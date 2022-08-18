Coming off a season in which he was the only pitcher to win 20 games, Julio Urías was expected to hold a key role in the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation this year. Urías’ 2022 campaign got off to a rocky start as sloppy defense and some lack of sharpness resulted in only pitching two innings in a loss to the Colorado Rockies on April 10. Urías followed that with five consecutive outings of two earned runs or fewer allowed.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO