spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
whqr.org

NC has over 11,000 vacancies in public schools, a statewide survey finds

11,297. That's the number of teacher and staff vacancies superintendents from 98 of 115 school districts reported they had to the North Carolina School Superintendents Association when it surveyed its members this month. Superintendents who responded reported unfilled positions for 3,619 K-12 teachers; 1,342 bus drivers; 850 special education teachers;...
FOX8 News

North Carolina throws more dollars of aid to community college students, new teachers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is going to use more federal dollars to help two groups that are important to the state’s future: community college students and new teachers. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that $14.5 million from the Federal Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools funds would be repurposed to help students complete their […]
Washington Examiner

Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants

(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina correctional officer dies after training

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities said a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died Thursday. The department said that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for...
WITN

SBI investigating Confederate monument taken down by Enfield’s mayor

ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation said it is looking into the destruction of a Confederate monument in an Enfield town park. Mayor Mondale Robinson posted on his Facebook account a video of a frontend loader pushing over the monument that has stood in Randolph Park since 1928.
carymagazine.com

Save the Date: The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County

Mark your calendars — the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is coming back to town for Labor Day weekend! Since 2010, this dynamic and popular event has celebrated African American culture with art, music, food, and community fun throughout downtown Raleigh. There will be a selection of food vendors onsite, as well as live music and entertainment.
WRAL News

Advocates call for affordable housing in Durham

Durham, N.C. — Dozens gathered in Durham Saturday to bring awareness to the lack of affordable housing and hopefully come up with a creative solution. The Area Median Income is what housing developments use to determine who gets access to subsidized housing. in Durham, the AMI is $62,812 a...
asumag.com

Building purchase will enable North Carolina charter school to add high school grades

Capitol Encore Academy, a K-8 charter school in Fayetteville, N.C., will begin offering a high school program this fall. The school bought a 30,000-square-foot building last year near the school for $1.15 million, reports The Fayetteville Observer. The additional space will enable the school to increase enrollment by nearly 150...
WRAL News

Truck carrying portable toilet overturns on I-440 in Raleigh, messy cleanup

Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck carrying portable toilets overturned along Interstate 440 in Raleigh. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. when the Wall Recycling truck flipped over, blocking the ramp from I-440 westbound to Interstate 87 northbound. According to Raleigh police,...
WRAL News

whqr.org

A rural Washington emergency dispatch center closes as 911 operator shortage persists

There's a national shortage of 911 operators. In Washington state, the situation is so dire that it closed a rural dispatch center. In addition to recruiting, technology might be a longer-term fix. Since January 2004, Austin Jenkins has been the Olympia-based political reporter for the Northwest News Network. In that...
WRAL

Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street. The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for two trailblazers connected to...
