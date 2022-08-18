Pomeranian chases bear through Colorado neighborhood

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman's home security camera captured video of the moment a that black bear wandering through her neighborhood was chased off by a neighbor's small dog.

The Castle Rock resident said her Wyze security camera captured video of the bear about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The footage shows the bear fleeing past the camera owner's home.

Moments later, the cause of the bear's distress is revealed: a Pomeranian puppy chasing after the bruin.

The homeowner said the dog belongs to her neighbor.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife warned residents that bears in the state are becoming more active as they prepare for hybernation.