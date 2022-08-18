ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WUSA9

5 hurt in Montgomery County mutli-vehicle crash

Five people were sent to the hospital after a mutli-vehicle crash in East Silver Spring early Monday. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road, in the area of Piney Branch Road. In a...
WJLA

WTOP

Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop

On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
WUSA9

2 injured in Northern Virginia shooting

BRISTOW, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating after a man and woman were shot in Bristow, Virginia. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive on Monday after a report of a shooting. Police found that a man and a woman, whose identities have not been disclosed, suffered from injuries, according to officials.
Augusta Free Press

Woodbridge man dies in single-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred on Sunday at 3:50 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 291 exit ramp. A 2005 Ford F-150 was traveling south on I-81 when...
Bay Net

Tree Falls On 83-Year-Old Leonardtown Man; Flown Out With Injuries

LEONARDTOWN, Md. –  On August 19, at approximately 1:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a tree that fell on one person on Breton Beach Road. Crews arrived and found an injured 83-year-old man that was struck by the tree. The patient was unconscious, but breathing....
sungazette.news

Police admonishment stops midnight waste-removal effort

A Vienna police officer on Aug. 16 at 11:57 p.m. observed a commercial waste-removal truck in the parking lot of Starbucks, 362 Maple Ave., E., which was removing waste through a manhole and creating excessive noise. Police advised the truck operator of the town’s noise ordinance, and he agreed to...
WJLA

Firefighter and three children among 5 injured in drunk driving accident

STAFFORD, Va. (7News) — A man is behind bars after five people were injured in a drunk driving accident on Friday night. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya crashed into the back of a fire truck responding to a separate accident along I-95 near mile marker 134.5. Deputies say the crash injured three children and another passenger in Rodriguez-Montoya's vehicle and a firefighter.
Daily Voice

D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart

A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
WHSV

fredericksburg.today

Low flying plane in Orange brings charges

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says on July 10 at about 2:05pm, an aircraft flew over Lake of the Woods at a height of less than 100 feet. An investigation by the Orange Sheriff’s Office identified the pilot as 65-year-old James Jelinek of Warrenton. Jelinek has been charged by the Sheriff’s Office with reckless operation of an aircraft. He’s scheduled to appear in Orange General District Court on August 26 at 8:30 for his first appearance.
WRIC - ABC 8News

Pedestrian killed in three-vehicle crash in Seven Corners identified

It was determined that the driver of a 2012 Honda Civic and the driver of a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta were both heading north of Wilson Boulevard when both drivers tried to change lanes at the same time. The two cars collided, sending the Volkswagen off the roadway into a parking lot on the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard.

