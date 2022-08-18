Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Man shot, killed in Mims, Brevard County deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Mims Monday evening, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded at about 6 p.m. to Cypress Avenue, and upon arrival, found the man had been shot. Deputies added that the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Florida teen, 14, and mom charged with national identify theft
A Florida teenager who allegedly organized a pyramid scheme and his mother have been charged in connection with nationwide identity theft, authorities said. Elijah Duett, 14, faces 15 counts of identity theft, obtaining property by fraud, illegal use of credit cards and unlawful use of a 2-way communication device. His mother, Selena Wallace, 38, was arrested on principal charges to each count, along with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
4 arrested may be tied to dozens of Treasure Coast car burglaries
An early morning pursuit Monday led to the arrest of four people in Indian River County, who authorities said may be involved in dozens of car burglaries up and down the Treasure Coast.
WJCL
Church incident in Pooler leads investigators to double homicide in Florida
The Pooler Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday after connecting him to a double homicide in Florida. On Tuesday morning, First Baptist Church of Pooler called police to report a suspicious man, now identified as James Green. The church told dispatchers that the man had asked to speak to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Man dead after lawn mower goes into pond in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — A man died Monday afternoon after an accident in Brevard County. County officials say the man, who was in his 60s, was riding a lawn mower when it went into a Mims-area pond, trapping the man underwater. It all happened at the end of Cory Court...
fox35orlando.com
Entire Florida police department quits in this small town
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
westorlandonews.com
85 Arrested, Millions of Dollars of Illegal Narcotics Seized in Central Florida
In a major drug trafficking bust, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force, working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
Gang members arrested; deputies seize drugs, gun, cash in St. Lucie County
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has arrested two members of the 10th Street gang after a three-month-long joint investigation involving multiple agencies.
Child dies in Florida house fire after neighbor hears cries for help
A child died Friday night after a fire at a home in Florida, according to officials.
Florida 14-year-old, mom charged in national identity theft plot, deputies say
A Florida higher schooler and his mother were arrested for an identity theft scheme that affected people across the nation, according to authorities.
WESH
5 people hospitalized after Volusia County crash, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Road Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
click orlando
Planning to be in Brevard County for Artemis launch day? Here’s the traffic plan
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center next week because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. Officials are expecting upwards of about 200,000 people to come to the area for the launch.
cbs12.com
Drunk driving suspect arrested after hitting several medians, curbs
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after causing damage to multiple medians and shrubs while driving under the influence. Kenneth Ramirez, 48, was arrested for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. The Port St. Lucie Police...
WESH
Entire Melbourne Village police force resigns, mayor says
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The mayor and city attorney say the entire Melbourne Village Police Department is resigning effective Friday. The department consists of four full-time officers, including the chief and two reserve officers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will respond to calls within the town until a contract...
‘Tragic’: Woman killed by lightning strike in Seminole County identified
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Investigators identified the woman killed by a lightning strike in Seminole County as a mother of two and wife of an Orlando Sanford International Airport police officer. Officers said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday after lightning struck a tree she, her daughter Ava, 10, and their...
wmfe.org
From floods to slime: Florida Mobile home residents say landlords make millions, neglect them
Five years ago, Mike Noel was newly retired from his manufacturing job in Rhode Island and had just gone through a rough divorce. “I hooked up my boat and headed down here, without having a place to live,” he recalls in the living room of his home near Vero Beach, Fla.
Grocery giant Publix bags real estate property; see where
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Publix Super Markets Inc. has made a real estate acquisition in a fast-growing area within Osceola County, with one of its own stores serving as the property’s featured tenant.
‘No evidence of clothes, just drugs’: Suitcases of narcotics carried through airports in CA, FL
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A years long investigation saw Florida officials partner with federal authorities to dismantle a drug-trafficking organization that was shipping hundreds of pounds of drugs in luggage on domestic flights. In a news release, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that 85 suspects had been arrested...
Fox News
780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1