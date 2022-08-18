ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

90min

Emerson set for West Ham medical after agreeing personal terms

West Ham are closing in on the signing of Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri after agreeing personal terms with the Italian, 90min understands. Last week, the two sides agreed a fee of an initial £13m, with a further £2m in add-ons, but personal terms proved a significant issue early in negotiations and the move looked to be at risk of breaking down.
CBS Sports

Manchester City drop first points of Premier League season but rally for chaotic draw at Newcastle

After not allowing a goal in their first two matches, Manchester City allowed three to Newcastle United while also dropping their first points of the season in a 3-3 draw away to Newcastle United on Sunday. While City are on seven points after the draw, Arsenal are now the only Premier League team with three wins in their first three matches. Goals from Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland, and Ilkay Gundogon were canceled out by Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, and a Kieran Trippier free kick in what was a wild affair.
BBC

Thomas Tuchel blames bus for Chelsea's loss at Leeds

After losing at Leeds, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said that his team's problems started with their coach journey to Elland Road. The manner of the Blues' defeat by Leeds on Sunday was embarrassing. The London side gifted two goals to their hosts in the first half and had a man sent off late on. Afterwards, 48-year-old German manager Tuchel was left searching for answers to explain it all.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Keep an eye on Arsenal midfield target, Chelsea not keen on Man Utd deal, and more

Enjoy my exclusive transfer news round-up, featuring today’s big stories from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and more…. Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder: “Yes, my feeling is positive on Antony deal. I understand Antony, but… here you play for Ajax. We are playing Champions League football. I don’t think Manchester United are playing Champions League football…”
The Independent

Man Utd vs Liverpool LIVE: Line-ups and team news as Ten Hag drops Ronaldo and Maguire before fan protest

Manchester United face Liverpool in the Premier League this evening but the on-field action looks set to play second fiddle to more off-pitch drama at Old Trafford. The anger among supporters at the ownership of the Glazer family is growing with each passing day and a protest has been organised by underground fan group ‘The 1958’ ahead of tonight’s game. From 7pm, they will march from The Tollgate to The Trinity to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the Glazers and demand that the Americans sell up. During the build-up to tonight’s match, Sky Sports broadcast an exclusive interview with Man...
SB Nation

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
