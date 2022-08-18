ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Open To Keeping New Dodgers Walk-Up Songs

Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs had a different feel for their series finale against the Miami Marlins, as player wives and significant others submitted their choices to coincide with celebration of Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium. Moments before the Dodgers shared details of the change in walk-up songs on...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Hall Of Famer Sandy Koufax: Vin Scully The ‘Greatest Of All-Time’

The sports world came together to pay tribute to legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully after he passed away at the age of 94. Scully began his broadcasting career with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 18, 1950, and his impact on the organization cannot be overstated. His 67 years in the booth represent the longest-tenured broadcaster with one team in professional sports history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Believes Julio Urías Deserves To Be Part Of NL Cy Young Award Race

Coming off a season in which he was the only pitcher to win 20 games, Julio Urías was expected to hold a key role in the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation this year. Urías’ 2022 campaign got off to a rocky start as sloppy defense and some lack of sharpness resulted in only pitching two innings in a loss to the Colorado Rockies on April 10. Urías followed that with five consecutive outings of two earned runs or fewer allowed.
dodgerblue.com

Watch: Dodgers Prospect Yunior Garcia Hits 3 Home Runs

The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, defeated the Modesto Nuts of the Seattle Mariners, 12-8, led by the hitting of outfield prospect Yunior Garcia. The 21-year-old originally signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent out of the Domincan Republic on July 29,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Milwaukee Brewers#American Family Field#Rbi
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Prospects Bobby Miller & Gavin Stone Make Triple-A Oklahoma City Debuts

The Los Angeles Dodgers recently promoted two of their top pitching prospects, Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone, to Triple-A Oklahoma City, and both made their debuts with their new team over the weekend. Stone pitched his first game on Friday, Aug. 19, against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Sign Max Muncy To Contract Extension With Option For 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Max Muncy to a one-year, $13.5 million contract extension, with the deal including a $10 million (plus incentives) team option for 2024. This marks a second time the Dodgers have signed Muncy to a contract extension, as he previously inked a three-year pact in February 2020.
dodgerblue.com

Marlins Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Dustin May Makes First Start Since 2021

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened up their homestand with a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday, and now welcome back Dustin May for his first MLB appearance in over a year. The Dodgers enter Saturday with an MLB-best 82-36 record and maintain an 18-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West. With a loss on Friday, the Marlins have dropped seven of their last 10 and sit in fourth place in the NL East.
dodgerblue.com

FOCO Selling Dodgers Bobblehead Set Of Mookie Betts & Duke Snider

FOCO launched a new Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead on Saturday morning, with the release a commemorative set that highlights Mookie Betts and Duke Snider. Betts of course figures to be cemented in right field for the Dodgers after signing a 12-year, $365 million contract extension in July 2020. That came just before Opening Day of a season that had been delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Brusdar Graterol Activated, Ryan Pepiot Optioned

The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Brusdar Graterol off the 15-day injured list and optioned Ryan Pepiot to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to the series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Graterol returns from right shoulder inflammation that forced him to the IL on July 14 (retroactive to July...
dodgerblue.com

Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: 4th Meeting In Past Week

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers meet for the fourth time in the past week, with Monday marking the start of a series at Dodger Stadium. The teams previously split four games at American Family Field. Both Julio Urías and Eric Lauer pitched in that series, but did not...
dodgerblue.com

Dustin May Feeling Confident After Return To Dodgers Rotation

Dustin May made his return to the mound at Dodger Stadium after more than a year since last pitching in a Major League game, and he dominated the Miami Marlins en route to a 7-0 win for the Los Angeles Dodgers. May allowed a single to Joey Wendle to open...
dodgerblue.com

Ryan Pepiot Gaining Comfort Through Learning Experience With Dodgers

Ryan Pepiot celebrated his 25th birthday on Sunday by turning in the longest start of his career thus far to help the Los Angeles Dodgers complete a sweep of the Miami Marlins. Pepiot’s outing began with a four-pitch walk and he also a hit batter in the first inning. Pepiot...
dodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts: Trayce Thompson A ‘Clutch Player’ For Dodgers

Trayce Thompson has been one of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ best players since they acquired him from the Detroit Tigers, and he has consistently come through in big moments. On Friday, Thompson helped the Dodgers secure a win in their series opener against the Miami Marlins with a game-tying double in the seventh inning and leaping catch in the ninth.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Clayton Kershaw Throws Bullpen Session

Clayton Kershaw is among multiple pitchers the Los Angeles Dodgers anticipate returning from the injured list in September, and he took a noteworthy step toward that becoming a reality by throwing a bullpen session at Dodger Stadium on Friday. It marked Kershaw’s first time working from a mound since he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy