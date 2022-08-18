Read full article on original website
Dumfries driver dies after crashing into retaining wall in Woodbridge
A Dumfries man died on Saturday after crashing his car into a retaining wall in Woodbridge.
5 hurt in Montgomery County mutli-vehicle crash
Five people were sent to the hospital after a mutli-vehicle crash in East Silver Spring early Monday. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road, in the area of Piney Branch Road. In a...
WJLA
5 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Five people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Silver Spring early Monday morning. The multi-vehicle collision happened in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road/Langley Drive around 4 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Police Department. Montgomery County...
Prince William police investigating stabbing at pizza restaurant
Police are investigating an incident in Woodbridge on Saturday where a verbal altercation turned violent, resulting in one man being stabbed.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Firefighter Among Five Injured After Alleged Drunk Driver Slams into Stafford County (VA) Fire Truck
A total of five people were injured when a man crashed into the back of a fire apparatus working at the scene of a previous crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, VA, according to a report published by WTOP News. According to the report, four people in the car,...
Police investigate crossbow bolt that was shot into window of Woodbridge home
Prince William County police are investigating an incident where a crossbow bolt was shot into the window of a Woodbridge home on Saturday.
WTOP
Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop
On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
Two injured after Bristow shooting, suspect in custody
A shooting in Bristow on Monday left two people injured and a suspect in custody.
2 injured in Northern Virginia shooting
BRISTOW, Va. — Prince William County Police are investigating after a man and woman were shot in Bristow, Virginia. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive on Monday after a report of a shooting. Police found that a man and a woman, whose identities have not been disclosed, suffered from injuries, according to officials.
WJLA
Community heartbroken after 71-year-old woman killed during gun battle in Lanham
LANHAM, Md. (7News) — Along a busy stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, an area of shopping centers, an amazon hub and business parks, witnesses report a rolling gun battle between two cars. Police raced to the scene and found shell casings on the roadway and then got...
Augusta Free Press
Woodbridge man dies in single-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred on Sunday at 3:50 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 291 exit ramp. A 2005 Ford F-150 was traveling south on I-81 when...
Bay Net
Tree Falls On 83-Year-Old Leonardtown Man; Flown Out With Injuries
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On August 19, at approximately 1:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a tree that fell on one person on Breton Beach Road. Crews arrived and found an injured 83-year-old man that was struck by the tree. The patient was unconscious, but breathing....
WJLA
'Racetrack for cars': Adams Morgan Pedestrian Zone stops traffic, hopes to lift business
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — This is something you're not used to seeing: people walking in the middle of 18th Street in Adams Morgan with no vehicles in sight. That's because police shut down 18th Street between Kalorama and Columbia Roads to vehicle traffic Sunday, as part of a pilot program to allow pedestrians and bicyclists to roam freely.
WJLA
Man, woman injured in Bristow, Va. shooting; suspect in custody: Prince William Co. police
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two people were injured Monday after reports of a shooting in Bristow, Va., according to the Prince William County Police Department. The incident happened in the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive at around 3 p.m. One man was transported to an area...
sungazette.news
Police admonishment stops midnight waste-removal effort
A Vienna police officer on Aug. 16 at 11:57 p.m. observed a commercial waste-removal truck in the parking lot of Starbucks, 362 Maple Ave., E., which was removing waste through a manhole and creating excessive noise. Police advised the truck operator of the town’s noise ordinance, and he agreed to...
WJLA
Firefighter and three children among 5 injured in drunk driving accident
STAFFORD, Va. (7News) — A man is behind bars after five people were injured in a drunk driving accident on Friday night. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya crashed into the back of a fire truck responding to a separate accident along I-95 near mile marker 134.5. Deputies say the crash injured three children and another passenger in Rodriguez-Montoya's vehicle and a firefighter.
D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart
A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
WHSV
Woodbridge man dies in crash on I-81 Sunday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Woodbridge died in a crash Sunday on I-81 in Shenandoah County. According to Virginia State Police, the 65-year-old man was heading south on the interstate and tried to abruptly get off at exit 291. The man’s truck ran off of the right side...
fredericksburg.today
Low flying plane in Orange brings charges
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says on July 10 at about 2:05pm, an aircraft flew over Lake of the Woods at a height of less than 100 feet. An investigation by the Orange Sheriff’s Office identified the pilot as 65-year-old James Jelinek of Warrenton. Jelinek has been charged by the Sheriff’s Office with reckless operation of an aircraft. He’s scheduled to appear in Orange General District Court on August 26 at 8:30 for his first appearance.
Pedestrian killed in three-vehicle crash in Seven Corners identified
It was determined that the driver of a 2012 Honda Civic and the driver of a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta were both heading north of Wilson Boulevard when both drivers tried to change lanes at the same time. The two cars collided, sending the Volkswagen off the roadway into a parking lot on the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard.
