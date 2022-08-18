The campus of Liberty University has once again sprung to life with an influx of students in recent days. After checking in and unpacking their dorm essentials, new and returning students have been enjoying one of Liberty’s longstanding traditions — Welcome Week — before they settle into their routine with classes beginning on Monday. The university is intentional in planning a wide array of events to help welcome students to their home away from home.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO