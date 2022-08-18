ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Three in Three! See how Arsenal beat Bournemouth to climb Premier League table

Arsenal Line-up Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, Jesus, Martinelli, Saliba, Xhaka, Zinchenko. Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny. Bournemouth line-up Bournemouth XI: Travers, Kelly, Mepham, Lerma, Smith, Tavernier, Moore, Pearson, Senesi, Billing, Zemura. Subs: Murara Neto, Cook, Christie, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe,...
BBC

Monday's gossip: Antony, Gakpo, De Jong, Maguire, Tanganga, Walsh, Pepe, Reguilon

Ajax's Brazil winger Antony, 22, is pushing to join Manchester United before the transfer window closes. (Goal) Manchester United remain in the hunt for PSV Eindhoven's 23-year-old Dutch winger Cody Gakpo, but are only likely to sign one of him or Antony before the window closes. (Telegraph - subscription) Manchester...
BBC

US Open: Alexander Zverev out as Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie move up seedings

World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues to recover from torn ankle ligaments suffered during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal. Germany's Zverev, 25, was not expected to be able to play after needing surgery in early June. The 2020 US Open...
BBC

We know what cup run means - Coady

Conor Coady says he is loving life at Everton and that performances are on the "right track" after the draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Coady thinks the Toffees deserved more than a point and now has his sights set on a first win when Everton face Fleetwood on Tuesday.
City Transfer Room

Report: Barcelona Still Plan On Signing Bernardo Silva

From the beginning despite conflicting stories the only way Barcelona could get Bernardo Silva into the club was if Frenkie De Jong departed the club. There were different stories throughout the saga that suggested otherwise, but Barcelona would not be able to afford Bernardo Silva without that happening.
SOCCER
BBC

Newcastle 3-3 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Proper football game. We started really well. We lost some duels and they could run. Once the game was open they were better for 20 minutes. "The team showed who we are. "Allan Saint-Maximin is really dangerous. "We should take more time...
BBC

Newcastle 3-3 Manchester City: Revenge, relief and a six-goal St James' Park spectacular

Revenge, a dramatic comeback, an overturned red card and brilliant goals - Newcastle versus Manchester City is already laying a strong claim to be game of the season. On a thrilling afternoon at St James' Park, the reigning champions took a fifth-minute lead through Ilkay Gundogan, before goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier gave Newcastle a 3-1 advantage after 54 minutes.
ESPN

Casemiro: Manchester United move motivated by new challenge, not money

Casemiro has denied that his move from Real Madrid to Manchester United is motivated by money, saying he's joining "the biggest club in England" and is looking forward to linking up again with Cristiano Ronaldo. The two clubs announced on Friday that a deal had been agreed in principle, with...
CBS Sports

Premier League takeaways: Kalidou Koulibaly's poor display, Man City's comeback and more

Sunday's Premier League matches got started with a bang as USA international Brenden Aaronson scored his first goal for Leeds United in a convincing 3-0 win over Chelsea. Meanwhile, West Ham's Thilo Kehrer had a debut to forget, and Manchester City dropped their first points of the season in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Newcastle United.
ESPN

Inter Miami moves above playoff line with win over Toronto FC

Ariel Lassiter's goal in the waning minutes of the first half proved the difference as Inter Miami CF did just enough to beat visiting Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday in an Eastern Conference match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The win allowed Miami (10-10-6, 36 points) to leapfrog from eighth to...

