Update: Girls taken from KC homicide scene found
The AMBER Alert for two Kansas City girls was canceled after police found the girls and said they are safe. Police are still looking for the girls' The girls' father, Jordan Owsley.
Cracking the ‘Emoji Drug Code:’ Do you know what these mean?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Sunday is National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. The day was established to remember those who have died from fentanyl poisoning. As Kansas City-area law enforcement report spikes in fentanyl overdoses, an agency is working to make sure friends and families can identify loved ones in trouble.
Kansas City Chiefs plan ‘Largest Red Friday’ in team history
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to kick off the 2022-23 NFL season, and the organization is inviting thousands of fans to the party. Chiefs jerseys, flags, and other artwork will begin appearing across the metro beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Chiefs will celebrate Red...
Ford announces it’s cutting 3k jobs worldwide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Ford announced Monday it plans to lay off thousands of workers. The company said the layoffs will be made at locations in the U.S. and Canada, as well as its Ford Business Services operation in India. The cuts will impact about 2,000 salaried employees and...
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
