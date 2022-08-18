Read full article on original website
Great American Community App to Launch With Shows Hosted by Danica McKellar, Debbie Matenopoulos
Great American Community, a free app from Great American Media, has announced 15 new original short-form series about cooking, fashion, lifestyle, gardening, pets, parenting, DIY, relationships, philanthropy, fitness, wellness and devotions, and more. The app will launch on September 26, with multiple episodes of the new series immediately available, and...
What's the Meaning Behind the Metal Stars You Often See on Old Houses?
The five-pointed star is common in the northeast and has been rumored to represent everything from the Amish to swingers.
Jeopardy! EP Asked Mayim Bialik to Stop Thanking 'Imaginary' Johnny Gilbert
Speaking on the "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast, executive producer Michael Davies discussed his role with the game show and some of the changes he's made since taking on the position following the departure of Mike Richards earlier this year. Davies explained that the first change he made was the direction in...
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
Damon Lindelof Wishes Lost Ended After 4 Seasons
ABC's Lost ran for six seasons between 2004 and 2010, but Damon Lindelof, who created the series with J.J. Abrams and Jeffrey Lieber, reveals he wishes show had ended after four seasons. During an interview with the podcast "Into It," Lindelof said ABC originally wanted the show to run for...
Hilary Swank Works a Cold Case in ABC's Alaska Daily Teaser
Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank plays an investigative journalist searching for the truth in ABC's new drama series Alaska Daily. In a teaser trailer released Thursday, Swank's Eileen Fitzgerald relocates from New York to Anchorage, Alaska and begins investigating a case that went cold long ago. The Alaska Daily teaser sees...
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending this new addition to the popular streaming service to number one – just 48 hours after its premiere. Netflix has long kept viewers updated on the most watched shows to hit the platform on...
Everybody Hates Chris Star Tyler James Williams: Seeing My Face on Buses Was 'Traumatic'
Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams opened up about being a child actor on Everybody Hates Chris in an interview with Yahoo News published Friday. Williams got his start on Sesame Street at age seven, and within a few years, he was cast as the lead of Everybody Hates Chris, the sitcom inspired by Chris Rock's childhood.
Queer Eye Helped Karamo Brown Reconnect With His Estranged Father
Queer Eye has affected so many lives, from those featured on the series to viewers at home, but it's also had a huge impact on host Karamo Brown, who credits the show with helping him reconnect to his estranged father. In a new interview with his co-hosts, Antoni Porowski, Bobby...
Only Murders Wraps, ABC Celebrates Cinderella's 25th Anniversary
It’s a big day for Disney as Only Murders in the Building brings its Season 2 mystery to a close and ABC celebrates the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The network is commemorating the landmark TV event with a reunion special featuring stars Brandy and Whoopi Goldberg, as well as a primetime airing of the 1997 film.
Revisiting The View's Very First Episode
The View's 25th season has come to a close, and we’re celebrating by looking back at where it all began. In this episode of The View in Review, we revisit The View’s very first episode and discuss how far the show has come since Barbara Walters & Co. made their daytime debut 25 years ago this week. We also break down the Season 26 co-host announcements and tease what’s to come in September.
Revisting the Lo-Fi Canadian Soap That Launched Ryan Reynolds' Acting Career
Ryan Reynolds has one of the strongest brands in Hollywood today. Beginning with National Lampoon's Van Wilder back in 2002 and on through his performances in Deadpool and Free Guy and Red Notice, Reynolds has perfected a snarky, disaffected, deeply (even self-consciously) "cool" persona. He's got the physique of an action star combined with enough quips to make sure you know that he doesn't take all this action-movie stuff too seriously.
Kaley Cuoco Staged Her Own 'Intervention' on The Flight Attendant Set
For Kaley Cuoco, filming The Flight Attendant Season 2 was "one of the hardest years of [her] life." In a new interview with Variety, Cuoco opened up about her personal struggles and revealed how they played out on screen. "It was the first time that I started therapy — I've...
A Taxonomy of Kid Reality Competitions
We knew this day would come: On August 17, Netflix is finally letting American viewers see Junior Baking Show, the kids-only spin-off of The Great British Baking Show that's been airing in its native UK since 2011. This was inevitable not only because the rules of brand expansion require an endless stream of Baking Show product, but also because reality competitions for children are a thriving industry.
Fans Spot Patrick Warburton in The Bachelorette Hometown Dates Preview
Eagle-eyed viewers of Monday's episode of The Bachelorette were suprised to see a familiar face in the preview for next week's hometown dates: Seinfeld and Family Guy actor, Patrick Warburton. Warburton, who has been acting since the 1980s, is probably best known for playing Elaine's (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) on-again-off-again boyfriend, Puddy,...
Physical Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has renewed Physical for a third season, the streamer announced on Thursday. The half-hour dramedy stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, who embarks upon a journey of self discovery through aerobics. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne...
Where Only Murders in the Building Lost Its Way
The following post references the Season 2 finale of Only Murders in the Building, which releases today on Hulu. Second seasons can be notoriously tricky. Primetimer’s own Aaron Barnhart recently argued that all shows should end after their first batch of episodes, and he was only sort of kidding.
A League of Their Own, This Fool
To those who argue that streaming TV has become too thematically dark, we submit the headliners this mid-August weekend, which include a series adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 feel-good baseball drama A League of Their Own, a new original comedy starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg, and Season 3 of Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever on Netflix.
Kathy Hilton Slammed for Mistaking Lizzo for Precious: 'A Lying, Racist Idiot'
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton has found herself in hot water after she mistook Lizzo for "Precious," a character played by Gabourey Sidibe in 2009, on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. During a game of "Will Kathy Know Them?" Hilton was...
2022 Emmys Preview: Handicapping the Reality and Variety Categories
Joe Reid isn't just Primetimer's managing editor. He's also an awards expert and one half of the popular podcast, This Had Oscar Buzz. Over the coming weeks Joe will be looking at the competition in each of the major categories at this year's 74th Annual Emmy Awards. This week: Reality and Variety/Talk.
