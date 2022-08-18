Az Business and AZRE magazines announced the publications’ lists of the Most Influential Women in Arizona of 2022 including Amy Walters, vice president of product operations at Cancer Treatment Centers of America. In celebration of the 11th anniversary of the Most Influential Women program, azbigmedia.com is profiling one of the Most Influential Women of 2022 each day leading up to the Most Influential Women of 2022 dinner and reception.

2 DAYS AGO