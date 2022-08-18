Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Believes Julio Urías Deserves To Be Part Of NL Cy Young Award Race
Coming off a season in which he was the only pitcher to win 20 games, Julio Urías was expected to hold a key role in the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation this year. Urías’ 2022 campaign got off to a rocky start as sloppy defense and some lack of sharpness resulted in only pitching two innings in a loss to the Colorado Rockies on April 10. Urías followed that with five consecutive outings of two earned runs or fewer allowed.
FOX Sports
Olson's check-swing double in 11th helps Braves top Astros
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson's check-swing double to left with the infield shifted the other way brought home the tying run in the 11th, and pinch-hitter Travis d'Arnaud won it with a single through the drawn-in defense as the Atlanta Braves came back twice in extra innings to beat the Houston Astros 5-4 Saturday night.
FOX Sports
Brewers play the Cubs looking to break road losing streak
Milwaukee Brewers (63-56, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-67, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (4-7, 3.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -152, Cubs +129. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee...
FOX Sports
Athletics and Mariners meet, winner claims 3-game series
Seattle Mariners (66-55, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (44-77, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-4, 2.73 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (4-0, 1.95 ERA, .90 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -221, Athletics +183; over/under is 6 1/2...
FOX Sports
Braves host the Astros on home winning streak
Houston Astros (77-45, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (11-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (6-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Astros +126; over/under is 8 runs.
FOX Sports
Cards catcher Molina missing 2 games for 'business matters'
PHOENIX (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was put on the restricted list Saturday and is expected to miss the next two games. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Molina left for “business matters” and is expected to return to the team on Monday. Marmol added that the star previously asked permission to leave for the weekend and the request was granted.
FOX Sports
Rays' Franco removed from rehab assignment following setback
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has had a setback and was removed from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Sunday due to ongoing hand soreness. Franco, who went on the injured list July 10 with a right hamate bone injury that required...
FOX Sports
Yankees retire Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 jersey, Brian Cashman booed
Eight years ago, Paul O’Neill was thanked by the Yankees for his contributions to their dynasty with a plaque in Monument Park. On Sunday, the Yankees retired his No. 21 — the 23rd player or manager in the franchise to have that happen. This ceremony was slightly different...
FOX Sports
Red Sox host the Blue Jays in first of 3-game series
Toronto Blue Jays (65-55, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-62, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (5-3, 2.93 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -135, Red Sox +115; over/under is 10 runs.
FOX Sports
Athletics play the Marlins in first of 3-game series
Miami Marlins (52-69, fourth in the NL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (45-77, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-8, 3.83 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Athletics: Adam Oller (2-5, 6.63 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -143, Athletics +122; over/under is 7 runs.
FOX Sports
How Yankees and Mets compare heading into Subway Series
NEW YORK — The last time the Yankees and Mets faced off, less than a month ago at Citi Field, a Subway World Series seemed probable, maybe even inevitable. The Yankees strutted into Queens with the best winning percentage (.680) in baseball. The Mets rose to the occasion and extended their division lead by sweeping the Yankees in the two-game set behind Max Scherzer's seven scoreless innings in the finale.
Kevin Durant names his new favorite NFL team
Kevin Durant is apparently shifting his NFL allegiances — jokingly, at least. The Brooklyn Nets forward took notice of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Decobie Durant, a rookie fourth-round pick. This was enough for the basketball star to declare himself a Rams fan now in honor of his “cousin.”
FOX Sports
New York Yankees' continued struggles and Tony La Russa's questionable decisions | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander touches base on MLB’s latest hot topics with the New York Yankees’ continuing to struggle after going 4-14 in the month of August. Yankees’ manager, Aaron Boone, had a few words to say following another shut out loss. Chicago White Sox’s manger Tony La Russa is continuing to make decisions that leaves his team and fans at home confused after he intentionally walked yet another player this year with a 1-2 count!
FOX Sports
Grizzlies, Celtics interested in Kevin Durant trade
Kevin Durant remains a member of the Brooklyn Nets despite his June 30 trade request. The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat have been frequently mentioned as potential suitors to acquire the 33-year-old star, whom Brooklyn has placed a steep price tag on. But a new report...
Yardbarker
Laker Fans Welcome New Signing Juan Toscano-Anderson With Wonderful Mural
The Lakers in the offseason were expected to make some big moves. Given that they couldn't even make it to the playoffs last season despite adding a superstar like Russell Westbrook, many expected a major trade from the Lakers. But unfortunately for the Laker faithful, no such trade has taken...
NBC Sports
Tae Davis signs with Raiders
Linebacker Tae Davis lost his spot on the Texans roster over the weekend, but he didn’t have to wait long to find another place to play. Davis’ agent David Canter announced that his client has agreed to a deal with the Raiders. Davis broke into the league as...
NBC Sports
Super Bowl locations: 2023, 2024 and beyond
Anyone who wishes to attend a Super Bowl in the near future now can start planning. The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next three seasons, with this year's game being played in Glendale, Arizona. Here are the Super Bowl locations for the next...
