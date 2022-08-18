Manchester United Have New Antony Bid Rejected By Ajax
Manchester United have had their newest bid for Ajax winger Antony rejected in the past few days as United went back in with a new and improved offer to the Dutch champions, it has been revealed.
Manchester United have had their newest bid for Ajax winger Antony rejected in the past few days as United went back in with a new and improved offer to the Dutch champions, it has been revealed.
Antony was known to be one of Erik Ten Hag’s priority targets this summer as he looked to add another piece of attacking talent to his squad.
His former player was and is still said to be keen on an opportunity to move to the Premier League however after having yet another bid rejected for the player, a move now seems unlikely.
Antony was viewed for some time as the priority target for the attacking area of the pitch, however United are now looking at alternatives.
Antony now seems set to remain at Ajax this summer due to the Dutch clubs reluctancy to sell the player.
Reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, United had a new bid rejected as recently as yesterday for the player.
“Man Utd yesterday made an €80m offer for Ajax winger Antony. Bid rejected as Ajax intend to keep 22yo Brazil int’l. Unclear if Manchester will keep pushing - sense is it’s unlikely + Cody Gakpo among alternative options.”
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Gary Neville Calls For The Glazer Family To Sell Manchester United Following Brighton Defeat
- Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Spoke About Striker Position After Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion
- Watch: Manchester United Fans Begin Glazers Out Protest Ahead Of Game Against Brighton
- Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea Ready To Go Big To Sign Manchester United Target Frenkie De Jong
- Report: Manchester United Prepared To Listen To Offers For Their Defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Williams And Axel Tuanzebe
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon
Comments / 1