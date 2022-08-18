Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
Detroit News
Lil Nas X's upcoming Detroit concerts just got bigger
The "Industry Baby" rapper is moving his Sept. 6 and 7 concerts from the Fillmore Detroit next door to the Fox Theatre, promoters announced Monday. That bumps the capacity for the two shows up from around 2,900 each to 5,000 apiece. Additional tickets for the pair of concerts, starting at $49.95, will go on sale at noon on Monday via Ticketmaster.
Detroit News
Sugar Factory in Detroit opens next Monday, but it's booked solid for weeks
There's a ton of buzz about the colorful and dessert-heavy restaurant Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which is making its Detroit debut Aug. 29. If you don't have a reservation already, however, it may prove difficult to get a table for the next few weeks. The Sugar Factory's reservation platform on the OpenTable app is booked solid until mid-September.
Detroit News
Woodward Dream Cruise finished its 27th year this weekend: Catch all the highlights here
In its 27th year, the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise attracted thousands of car enthusiasts from around the world to see the Motor City hold up its reputation. Some 40,000 cars from yesteryear meandered along Woodward from Ferndale to Pontiac on Saturday and the excitement could be felt all last week.
Detroit News
Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects
Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tmpresale.com
Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly & The Isley Brotherss concert in Detroit, MI Dec 31, 2022 – presale code
We have the Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly & The Isley Brothers presale code!! During this Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly & The Isley Brothers pre-sale everyone who has the password has a fantastic opportunity to buy presale tickets before the general public. Don’t miss this fantastic chance to go and see...
Detroit News
Woodward Dream Cruise: A 62-year love affair with a '60 Chevy
Royal Oak — At the Woodward Dream Cruise, every car has a story. For Joe Waterman, 81, of Livonia, the story of his white 1960 Chevrolet Impala is closely intertwined with that of his family. He bought the car new from Paul McGlone Chevrolet in Detroit and it's been with him ever since. It has its original red plaid interior, as well as its original 6-cylinder 235-cubic-inch engine, transmission and drivetrain.
Detroit News
Top 5 cool cars seen at the Dream Cruise
For car-crazy people, the Woodward Dream Cruise is the world's biggest candy store. For the 27th time, an estimated 40,000 hot rods, retro mods and just plain odds rumbled along 16 miles of M-1 from Ferndale to Pontiac. Here are some of the coolest rides spotted Saturday at the Dream Cruise.
High-end retailer Gucci opens first Detroit store
Detroit's first Gucci store is now open. The boutique, located downtown at 1274 Library St., is a sprawling 3,500 square feet and offers high-end men’s and women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and decor. A Gucci representative confirmed Friday's soft opening. Poet Jessica Care Moore told Detroit Metro Times she...
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit News
Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it
Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
Longtime Detroit-area radio host out; 'My heart was broken'
Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said she lost her job at WWJ-AM, a day before her husband was diagnosed with cancer.
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio
With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name. The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The street where I grew up: Suzi Quatro, 72, singer, musician and songwriter, shares memories of Torrey Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, Detroit, Michigan
Our house was built by my father, Art, for his growing family. It was ready just as my mother gave birth to me in hospital, so it was always known as Suzi's House. I guess that's why I have such a strong emotional connection to it. I lived there until I was 14, when I left home to tour with my band.
Detroit News
Top moments at the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise
Here we are now, entertain us. So thought 1 million or so souls who descended on Woodward for the 27th Dream Cruise on Saturday, and they weren't disappointed. Here are some of the top moments from Saturday's auto extravaganza. Cops don't like these donuts. The Dream Cruise is known as...
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
michiganradio.org
After 40 years, Detroit apartment building reopening for residents
Detroit officials have completed construction on an apartment building that has been vacant for more than 40 years. Half of these apartments will be rented at between 50% and 60% of the area median income. These apartment buildings have been renovated as part of the Neighborhood Strategic Fund. One building...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
'Awareness is a huge thing': Kirk Gibson rallies local celebrities for Parkinson's benefit
Rochester Hills — Parkinson's is not a death sentence. That's been the motto for former Detroit Tigers and Michigan State star Kirk Gibson since he was diagnosed with the disease in 2015, and the mantra got plenty of play Monday at the sixth-annual Kirk Gibson Golf Classic at Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Paddleboarder crosses all 5 Great Lakes in 20 hours -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s annual dog swim canceled this summer
ANN ARBOR – Sorry pups--the dog swim at Buhr Park Pool is canceled this year. In an email update, the City of Ann Arbor said that the annual canine fun event won’t happen this season. “Buhr Park Pool will be closing Sunday, Aug. 28, for the season. As...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’. Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said...
Comments / 0