Read full article on original website
Related
Real Madrid send Casemiro classy message ahead of Man Utd transfer
Real Madrid thank Casemiro for his years of service ahead of his move to Manchester United.
UEFA・
Emerson set for West Ham medical after agreeing personal terms
West Ham are closing in on the signing of Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri after agreeing personal terms with the Italian, 90min understands. Last week, the two sides agreed a fee of an initial £13m, with a further £2m in add-ons, but personal terms proved a significant issue early in negotiations and the move looked to be at risk of breaking down.
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool.
CBS Sports
Manchester City drop first points of Premier League season but rally for chaotic draw at Newcastle
After not allowing a goal in their first two matches, Manchester City allowed three to Newcastle United while also dropping their first points of the season in a 3-3 draw away to Newcastle United on Sunday. While City are on seven points after the draw, Arsenal are now the only Premier League team with three wins in their first three matches. Goals from Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland, and Ilkay Gundogon were canceled out by Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, and a Kieran Trippier free kick in what was a wild affair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Match Report: Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City were held to an enthralling 3-3 draw by Newcastle at St. James' Park on an eventful Sunday evening in the Premier League. The hosts made a positive start by pressing City deep into their own half and winning a corner in the early moments. Less than five minutes...
Fabinho insists Liverpool are not out to humiliate Man Utd
Fabinho says humiliating Man Utd is not Liverpool's priority in Monday's game.
BBC
Thomas Tuchel blames bus for Chelsea's loss at Leeds
After losing at Leeds, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said that his team's problems started with their coach journey to Elland Road. The manner of the Blues' defeat by Leeds on Sunday was embarrassing. The London side gifted two goals to their hosts in the first half and had a man sent off late on. Afterwards, 48-year-old German manager Tuchel was left searching for answers to explain it all.
Lille 1-7 PSG: Mbappe nets hat-trick as Les Parisiens rack up the goals again
PSG thrashed Lille in their latest Ligue 1 win, with a hat-trick for Kylian Mbappe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Utd fans protest in march to Old Trafford before Liverpool clash
Manchester United fans protested the Glazer family's ownership of the club before their Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool on Monday.
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool should get win if protest forces Man Utd postponement
Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side should be awarded three points if their game with Manchester United is postponed due to fan protests against the Glazer fam
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Keep an eye on Arsenal midfield target, Chelsea not keen on Man Utd deal, and more
Enjoy my exclusive transfer news round-up, featuring today’s big stories from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and more…. Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder: “Yes, my feeling is positive on Antony deal. I understand Antony, but… here you play for Ajax. We are playing Champions League football. I don’t think Manchester United are playing Champions League football…”
Man Utd finalise Casemiro transfer
Casemiro has finalised his transfer to Manchester United from Real Madrid, the Premier League side have announced.
Man Utd vs Liverpool LIVE: Line-ups and team news as Ten Hag drops Ronaldo and Maguire before fan protest
Manchester United face Liverpool in the Premier League this evening but the on-field action looks set to play second fiddle to more off-pitch drama at Old Trafford. The anger among supporters at the ownership of the Glazer family is growing with each passing day and a protest has been organised by underground fan group ‘The 1958’ ahead of tonight’s game. From 7pm, they will march from The Tollgate to The Trinity to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the Glazers and demand that the Americans sell up. During the build-up to tonight’s match, Sky Sports broadcast an exclusive interview with Man...
SB Nation
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
Erik ten Hag: Manchester United manager reiterates Cristiano Ronaldo transfer stance
With Monday’s huge crunch clash in the Premier League approaching, Erik ten Hag faced the media as his Manchester United side host Liverpool. New manager Ten Hag has tasted defeat in both of his opening two games. On the opening day of the season, the Reds fell to a...
Harry Kane breaks Premier League goal record with header against Wolves
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has broken Sergio Aguero's record for the most Premier League goals scored for one club.
Damion Lowe labels Inter Miami 'top team' after 2-1 triumph over Toronto FC
Inter Miami triumphed 2-1 over Toronto FC on Saturday at DRV PNK Stadium, as goals from Jean Mota and Ariel Lassiter propelled the team to fifth place on the Eastern Conference table. The South Florida side now stands undefeated in their last five games, coming back after a turbulent start...
MLS・
Bernardo Silva responds to uncertainty over Man City future
Bernardo Silva responds to uncertainty surrounding his Man City future.
Real Madrid knock Man City out of Women's Champions League qualifying
Real Madrid have knocked Man City out of the Women's Champions League in the qualifying rounds for the second year in a row.
90min
791
Followers
8K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0