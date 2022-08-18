ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLive.com

Michigan State adds Auburn graduate transfer kicker Ben Patton

Michigan State just improved its depth and experience at a key position. The Spartans on Monday afternoon announced the addition of Auburn graduate transfer kicker Ben Patton. He is a walk-on with three seasons of eligibility remaining. Patton, 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, is a product Rochester Adams High School who...
MLive.com

Hanover-Horton getting up to speed with new coach

HANOVER -- David Messer is stepping into his new role as head coach at Hanover-Horton and bringing in a new offense. On offense, the Comets are trying to use their speed to spread things out in a pistol look. It is still a learning process for the Comets, but slowly and steadily they are learning the new system.
MLive.com

Detroit Cass Tech 4-star DL Jalen Thompson commits to Michigan State

Michigan State just landed one of the top players in the state. Jalen Thompson, a 2023 four-star defensive lineman from Detroit Cass Tech High School, announced his commitment to the Spartans on Monday during a live broadcast on YouTube. His other finalists were Ohio State, Cincinnati, Penn State and Pittsburgh.
MLive.com

Michigan basketball splits first two games against European pros

Michigan’s next and final game of its European exhibition tour will be a rubber match of sorts. The Wolverines have split their first two games after blowing out Olympiacos in Athens on Monday (Aug. 22). Michigan won 95-62 against what appeared to be a “junior varsity” version of the...
MLive.com

Mel Tucker tells Jim Rome: ‘I do want to leave a legacy’ at Michigan State

Mel Tucker led Michigan State to the biggest single-season turnaround in program history last year. Before the Spartans finished with an 11-2 record, Peach Bowl win and top-10 ranking in the polls, Tucker in November signed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the nation.
MLive.com

See which teams MLive readers picked as Kalamazoo-area football champions

KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s 2022 high school football season kicks off Thursday, and a primary goal for every team at this point is a conference championship. With that in mind, we asked readers to weigh in on which Kalamazoo-area teams would capture league titles this fall, ranging from the big schools in the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference to the small-town squads from the Southwest Michigan 8-man Football League.
MLive.com

20 must-see Kalamazoo-area high school football games for 2022 season

KALAMAZOO, MI – Game week has finally arrived for Michigan’s 2022 high school football season, with the first matchups set to take place around the state on Thursday. The thud of toe hitting leather always sounds a little bit better on the season-opening kickoff, but Thursday is just Day 1 of a nine-week regular season.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive.com

Manchester rolls into 2022 with plenty of options on offense

MANCHESTER -- The Flying Dutchmen were on the outside of the postseason looking in a year ago. Manchester finished 3-6 after losses to Clinton, Addison and Napoleon to open the season, the loss to the Pirates coming by two points as a second-half rally fell short.
MLive.com

NCAA Football parlay: Take Michigan and Cincinnati to win 10+ games this season at FanDuel

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. College football season is quickly approaching, and the Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorites to win the National Championship at FanDuel Sportsbook. Our...
localspins.com

Holler Fest set to continue Jackson County tradition with 60-plus bands on tap

After a two-year COVID hiatus, the three-day festival on Frog Holler Farm plans a robust return with a bevy of regional stars, home-grown food and more. The preview and schedule at Local Spins. SCROLL DOWN FOR FESTIVAL SCHEDULE. When many Michigan musicians start talking about their most beloved, family-friendly and...
WLNS

Okemos and Charlotte having teacher troubles

OKEMOS, CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Both Okemos and Charlotte Public Schools are facing troubles when it comes to teachers. For Okemos, the district is still working with the Okemos Education Association (OEA) to create a contract for teachers. Okemos Superintendent John Hood sent out a statement two days ago showing what the board has proposed […]

