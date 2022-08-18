Read full article on original website
Magistrate in Florida orders defendant in Whitey Bulger slaying held pending prosecution
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 36-year-old arrested in Florida in connection with the prison beating death of former hitman / informant James “Whitey” Bulger will be returned to West Virginia to face the charges and will remain jailed pending prosecution, a federal magistrate in Florida ruled.
Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
Putting often spoken words into action
We’re glad to see Dr. Rahul Gupta, the former West Virginia and Kanawha-Charleston health official, back in the Mountain State last week in his new capacity as director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. While we applauded his selection to the national role because of...
DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to learn the identity of his general election opponent on Tuesday as Democrats choose between a man who spent a lifetime in politics — much of it as a Republican — and a woman casting herself as “something new” as she seeks the energy of her party's resurgent base.
Ravenswood runners open season in St. Marys
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) – Off to the races. Ravenswood opened its 2022 cross country season on Saturday by taking part in the annual Autumn Classic in St. Marys.
Autumn Classic serves as opener for Ripley runners
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) — On a hot day for running, Ripley’s varsity cross country teams competed in the annual Autumn Classic in St. Marys to launch the 2022 season. Ellie Hosaflook came away with a top-10 finish to pace the Lady Vikings of head coach Jimmy Groves by placing third. Hosaflook, a junior and two-time Class AAA all-stater, came in fourth with a time of 19:58.36.
