Manchester United Have New Antony Bid Rejected By Ajax

Manchester United have had their newest bid for Ajax winger Antony rejected in the past few days as United went back in with a new and improved offer to the Dutch champions, it has been revealed.

Antony was known to be one of Erik Ten Hag’s priority targets this summer as he looked to add another piece of attacking talent to his squad.

His former player was and is still said to be keen on an opportunity to move to the Premier League however after having yet another bid rejected for the player, a move now seems unlikely.

Antony was viewed for some time as the priority target for the attacking area of the pitch, however United are now looking at alternatives.

Antony now seems set to remain at Ajax this summer due to the Dutch clubs reluctancy to sell the player.

Reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, United had a new bid rejected as recently as yesterday for the player.

“Man Utd yesterday made an €80m offer for Ajax winger Antony. Bid rejected as Ajax intend to keep 22yo Brazil int’l. Unclear if Manchester will keep pushing - sense is it’s unlikely + Cody Gakpo among alternative options.”

