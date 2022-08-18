Read full article on original website
Plibrico Company Explores Location Options, Elects to Stay in Jackson County
Oak Hill– After conducting a multi-state search, the Plibrico Company will keep its U.S. production in Southeastern Ohio. The announcement was made Wednesday by company officials in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership. The company has reaffirmed its commitment to...
Times Gazette
Grants available in Highland County
The Highland County Community Fund, in partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, is accepting grant applications from nonprofit and public organizations for projects or programs serving Highland County. The community fund and FAO’s I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund will award at least $10,000 in grants to projects or...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – ODNR Looking for Volunteers to Help Keep Deer Creek Trails Beautiful
MOUNT STERLING, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is looking for people with a passion for conservation to help with trail improvements. Deer Creek State Park is inviting people to volunteer for a series of trail revitalization events. “We are committed to providing excellent recreation and...
Police: Missing 79-year-old Galion man found in Tennessee
GALION, Ohio — A 79-year-old man who was reported missing from Crawford County has been found. The Galion Police Department said Herbert Bucher, who has dementia, was last seen near Wilmington in Clinton County around 9:30 a.m. In an update Monday, police said Bucher was safely by Murfreesboro Police...
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. At approximately 12:55 p.m., the police department responded to the 400 block of Adams Street in reference to a 911 call that ended abruptly without much detail. After further investigation it was found that two females were in an altercation. Miranda Burns, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Virgil Johnson
Update: This Missing Adult Alert has been cancelled. Mr. Johnson was found safe. Description: Mr. Johnson is on foot pushing a dolly with totes on it. Mr. Johnson was last seen wearing a red tracksuit. Mr. Johnson has a 3-inch scar on the back of his head near his neck. Mr. Johnson suffers from several medical conditions (PTSD, Paranoia, Schizophrenia and Epilepsy) that requires medications. Mr. Johnson is suicidal and is possibly armed with a knife. Law Enforcement is concerned for Mr. Johnson’s safety. On August 22, 2022 at 1:00 AM, Mr. Virgil N. Johnson walked away from his residence and has failed to return. The incident took place in Pickaway County, OH on Arapaho Drive Unit 2 in the city of Circleville 43113.
Ross County veteran deputy dies
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a 22-year veteran deputy. Lt. Mont Steele died after what the office called a “courageous medical battle,” the sheriff’s office said. At the time of his death, Steele was working as a patrol lieutenant for the department. “I ask that you keep […]
cwcolumbus.com
Brothers die in Knox County shootout with law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers died after firing shots at law enforcement from a compound Saturday in Knox County, the sheriff said. The incident caused a shelter-in-place advisory for residents as heavily armed law enforcement in armored vehicles attempted to bring an end to the situation. The Knox...
WSAZ
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
Vandalia hotel forced to close, general managers arrested after years of fire code violations
"We've given this business ample opportunity to fix the deficiencies, and at this point, that's not been done. And finally, we got to the point where it's not a safe structure," Hopkins said.
Times Gazette
State fair Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female
SS Shadoe 1362 won Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Angus Show in Columbus. Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, owns the February 2021 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303. Donnie Robertson, Yukon, Okla., evaluated the 40 entries.
Times Gazette
Greenfield man sentenced for assaulting officers
A Greenfield man was sentenced to a total of 21 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court from two separate cases for assault on a peace officer and assault on an employee of a local correctional facility. Dustin Greene, 31, was sentenced to 12 months for assault on...
Powell Police Office Audrey Wilt Honored
Powell Police Office Audrey Wilt was recently honored with the 2022 Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year award from the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board (DMMHRSB). The award recognizes law enforcement officers that have demonstrated exemplary crisis intervention skills or otherwise gone above and beyond in their professional capacity as first responders. The CIT Officer of the Year award recognizes and celebrates individuals who have made outstanding contributions to positive crisis outcomes for those served by the mental health and recovery services system.
WSAZ
Missing child found safe in New Boston
NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Police in New Boston, Ohio said a child reported missing earlier Monday afternoon has been found safe. Officers said the girl’s mother reported the child missing just after 1:00 p.m. Monday. Dispatchers in Scioto County said the child had not left the home and...
Fox 19
Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Officer Stops Drunk Man on Bicycle in Traffic
Chillicothe – A man was taken into custody after a police officer intervened when he saw the man almost get hit by a car. According to the Chillicothe police department on 8/18/22 at 1:58 pm an officer was on patrol in the area of East Main Street inside the city when he witnessed a man on a bicycle who was swerving all over the roadway. Before the officer could get the man stopped he swerved into the middle of the street and was almost struck by the vehicle.
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency squads are being called around 4:20 pm on Saturday to a 2-vehicle crash on US-23 Southbound in the area of Little Walnut. According to early reports, the crash occurred at the intersection of Little Walnut and US-23 between two vehicles. Harrison fire has been requested to the scene.
sciotopost.com
Update: Woman in Stolen Damaged Smoking Car Leaves Scene of Crash in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A single-vehicle crash occured on Saturday and witnesses watched the driver leave the scene with a smoking damaged car. Several people who witnessed the crash called 911. According to Law enforcement at approximately 12:20 pm a vehicle traveling North on Matville Rd left the roadway and struck...
