ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Man facing charges after firing in front of Lynchburg business

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officers patrolling the downtown area of the Hill City Sunday observed a man fire a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden. Lynchburg Police say the man tried to flee, but was taken into custody. Chadwick Austin Turner, 33 of Lynchburg, is charged...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police: Man arrested after firing gun outside Lynchburg beer garden

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A man was arrested for multiple charges after being accused of firing a gun in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in Lynchburg early Sunday morning. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Lynchburg Police Department says officers patrolling downtown saw a man shooting a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in the 1100 block of Church Street.
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mahdi H. Holland, 25 of Roanoke, has been identified by Roanoke Police as the man who died after arriving at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday morning via personal vehicle after a shooting. No crime scene has been located. No one has been arrested. If you have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart#Madison Heights#Theft#Jeep#Property Crime#Va#P3
WSET

Man injured in Roanoke after fight, shooting in a parking garage

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW early Sunday morning when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. This incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. in a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers said they found evidence...
cbs19news

Investigating armed robbery at Fork Union store

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery. According to a release, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Dollar General on James Madison Highway in Fork Union. The suspect ran away from the scene before deputies arrived. He may...
WSET

Amherst police department welcomes first k-9 to unit

AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Amherst police is welcoming a new furry face to their department. Skye is the team's first-ever k-9 dog. The department said she will have three primary purposes:. Finding illegal drugs. Tracking down missing persons. Helping with area searches. She and her handler,...
AMHERST, VA
WSLS

Police investigating Sunday Morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Roanoke. Detectives said reports of shots fired came in around 2:00 Sunday morning. Roanoke Police said officers headed towards the gunshots and found evidence of a shooting at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Police said no victims or suspects were located on scene.
wfirnews.com

Shooting early this morning in downtown Roanoke parking garage

(From Roanoke PD) On August 21 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. Officers headed towards the gunshots, ultimately locating a scene at a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects were located on scene.
WSLS

25-year-old identified as victim of fatal Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities have identified the man who died after a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend. Police said the victim was identified as 25-year-old Mahdi Holland. ORIGINAL STORY. A man is dead after a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend. Investigators said the incident happened Saturday...
wfxrtv.com

Amherst Co. deputies ID man connected with vehicle theft; search underway

UPDATE 2:52 p.m. (8/19/22): The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man wanted in connection with a Wednesday vehicle theft at a Walmart, but still needs the community’s help to find him. According to authorities, there is now an active felony warrant against Jermaine Jajuan Green for...
WSLS

Lynchburg man wanted, faces felony charge for assault and battery on an officer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County authorities say they are searching for a Lynchburg man who has been charged with a felony count of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, as well as other charges. The sheriff’s office is searching for Mathew Patton, 36, from Lynchburg. Authorities...
WSET

Police working to determine scene of the crime after one person shot dead in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A homicide investigation is now underway in the Star City. The Roanoke Police Department was notified that a person with gunshot wounds had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the hospital where a man was receiving treatment...
WDBJ7.com

Man injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The shooting occurred at a parking garage located at 33 Salem Avenue SW. Officers heard gunshots as they were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW and went towards the location. Evidence of a shooting was found, but no victims or suspects were accounted for. Shortly...
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Police ID man who died following Saturday shooting

UPDATE 4:52 p.m. (8/22/22): The Roanoke Police Department has released the name of the man who died at the hospital Saturday morning following a shooting. According to authorities, 25-year-old Mahdi H. Holland of Roanoke arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Saturday, Aug. 20 with gunshot wounds, but ended up dying from his injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating shooting on Burgoyne Road

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. on the 400 block of Burgoyne Road. One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police say this is...
WDBJ7.com

Man dead after Saturday morning shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had been shot died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving via a personal vehicle to the facility. Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.
wfirnews.com

VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash

BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route...

Comments / 0

Community Policy