ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

El Dorado Lake added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory, other lakes elevated

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aDTee_0hMY7re900

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two lakes were elevated to warning status, and another lake was added to watch status on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae watch list on Thursday.

Melvern Outlet (River) Pond in Osage County and Summercrest Lake in Johnson County were both elevated to warning status on Aug. 18. El Dorado Lake in Butler County was added to the watch list the same day.

Milford Lake Zone A in Dickinson and Geary Counties, Milford Lake Zone B in Geary County, and South Lake Park in Johnson County were lifted from the advisory list.

‘It makes you scared to send your kids to day care’: Child injured at Wichita day care, owner defends response

The KDHE and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have put eight Kansas lakes and ponds under a warning :

  • Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge), Osage County
  • Ford County Lake, Ford County
  • Gathering Pond, Geary County
  • Hain SFL, Ford County
  • Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County
  • Melvern Outlet (River) Pond, Osage County (Elevated on August 18)
  • Milford Lake Zone C , Geary and Clay County
  • Summercrest Lake, Johnson County (Elevated on August 18)

The KDHE and KDWP have put six ponds and lakes under a watch :

  • El Dorado Lake, Butler County (Added on August 18)
  • Crystal Lake, Anderson County
  • Lake Scott State Park, Scott County
  • Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake), Miami County
  • Marion Reservoir, Marion County
  • Overbrook City Lake, Osage County

When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

  • Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.
  • Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.
  • Water contact should be avoided.
  • Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water, and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.
  • Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.
  • If lake water contacts the skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.
  • Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

A watch status means that blue-green algae have been detected, and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

During the watch status, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

  • Signage will be posted at all public access locations.
  • Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.
  • Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.
  • Swimming, wading, skiing, and jet skiing are discouraged near-visible blooms.
  • Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.
  • Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portions only.
Man sentenced in murder, rape of Letitia Davis

KDHE investigates publicly-accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when the agency receives reports of potential algae blooms in Kansas lakes. Based on credible field observation and sampling results, KDHE reports on potentially harmful conditions.

If you observe a scum or paint-like surface on the water, small floating blue-green clumps or filaments in the water, or if the water is an opaque green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful bloom may be present. Pet owners should be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eat dried algae along the shore may become seriously ill or die.

For more information, you can visit the KDHE’s website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Sheriff: Jet ski rider drowns at Kansas lake

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan.— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drowning at a Kansas Lake. On Sunday afternoon, sheriff's deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake Marina after a jet ski rider was found unresponsive in the lake waters by the marina, according to the sheriff's department. The rider was pulled...
KSN News

Boil water advisory ends for Cassoday

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The people who use City of Cassoday water no longer have to boil their water before they drink it. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a boil water advisory that has been in place for the past two weeks. The boil water advisory for the City of […]
Great Bend Post

Public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Dorado Lake#Green Algae#Milford Lake#Lake Park#Kdhe#Ford#Kdwp
KVOE

Kansas Turnpike Authority to consider bids for restaurants at Emporia, Matfield Green service exits

There is a chance you might see new restaurants at the Kansas Turnpike’s area service exits down the road. The Turnpike Authority has issued a Request for Proposals for four of its service exits, including the Emporia service exit at mile marker 132, five miles northeast of the Emporia gate, and the Matfield Green service exit at mile marker 97, 30 miles southwest of the Emporia gate. The RFP documents online at www.ksturnpike.com say the Turnpike Authority can award bids to “responsible” operators who can guarantee the highest 10-year minimum guaranteed rent to the KTA. Restaurants must be nationally recognized, but than be either company-owner or franchised. They have to be open at least from 6 am to 11 pm daily and offer a breakfast menu.
AOL Corp

Sheriff’s office investigating after personal watercraft rider drowns in Kansas lake

A personal watercraft rider drowned Sunday at a Kansas lake about 30 miles southwest of Kansas City, according to officials. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Hillsdale Lake marina Sunday and found a person unresponsive, according to a news release on Facebook. Bystanders told deputies they pulled the unresponsive personal...
Kait 8

Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri Saturday night left one man dead and three others injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69-mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
KSNT News

Rollover crash in Topeka reported, no serious injuries

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A rollover crash temporarily closed the northbound lanes of Highway 75 on Monday. The driver of the rolled-over vehicle was traveling north on 75 Highway when a tire blew, according to a preliminary investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver overcorrected and rolled once before their vehicle came to a […]
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missing Newton Co. Mo. woman located safe

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Sunday evening a woman reported missing more than a month was located.  UPDATE: 8/21/22 “Simone Palmer has been located and is safe. Thank you to all that shared the original post.” — Newton Co. Mo. Sheriff’s office. Palmer had been missing since July 14, 2022, from the area of State Hwy CC and US-60. She...
KSN News

New east Wichita Chick-fil-A to open Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new Chick-fil-A is set to open on Wednesday, Aug. 24, in east Wichita. It will be located at 2400 N Greenwich Rd, near the intersection of K-96 and Greenwich Rd. The new Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out services Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: 2 men missing decades after Manhattan party

Two men vanished from a party decades ago in northeast Kansas and what happened to them remains a mystery to this day. Steven Hammerle and Joe Grasher were last seen on Aug. 22, 1981, in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department, Steven and Joe were attending a birthday...
KWCH.com

Buhler man dead after crash in Harvey County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Saturday, one man died after a two-vehicle accident in northwestern Harvey County. Timothy Rutherford was driving westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Avenue on Saturday afternoon when his car crossed the center line, colliding head-on with an SUV. The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office...
KAKE TV

Jet skier dies after being pulled from Kansas lake, sheriff's office says

HILLSDALE, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities in eastern Kansas say a jet skier died after being pulled from a lake on Sunday. The Miami County Sheriff's Office said deputies and EMS responded, along with state parks officials, to the report of an unresponsive subject at Hillsdale Reservoir. Bystanders pulled the rider...
KSN News

K-9s to demonstrate search and rescues at Exploration Place Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, Aug. 27, K-9s will be demonstrating search and rescues at Exploration Place’s Entry Plaza, 300 N McLean Blvd. They will be conducting demonstrations from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. According to Exploration Place, each of the rescue dogs have spent […]
Little Apple Post

UPDATE: 1 runaway teen located, 2nd teen still missing

Riley County Police Department says missing, runaway teen, Alejandra was located on August 19th. Missing, runaway teen, Trinity, who she ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas on August 12, 2022, remains missing. Wamego Police Department had requested assistance on Monday, August 15th in locating missing 15-year old, Trinity.
Salina Post

City of Salina announces street microsurfacing work

Monday through Aug. 27, Vance Brothers of Kansas City, Mo., will resurface the following City of Salina streets, weather permitting:. Local roads will be closed to traffic during construction for a period not to exceed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents will be provided sufficient notice of closures and special requests will be accommodated. Arterials and collectors will be resurfaced under traffic.
KSN News

KSN News

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy