known as...
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
michiganradio.org

After 40 years, Detroit apartment building reopening for residents

Detroit officials have completed construction on an apartment building that has been vacant for more than 40 years. Half of these apartments will be rented at between 50% and 60% of the area median income. These apartment buildings have been renovated as part of the Neighborhood Strategic Fund. One building...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s annual dog swim canceled this summer

ANN ARBOR – Sorry pups--the dog swim at Buhr Park Pool is canceled this year. In an email update, the City of Ann Arbor said that the annual canine fun event won’t happen this season. “Buhr Park Pool will be closing Sunday, Aug. 28, for the season. As...

