click orlando

Man shot, killed in Mims, Brevard County deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Mims Monday evening, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded at about 6 p.m. to Cypress Avenue, and upon arrival, found the man had been shot. Deputies added that the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
MIMS, FL
Fox News

Florida teen, 14, and mom charged with national identify theft

A Florida teenager who allegedly organized a pyramid scheme and his mother have been charged in connection with nationwide identity theft, authorities said. Elijah Duett, 14, faces 15 counts of identity theft, obtaining property by fraud, illegal use of credit cards and unlawful use of a 2-way communication device. His mother, Selena Wallace, 38, was arrested on principal charges to each count, along with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
WJCL

Church incident in Pooler leads investigators to double homicide in Florida

The Pooler Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday after connecting him to a double homicide in Florida. On Tuesday morning, First Baptist Church of Pooler called police to report a suspicious man, now identified as James Green. The church told dispatchers that the man had asked to speak to...
WESH

Man dead after lawn mower goes into pond in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. — A man died Monday afternoon after an accident in Brevard County. County officials say the man, who was in his 60s, was riding a lawn mower when it went into a Mims-area pond, trapping the man underwater. It all happened at the end of Cory Court...
fox35orlando.com

Entire Florida police department quits in this small town

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
westorlandonews.com

85 Arrested, Millions of Dollars of Illegal Narcotics Seized in Central Florida

In a major drug trafficking bust, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force, working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
WESH

5 people hospitalized after Volusia County crash, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Road Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
click orlando

Planning to be in Brevard County for Artemis launch day? Here’s the traffic plan

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center next week because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. Officials are expecting upwards of about 200,000 people to come to the area for the launch.
cbs12.com

Drunk driving suspect arrested after hitting several medians, curbs

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after causing damage to multiple medians and shrubs while driving under the influence. Kenneth Ramirez, 48, was arrested for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. The Port St. Lucie Police...
WESH

Entire Melbourne Village police force resigns, mayor says

MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The mayor and city attorney say the entire Melbourne Village Police Department is resigning effective Friday. The department consists of four full-time officers, including the chief and two reserve officers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will respond to calls within the town until a contract...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Grocery giant Publix bags real estate property; see where

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Publix Super Markets Inc. has made a real estate acquisition in a fast-growing area within Osceola County, with one of its own stores serving as the property’s featured tenant.
