MLive.com
Michigan State adds Auburn graduate transfer kicker Ben Patton
Michigan State just improved its depth and experience at a key position. The Spartans on Monday afternoon announced the addition of Auburn graduate transfer kicker Ben Patton. He is a walk-on with three seasons of eligibility remaining. Patton, 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, is a product Rochester Adams High School who...
MLive.com
Hanover-Horton getting up to speed with new coach
HANOVER -- David Messer is stepping into his new role as head coach at Hanover-Horton and bringing in a new offense. On offense, the Comets are trying to use their speed to spread things out in a pistol look. It is still a learning process for the Comets, but slowly and steadily they are learning the new system.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on Michigan State’s ‘burn’: We’re committed to staying in the fire
EAST LANSING – Michigan State is two weeks into its preseason camp with nearly two weeks still to go before its Sept. 2 opener against Western Michigan. Spartans coach Mel Tucker knows that his team has reached a point in the calendar that players may be looking for a little motivation.
MLive.com
Detroit Cass Tech 4-star DL Jalen Thompson commits to Michigan State
Michigan State just landed one of the top players in the state. Jalen Thompson, a 2023 four-star defensive lineman from Detroit Cass Tech High School, announced his commitment to the Spartans on Monday during a live broadcast on YouTube. His other finalists were Ohio State, Cincinnati, Penn State and Pittsburgh.
Veronica Alvarez makes history with the Lansing Lugnuts
For the first time in the Lansing Lugnuts 26-year history, they have a woman managing the team. With Phil Pohl on vacation, Veronica Alverez is leading the Lugnuts.
MLive.com
Michigan State true freshman QB Katin Houser making progress, hoping to push for backup spot
EAST LANSING – In the seven months since arriving on campus, Katin Houser has taken two semesters of classes and celebrated his 18th birthday while adjusting to college life. There have also been notable steps taken on the field for the Michigan State true freshman quarterback. “When I first...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball splits first two games against European pros
Michigan’s next and final game of its European exhibition tour will be a rubber match of sorts. The Wolverines have split their first two games after blowing out Olympiacos in Athens on Monday (Aug. 22). Michigan won 95-62 against what appeared to be a “junior varsity” version of the...
MLive.com
Mel Tucker tells Jim Rome: ‘I do want to leave a legacy’ at Michigan State
Mel Tucker led Michigan State to the biggest single-season turnaround in program history last year. Before the Spartans finished with an 11-2 record, Peach Bowl win and top-10 ranking in the polls, Tucker in November signed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the nation.
MLive.com
See which teams MLive readers picked as Kalamazoo-area football champions
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s 2022 high school football season kicks off Thursday, and a primary goal for every team at this point is a conference championship. With that in mind, we asked readers to weigh in on which Kalamazoo-area teams would capture league titles this fall, ranging from the big schools in the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference to the small-town squads from the Southwest Michigan 8-man Football League.
MLive.com
20 must-see Kalamazoo-area high school football games for 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – Game week has finally arrived for Michigan’s 2022 high school football season, with the first matchups set to take place around the state on Thursday. The thud of toe hitting leather always sounds a little bit better on the season-opening kickoff, but Thursday is just Day 1 of a nine-week regular season.
MLive.com
Manchester rolls into 2022 with plenty of options on offense
MANCHESTER -- The Flying Dutchmen were on the outside of the postseason looking in a year ago. Manchester finished 3-6 after losses to Clinton, Addison and Napoleon to open the season, the loss to the Pirates coming by two points as a second-half rally fell short.
MLive.com
NCAA Football parlay: Take Michigan and Cincinnati to win 10+ games this season at FanDuel
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. College football season is quickly approaching, and the Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorites to win the National Championship at FanDuel Sportsbook. Our...
Scenic Michigan 2022 photo contest winners: Gorgeous landscapes to Northern Lights
The Scenic Michigan 2022 Photo Contest winners have been announced, and this year’s picks include a beautiful array of landscape and cityscape views. From the night sky stretching across Lake Superior to an amazing picture of a frost-covered pastoral scene, the winning photographs feature spots in both the Upper and Lower peninsulas.
Okemos twin brothers are making headlines with their art and their hearts
Max and Louis Boyang are taking the art world by storm winning all sorts of national and international awards, but what they are doing with their art makes them this week’s Good Neighbors.
localspins.com
Holler Fest set to continue Jackson County tradition with 60-plus bands on tap
After a two-year COVID hiatus, the three-day festival on Frog Holler Farm plans a robust return with a bevy of regional stars, home-grown food and more. The preview and schedule at Local Spins. SCROLL DOWN FOR FESTIVAL SCHEDULE. When many Michigan musicians start talking about their most beloved, family-friendly and...
Okemos and Charlotte having teacher troubles
OKEMOS, CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Both Okemos and Charlotte Public Schools are facing troubles when it comes to teachers. For Okemos, the district is still working with the Okemos Education Association (OEA) to create a contract for teachers. Okemos Superintendent John Hood sent out a statement two days ago showing what the board has proposed […]
Police looking for missing and endangered man from Hillsdale
The Michigan State Police are looking for a 27-year-old man who is believed to be missing and endangered.
Michigan counties profited off foreclosed homes. Now they may owe millions.
After Clarence Barnes broke his back, he used money from the workers compensation settlement to buy a four-bedroom house just outside of Three Rivers. After he died from pancreatic cancer in 2018, the property taxes went unpaid.
WILX-TV
‘Thriving again’ - Jackson’s south side to receive multimillion dollar boost
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People who live on the south side of Jackson said they have been lacking in resources since the 1960s. Now, a large investment of $4.5 million will be used to improve the neighborhood. “When they do put that back into the community, the south side will...
