BBC
Three in Three! See how Arsenal beat Bournemouth to climb Premier League table
Arsenal Line-up Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, Jesus, Martinelli, Saliba, Xhaka, Zinchenko. Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny. Bournemouth line-up Bournemouth XI: Travers, Kelly, Mepham, Lerma, Smith, Tavernier, Moore, Pearson, Senesi, Billing, Zemura. Subs: Murara Neto, Cook, Christie, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe,...
Chelsea "Clearly The Better Team" During 3-0 Loss To Leeds United, Says Thomas Tuchel
It is hard to back up Tuchel's claim using statistics.
BBC
Monday's gossip: Antony, Gakpo, De Jong, Maguire, Tanganga, Walsh, Pepe, Reguilon
Ajax's Brazil winger Antony, 22, is pushing to join Manchester United before the transfer window closes. (Goal) Manchester United remain in the hunt for PSV Eindhoven's 23-year-old Dutch winger Cody Gakpo, but are only likely to sign one of him or Antony before the window closes. (Telegraph - subscription) Manchester...
BBC
US Open: Alexander Zverev out as Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie move up seedings
World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues to recover from torn ankle ligaments suffered during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal. Germany's Zverev, 25, was not expected to be able to play after needing surgery in early June. The 2020 US Open...
Report: Newcastle United Want Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta
Manchester City have an interest in Lucas Paqueta, and would likely make a move for the player if Bernardo Silva leaves for Barcelona this summer. The Blue's however, may face competition from Newcastle United, who still have a heavy interest in the Brazilian midfielder.
BBC
We know what cup run means - Coady
Conor Coady says he is loving life at Everton and that performances are on the "right track" after the draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Coady thinks the Toffees deserved more than a point and now has his sights set on a first win when Everton face Fleetwood on Tuesday.
Report: Barcelona Still Plan On Signing Bernardo Silva
From the beginning despite conflicting stories the only way Barcelona could get Bernardo Silva into the club was if Frenkie De Jong departed the club. There were different stories throughout the saga that suggested otherwise, but Barcelona would not be able to afford Bernardo Silva without that happening.
BBC
Newcastle 3-3 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Proper football game. We started really well. We lost some duels and they could run. Once the game was open they were better for 20 minutes. "The team showed who we are. "Allan Saint-Maximin is really dangerous. "We should take more time...
BBC
Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp sees positives but how concerning is Reds' poor start?
For any team, losing for the first time in a calendar year, in August, would be little more than a blip but for Liverpool there's a feeling that it is more concerning than that. The Reds' 2-1 loss at Manchester United on Monday saw their opponents leapfrog them in the...
Match Report: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Winless Reds Slump To Old Trafford Defeat
Liverpool’s poor start to the season got worse in their third match of the Premier League - suffering a 2-1 loss to rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.
BBC
Newcastle 3-3 Manchester City: Revenge, relief and a six-goal St James' Park spectacular
Revenge, a dramatic comeback, an overturned red card and brilliant goals - Newcastle versus Manchester City is already laying a strong claim to be game of the season. On a thrilling afternoon at St James' Park, the reigning champions took a fifth-minute lead through Ilkay Gundogan, before goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier gave Newcastle a 3-1 advantage after 54 minutes.
BBC
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Manchester United game postponed over protests
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool should be awarded the points if their Premier League match against Manchester United is postponed over fan protests. A game between the sides in May 2021 had to be rearranged after home fans marched to Old Trafford to protest the Glazer family's ownership of the club.
ESPN
Casemiro: Manchester United move motivated by new challenge, not money
Casemiro has denied that his move from Real Madrid to Manchester United is motivated by money, saying he's joining "the biggest club in England" and is looking forward to linking up again with Cristiano Ronaldo. The two clubs announced on Friday that a deal had been agreed in principle, with...
CBS Sports
Premier League takeaways: Kalidou Koulibaly's poor display, Man City's comeback and more
Sunday's Premier League matches got started with a bang as USA international Brenden Aaronson scored his first goal for Leeds United in a convincing 3-0 win over Chelsea. Meanwhile, West Ham's Thilo Kehrer had a debut to forget, and Manchester City dropped their first points of the season in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Newcastle United.
'It's A Bit Of Pressure For Klopp' - Pundit On Importance Of Liverpool's Clash With Manchester United
Liverpool must win at Old Trafford against Manchester United on Monday to stay on track in the Premier League, according to a well known pundit.
ESPN
Inter Miami moves above playoff line with win over Toronto FC
Ariel Lassiter's goal in the waning minutes of the first half proved the difference as Inter Miami CF did just enough to beat visiting Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday in an Eastern Conference match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The win allowed Miami (10-10-6, 36 points) to leapfrog from eighth to...
Pundit: Liverpool Can Get Deal Done For Inter Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic
A former England international believes Liverpool can still agree a deal for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.
