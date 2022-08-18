ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

Welcome Week events help students build community as they kick off a new school year

The campus of Liberty University has once again sprung to life with an influx of students in recent days. After checking in and unpacking their dorm essentials, new and returning students have been enjoying one of Liberty’s longstanding traditions — Welcome Week — before they settle into their routine with classes beginning on Monday. The university is intentional in planning a wide array of events to help welcome students to their home away from home.
Liberty News

Flames Close Preseason Camp with Fan Appreciation Day

Following two-plus weeks of preseason workouts, Liberty’s football team closed out its preseason training camp on Saturday by giving Flames Nation a taste of what they could see in 2022. Liberty Football hosted Fan Appreciation Day at Williams Stadium, Saturday morning, opening its final full practice of August Training...
theunionstar.com

Foster care agency seeks local homes for children in need

United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) is seeking people who want to make a difference in a child’s life by providing a stable environment of love and understanding. Katherine Solvig, a foster parent recruiter from the UMFS Lynchburg office, is hoping to develop more foster homes for children who need placement in Campbell County, Appomattox County, and the surrounding areas.
Liberty News

Liberty Blanks ETSU 4-0 in Home Opener

Liberty’s offense was on full display in its home opener as the Lady Flames defeated East Tennessee State, 4-0, for their first win of the season. Goalkeeper Ainsley Leja and Liberty’s backline posted its second straight shutout to close out the first week of the season. Scoring. 5’...
wfxrtv.com

Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz Previews: Parry McCluer Fighting Blues

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) – WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell goes one-on-one with Parry McCluer Interim Head Football Coach Troy Clark. Last year the Fighting Blues finished the season 10-4 overall. When the team started off the year they were 0-3, but ended up winning 9-stright. But they’re season ended with a loss in the Region 1C Championship game against Galax. For Coach Clark beginning the season out with three losses was tough.
WSLS

‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
wfirnews.com

Red Lobster in Roanoke closes after 42 years

A sign on the front door of the Red Lobster on Franklin Road in Roanoke states that “due to unfortunate circumstances this location will be permanently closed after 42 years.” No other explanation was given; the Red Lobster restaurants in Lynchburg and Christiansburg remain open. Another Facebook posts suggests that the property the eatery sits on has been sold, but that is not confirmed.
chathamstartribune.com

Biscuitville celebrates grand opening of new location

Biscuitville Fresh Southern held their grand opening on their new location on Piney Forest Road in Danville, on Thursday, July 28. The move to 1040 Piney Forest Road is expected to improve vehicle access and provide an overall enhanced experience for Danville guests. “We know our Piney Forest Road guests...
WSLS

Super soaker! Heavy rain events are increasing at home and across the country

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Scattered storms are in the forecast this afternoon; but luckily, we shouldn’t receive nearly as much rain as some areas at home and elsewhere in the country got Sunday. Let’s start in Dallas, Texas. The...
#College#Exercise Science#Liberty University
WFXR

Everything you need to know about the Sunflower Festival in Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — Imagine 20 acres of sunflowers, live music, shopping, and food all in one place. In just a few weeks, that vision will become a reality when the seventh annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival returns to Botetourt County! According to organizers, the festival takes place from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18 […]
chathamstartribune.com

"He swiped his middle finger across my face ..."

Assault and battery charges were filed against former Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman by the same man he filed similar charges against last month. "He swiped his middle finger across my face and I pushed him away from me," wrote John Baker of Penhook about his encounter with Smitherman at Smith Mountain Lake. The criminal complaint was filed in Pennsylvania County General District Court.
chathamstartribune.com

Danville celebrates new police headquarters

Danville Police Chief Scott Booth and city leaders celebrated the grand opening of the new police headquarters. The $18 million facility was created out of the Dan River Mills offices and will be connected to Caesars Virginia via Community Way.
NBC 29 News

Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
wfxrtv.com

Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The search for Shawn Tolbert has pushed through Craig, Giles, and Montgomery counties after he reportedly led police on a chase, crashed his vehicle, and escaped into the woods last week. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a man — believed to be...
