Read full article on original website
Related
Border Patrol boats named for fallen agents from Rio Grande Valley Sector
Friends and family honored 20 fallen U.S. Border Patrol agents during a Riverine Vessels Naming Ceremony held Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, on South Padre Island, Texas. The RGV Sector is the only Border Patrol sector in the nation with all water vessels named after agents who died in the line of duty.
Border’s bad rap, strict development rules discourage builders and buyers, Realtor says
A woman from the Rio Grande Valley has been selected to the National Association of Realtors 2023 National Academy of Leadership Class, which starts Sept. 1. She and a local developer say that neither the border wall nor perception of the border are helping the South Texas market and they hope to change that.
RGV housing market continues to grow
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The cost of building supplies has skyrocketed in the past 2½ years due to the pandemic and supply chain issues. Karla Perez, who represents Esperanza Homes, a home builder company located in the Rio Grande Valley said home construction in the RGV is doing well. According to Perez, interest rates are […]
One COVID-19-related death in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported one additional COVID-19-related death today. The reported death was fully vaccinated woman in her 70s. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,284. The county also received an additional 452 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Saturday and today. Of the 452 new cases, 161 were […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
utrgvrider.com
Without an end in sight￼
Brownsville band hopes to continue performing for years to come. Cannon the Dealers, a Brownsville band that started by playing at parties, just came off its first statewide tour with plans for bigger shows, more original music and hopes for the experience to never end. The band started in 2016...
WATCH: ‘Will Uvalde Happen Again?’
You are watching a CBS 4 Investigates Special Report: “Will Uvalde Happen Again?” It’s a short question we’ve asked Valley school districts, parents, viewers and even children, because at the end of they day they are the ones who live with the decisions adults make. We are focusing on the effects that the mass shooting […]
LIST: Valley cities offering sandbags ahead of weekend rain
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley cities announced they will be offering sandbags as the potential of weekend rain increases. The following cities have announced they will provide sandbags: Brownsville: Cameron County will distribute sandbags from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at Monte Bella Park and the Event Center. […]
HPD: 14 weapons, 2000 rounds of ammunition seized
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police say they arrested two people for possession of drugs and firearms. According to a news release from the department, the arrest happened Thursday, Aug. 18 on the 500 block of North S. Street while officers were serving a search warrant. During the search police say they found 14 weapons […]
Cameron County: Fully vaccinated adult dies of COVID-19
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths today. Of the dead, one individual was fully vaccinated. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,283. The county also received an additional 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 200 new cases, 69 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. […]
sbnewspaper.com
Budweiser pours into Brownsville
The production of one of the better-known beers in the country (Budweiser) came to a complete stop when the national ban on sale, manufacture, and transportation of alcohol took place. “Prohibition,” was the dry movement implemented by the 18th Amendment and the Volstead Act. The ban was in place from...
Mission Food Pantry now offering pet food
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Food Pantry is now providing and accepting donations for cat and dog food. According to the City of Mission Facebook page, the food drive titled Mission PAWsible, has accepted donations from Brick Fire Pizza, Ranch House Burgers, Movie Night, and community donations. All the food has been marked, dated, […]
Brownsville fire fighters working on warehouse fire
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Fire Department is at the scene of a warehouse fire near Padre Island Highway and Cheer Street. The warehouse is said to contain palettes and hand sanitizers. According to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval, the fire extended to the grass nearby the building. No injuries have been reported, police said. […]
KRGV
Pallets of hand sanitizer burn at Brownsville warehouse
A warehouse in Brownsville created an unusual kind of fire Friday as crews battled a blaze there. The Brownsville fire and police departments responded to the fire at a warehouse located on the 1300 block of Cheers St. The warehouse was used to store crates of hand sanitizer. “This is...
Six COVID-19 related deaths reported in Hidalgo County
EDINBURG, Texas (VallleyCentral) — An additional six COVID-19 related deaths were reported by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Department on Friday. According to a news release, three of the people who died were unvaccinated. The deceased ranged in age from 40 to over 70 years old. There have been 1,002 newly reported positive cases. […]
Why Are These Cities So Miserable? Check Out The Top 5 Worst In Texas
Misery loves company right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their Eeyore the donkey's boohoo attitude. Poor me, I have nothing, I have no one, nothing good ever happens to me. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
KRGV
McAllen first responders on standby in George West after sustained rain
McAllen firefighters along with other RGV first responders are on standby in George West. George West is anticipating flooding over the weekend after sustained rain. McAllen crews are equipped with a flood water boat to help with any water rescues.
HCSO: Man wanted for aggravated assault; last seen in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Roberto Marin Mendez Jr., 38, is wanted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Mendez is described as a black-haired, brown-eyed, five-foot-11-inch man. He is reported to weigh […]
KRGV
LIST: Rio Grande Valley cities distributing sandbags
With the potential for rain in the Rio Grande Valley increasing as a tropical storm warning goes into effect for Willacy and Cameron counties, several cities announced they are distributing sandbags to residents. CAMERON COUNTY. WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. through noon. WHERE:. • Commissioner Precinct 1...
kurv.com
Valley Employment Sees Slight Rise In July
After a couple of months of job losses, the jobless rate in the Rio Grande Valley turned back down last month. Unemployment dipped .1% in both the Brownsville-Harlingen and McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro areas. The July unemployment rate in Cameron County came in at 6.8%, and in Hidalgo County at 8%, which...
Comments / 2