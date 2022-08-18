Read full article on original website
Emerson set for West Ham medical after agreeing personal terms
West Ham are closing in on the signing of Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri after agreeing personal terms with the Italian, 90min understands. Last week, the two sides agreed a fee of an initial £13m, with a further £2m in add-ons, but personal terms proved a significant issue early in negotiations and the move looked to be at risk of breaking down.
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool
Casemiro arrives at Old Trafford ahead of Man Utd move confirmation
Casemiro has arrived at Old Trafford ahead of the formal announcement of his move to Manchester United from Real Madrid.
Fabinho insists Liverpool are not out to humiliate Man Utd
Fabinho says humiliating Man Utd is not Liverpool's priority in Monday's game.
Lille 1-7 PSG: Mbappe nets hat-trick as Les Parisiens rack up the goals again
PSG thrashed Lille in their latest Ligue 1 win, with a hat-trick for Kylian Mbappe.
Real Madrid send Casemiro classy message ahead of Man Utd transfer
Real Madrid thank Casemiro for his years of service ahead of his move to Manchester United.
Man Utd vs Liverpool: Ronaldo and Maguire dropped; Firmino starts
Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire have been dropped from Manchester United's starting XI for the clash with Liverpool. Roberto Firmino starts.
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool should get win if protest forces Man Utd postponement
Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side should be awarded three points if their game with Manchester United is postponed due to fan protests against the Glazer fam
Antony: Man Utd transfer target refuses to commit future to Ajax
Antony admits that he can't promise Ajax's supporters that he'll stay at the club amid interest from Manchester United.
Man Utd fans protest in march to Old Trafford before Liverpool clash
Manchester United fans protested the Glazer family's ownership of the club before their Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool on Monday.
Brooke Norton-Cuffy joins Rotherham on season-long loan
Arsenal have loaned right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy out to Championship side Rotherham.
Antony: Man Utd talking personal terms as Hakim Ziyech meets Ajax
Ajax have met with Hakim Ziyech to discuss a possible return to the club as Man Utd hold direct talks with Antony's representatives, 90min understands.
Harry Maguire: Man Utd captain facing axe for Liverpool game
Harry Maguire is at risk of being left out of Manchester United's lineup to face Liverpool.
Gareth Taylor targets Man City WSL title challenge following Champions League exit
Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor is targeting a WSL title challenge in order to avoid playing Champions League qualifiers next season.
Chelsea preparing £80m bid for unsettled Wesley Fofana
Chelsea are ready to pay £80m to sign Leicester's Wesley Fofana.
Damion Lowe labels Inter Miami 'top team' after 2-1 triumph over Toronto FC
Inter Miami triumphed 2-1 over Toronto FC on Saturday at DRV PNK Stadium, as goals from Jean Mota and Ariel Lassiter propelled the team to fifth place on the Eastern Conference table. The South Florida side now stands undefeated in their last five games, coming back after a turbulent start...
Harry Kane breaks Premier League goal record with header against Wolves
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has broken Sergio Aguero's record for the most Premier League goals scored for one club.
Christian Pulisic likely to remain at Chelsea this summer
Christian Pulisic is likely to remain a Chelsea player beyond the closing of the current transfer window, 90min understands.
Arsenal step up interest in Pedro Neto
Arsenal are looking to push ahead with interest in Pedro Neto, after he emerged as a target, 90min understands. 90min exclusively revealed earlier this month th
David Moyes calls on new signings to adapt to Premier League 'quickly' following Brighton defeat
