Nationwide human trafficking enforcement campaign leads to 8 arrests in Wisconsin, FBI says

By Elliot Hughes, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
Law enforcement in Wisconsin arrested eight people under suspicion of human trafficking-related offenses and located four victims as part of a nationwide enforcement campaign this month.

The FBI, which announced the results of the campaign, did not specify where in Wisconsin the suspects or victims were located, but the effort included a range of federal agencies and local law enforcement in Burlington, Caledonia, Glendale, Grand Chute, Milwaukee, Mount Pleasant, Oak Creek, Oshkosh, Racine, Sheboygan and Sturtevant.

The operation in Wisconsin and across the nation unfolded over a two-week period beginning Aug. 4, according to the FBI. Nationally, over 200 local, state and federal agencies conducted 391 operations.

Those operations resulted in law enforcement locating 84 juvenile victims and 141 adult victims of human trafficking across the country. Officers also identified or located 85 suspects connected to child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses, the FBI said.

The average age of the victims was 15½ years old, with the youngest victim being 11.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

