spectrumlocalnews.com
Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools
RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
whqr.org
NC has over 11,000 vacancies in public schools, a statewide survey finds
11,297. That's the number of teacher and staff vacancies superintendents from 98 of 115 school districts reported they had to the North Carolina School Superintendents Association when it surveyed its members this month. Superintendents who responded reported unfilled positions for 3,619 K-12 teachers; 1,342 bus drivers; 850 special education teachers;...
North Carolina throws more dollars of aid to community college students, new teachers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is going to use more federal dollars to help two groups that are important to the state’s future: community college students and new teachers. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that $14.5 million from the Federal Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools funds would be repurposed to help students complete their […]
cbs17
Relief program for low-income Durham County homeowners accepting new applications
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A program that got started in 2021 to give long-time homeowners help when it comes to paying their tax bill has been “updated and improved” for this year’s batch of applicants. The Low-Income Housing Relief program is back and is officially open...
Washington Examiner
Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants
(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
North Carolina correctional officer dies after training
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities said a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died Thursday. The department said that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for...
WITN
SBI investigating Confederate monument taken down by Enfield’s mayor
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation said it is looking into the destruction of a Confederate monument in an Enfield town park. Mayor Mondale Robinson posted on his Facebook account a video of a frontend loader pushing over the monument that has stood in Randolph Park since 1928.
carymagazine.com
Save the Date: The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County
Mark your calendars — the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is coming back to town for Labor Day weekend! Since 2010, this dynamic and popular event has celebrated African American culture with art, music, food, and community fun throughout downtown Raleigh. There will be a selection of food vendors onsite, as well as live music and entertainment.
Advocates call for affordable housing in Durham
Durham, N.C. — Dozens gathered in Durham Saturday to bring awareness to the lack of affordable housing and hopefully come up with a creative solution. The Area Median Income is what housing developments use to determine who gets access to subsidized housing. in Durham, the AMI is $62,812 a...
Residents call out affordable housing crisis. Here’s what they want an NC city to do.
“That Thirty for Thirty (strategy), it can change somebody’s life,” Durham resident Regina Mays said.
asumag.com
Building purchase will enable North Carolina charter school to add high school grades
Capitol Encore Academy, a K-8 charter school in Fayetteville, N.C., will begin offering a high school program this fall. The school bought a 30,000-square-foot building last year near the school for $1.15 million, reports The Fayetteville Observer. The additional space will enable the school to increase enrollment by nearly 150...
Truck carrying portable toilet overturns on I-440 in Raleigh, messy cleanup
Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck carrying portable toilets overturned along Interstate 440 in Raleigh. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. when the Wall Recycling truck flipped over, blocking the ramp from I-440 westbound to Interstate 87 northbound. According to Raleigh police,...
cbs17
E. Club Road reopens at I-85 amid ‘criminal investigation’ near Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A criminal investigation closed East Club Boulevard in Durham County near Interstate 85 for more than an hour Sunday night, officials said. The incident was reported before 9 p.m. near an Exxon at 2407 E. Club Blvd. East Club Blvd was closed from I-85 to...
I-440 ramp blocked in east Raleigh when truck overturns
Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck overturned along Interstate 440 in Raleigh. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. when the truck flipped over, blocking the ramp from I-440 westbound to Interstate 87 northbound. According to Raleigh police, the driver suffered a broken...
cbs17
Durham families of gun violence victims are hopeful ‘listening sessions’ will lead to solutions
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As gun violence continues to be a problem in Durham, city council members are considering moving forward with providing “listening sessions” for gun violence survivors and their families. During Thursday afternoon’s city council work session, members of the Community Safety and Wellness Task...
cbs17
‘Expect damage’: Severe thunderstorm warning for Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson counties, weather service says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As storms moved through central North Carolina Sunday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for areas north and east of Raleigh. The warning was issued at 3:14 p.m. for east-central Nash, Edgecombe and northeastern Wilson counties until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
'We are losing a whole generation': Group gathers in Raleigh to remember, fight for those who died from fentanyl
Raleigh, N.C. — Rain and thunder didn't deter dozens of parents and grandparents from gathering in front of the state capitol on Sunday afternoon. The group was there to advocate for sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, lost to fentanyl overdoses. For Debbie Peeden, it's been 10 heartbreaking months...
whqr.org
A rural Washington emergency dispatch center closes as 911 operator shortage persists
There's a national shortage of 911 operators. In Washington state, the situation is so dire that it closed a rural dispatch center. In addition to recruiting, technology might be a longer-term fix. Since January 2004, Austin Jenkins has been the Olympia-based political reporter for the Northwest News Network. In that...
WRAL
Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street. The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for two trailblazers connected to...
Is it too early for the flu shot in NC?
While the flu may not peak for several weeks or months, is it too early to get your flu shot now?
