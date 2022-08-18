Read full article on original website
Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Open To Keeping New Dodgers Walk-Up Songs
Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs had a different feel for their series finale against the Miami Marlins, as player wives and significant others submitted their choices to coincide with celebration of Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium. Moments before the Dodgers shared details of the change in walk-up songs on...
Dodgers Hall Of Famer Sandy Koufax: Vin Scully The ‘Greatest Of All-Time’
The sports world came together to pay tribute to legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully after he passed away at the age of 94. Scully began his broadcasting career with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 18, 1950, and his impact on the organization cannot be overstated. His 67 years in the booth represent the longest-tenured broadcaster with one team in professional sports history.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Believes Julio Urías Deserves To Be Part Of NL Cy Young Award Race
Coming off a season in which he was the only pitcher to win 20 games, Julio Urías was expected to hold a key role in the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation this year. Urías’ 2022 campaign got off to a rocky start as sloppy defense and some lack of sharpness resulted in only pitching two innings in a loss to the Colorado Rockies on April 10. Urías followed that with five consecutive outings of two earned runs or fewer allowed.
Watch: Dodgers Prospect Yunior Garcia Hits 3 Home Runs
The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, defeated the Modesto Nuts of the Seattle Mariners, 12-8, led by the hitting of outfield prospect Yunior Garcia. The 21-year-old originally signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent out of the Domincan Republic on July 29,...
Dodgers Injury Updates: Danny Duffy Not Ruled Out For 2022; Victor González & Tommy Kahnle Progressing
The Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back Dustin May on Saturday, expect to activate Brusdar Graterol off the 15-day injured list for their series against the Milwaukee Brewers, and may see the returns of Danny Duffy, Victor González, Tommy Kahnle and Blake Treinen over the next few weeks. Days after...
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Unhappy With Command In Start Against Marlins
The Los Angeles Dodgers returned to Dodger Stadium with a 2-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday thanks to a strong start turned in by Tyler Anderson and the clutch play of Trayce Thompson. Anderson turned in seven innings and gave up just one run on five hits, but...
Dodgers Prospects Bobby Miller & Gavin Stone Make Triple-A Oklahoma City Debuts
The Los Angeles Dodgers recently promoted two of their top pitching prospects, Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone, to Triple-A Oklahoma City, and both made their debuts with their new team over the weekend. Stone pitched his first game on Friday, Aug. 19, against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate...
Dodgers Highlights: Trayce Thompson Hits Clutch Double & Makes Key Catch; Enhypen Visits Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers opened their homestand with a thrilling 2-1 comeback win against the Miami Marlins, led by contributions from Tyler Anderson, Trayce Thompson and Mookie Betts. Coming off a tough-luck loss to the Kansas City Royals, Anderson allowed just one run over seven innings. He did his part...
Marlins Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Chance For Series Sweep & Extend Home Winning Streak
After a modest 4-3 road trip, the Los Angeles Dodgers have bounced back with consecutive wins and enter play Sunday in position to complete a series sweep of the Miami Marlins. The Dodgers have won seven of the last eight games against the Marlins at Dodger Stadium, and overall are...
Dodgers Sign Max Muncy To Contract Extension With Option For 2024
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Max Muncy to a one-year, $13.5 million contract extension, with the deal including a $10 million (plus incentives) team option for 2024. This marks a second time the Dodgers have signed Muncy to a contract extension, as he previously inked a three-year pact in February 2020.
Marlins Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Dustin May Makes First Start Since 2021
The Los Angeles Dodgers opened up their homestand with a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday, and now welcome back Dustin May for his first MLB appearance in over a year. The Dodgers enter Saturday with an MLB-best 82-36 record and maintain an 18-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West. With a loss on Friday, the Marlins have dropped seven of their last 10 and sit in fourth place in the NL East.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Donation Bringing New Facilities To El Modena High School
Once it became evident re-signing with the Atlanta Braves was no longer an option, Freddie Freeman set his sights on returning home and wound up joining the Los Angeles Dodgers on a six-year contract. “I have a 67-year-old dad and I have an 86-year-old grandfather that’s now going to be...
FOCO Selling Dodgers Bobblehead Set Of Mookie Betts & Duke Snider
FOCO launched a new Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead on Saturday morning, with the release a commemorative set that highlights Mookie Betts and Duke Snider. Betts of course figures to be cemented in right field for the Dodgers after signing a 12-year, $365 million contract extension in July 2020. That came just before Opening Day of a season that had been delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Dodgers Roster: Brusdar Graterol Activated, Ryan Pepiot Optioned
The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Brusdar Graterol off the 15-day injured list and optioned Ryan Pepiot to Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to the series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Graterol returns from right shoulder inflammation that forced him to the IL on July 14 (retroactive to July...
Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: 4th Meeting In Past Week
The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers meet for the fourth time in the past week, with Monday marking the start of a series at Dodger Stadium. The teams previously split four games at American Family Field. Both Julio Urías and Eric Lauer pitched in that series, but did not...
Dustin May Feeling Confident After Return To Dodgers Rotation
Dustin May made his return to the mound at Dodger Stadium after more than a year since last pitching in a Major League game, and he dominated the Miami Marlins en route to a 7-0 win for the Los Angeles Dodgers. May allowed a single to Joey Wendle to open...
Ryan Pepiot Gaining Comfort Through Learning Experience With Dodgers
Ryan Pepiot celebrated his 25th birthday on Sunday by turning in the longest start of his career thus far to help the Los Angeles Dodgers complete a sweep of the Miami Marlins. Pepiot’s outing began with a four-pitch walk and he also a hit batter in the first inning. Pepiot...
Dodgers Reporter David Vassegh Undergoes Surgery After Fracturing Wrist On Brewers’ Slide
Los Angeles Dodgers reporter David Vassegh underwent surgery Monday on his fractured right wrist that was sustained after going down Bernie Brewer’s slide at American Family Field last week. Vassegh additionally suffered a crack in six ribs. The operation was performed by Dr. Steven Shin at the Kerlan-Jobe Surgery...
Dave Roberts: Trayce Thompson A ‘Clutch Player’ For Dodgers
Trayce Thompson has been one of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ best players since they acquired him from the Detroit Tigers, and he has consistently come through in big moments. On Friday, Thompson helped the Dodgers secure a win in their series opener against the Miami Marlins with a game-tying double in the seventh inning and leaping catch in the ninth.
Dodgers Injury Update: Clayton Kershaw Throws Bullpen Session
Clayton Kershaw is among multiple pitchers the Los Angeles Dodgers anticipate returning from the injured list in September, and he took a noteworthy step toward that becoming a reality by throwing a bullpen session at Dodger Stadium on Friday. It marked Kershaw’s first time working from a mound since he...
