notebookcheck.net

DJI Avata: Full specifications for upcoming drone leak as DJI confirms 'Born to Fly' hardware launch event

DJI has confirmed the launch date for its next drone, which it will unveil during a 'Born to Fly' hardware event. Scheduled for later this month, the announcement arrives alongside more DJI Avata leaks. This time, the upcoming drone's full specifications have surfaced, confirming its flight time, its camera and its special features, among other things.
Respawn Fixes Vantage Bugs and Cosmetic Skins Causing Crashes in Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment released a patch fixing some Vantage bugs, a cosmetic glitch causing crashes, and a frustrating bug in Arenas. The patch dropped Monday afternoon, giving fans some much-needed fixes in certain areas. Ironically enough, the most viral glitch of late is not mentioned and will probably take another week...
Apex Legends Bug Allows Players to Hide Inside Supply Bins

Another hilarious bug has appeared in Apex Legends, or at least it's funny to watch. It's probably infuriating to experience it. As seen below, Redditor TTVSnaps shows looting a suspicious Golden Backpack sitting in front of a supply bin. That should have been the first warning. When he quickly opens...
Android Police

Netflix's next big gaming move could be a cloud platform

Since the start of this year, Netflix has doubled down on its promise to deliver the “best gaming service available.” Recent reports of heavy expenditures to expand the game library with titles such as Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales lend credence to its commitment. Moreover, Netflix isn’t likely to stop at Android games. It seems to be building a team of specialists to develop a yet-unfinished cross-platform game streaming service.
Hidden High Value Loot Zone Discovered in Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone players have combed through every inch of the game's most recent map, Caldera, but there are always new secrets to uncover. Their latest discovery: a landing spot that the in-game map doesn't mark as a high value loot zone, but that sports high value loot all the same.
3 Best Augments from TFT Set 7: Dragonlands

TFT Set 7: Dragonlands featured plenty of cool new augments to spice up the gameplay. Here are the three best augments released during Set 7. This list is more focused on how the augments improved gameplay rather than how good they were in the meta. 3 Best Augments from TFT...
Apex Legends Fans Confused by Apex Coins Prices in Season 14

Apex Legends fans discussed a rather interesting photo of Apex Coins in Season 14. Redditor Prm_mxestal shared a photo of two different price points. One was for 1,000 coins and the other was for 500 coins. Usually, it's ever so slightly cheaper to buy in bulk meaning the price point is actually cheaper to buy 1,000 coins than two packs of 500 coins.
5 Best Bot Lane Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.15

League of Legends champions received buffs and nerfs in Patch 12.15 which was released on Aug. 10. The five best bot lane duos have changed from the previous duos in Patch 12.14. Here is the list of the champions we believe you should pair in your upcoming League games. 5...
