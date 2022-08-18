Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Man facing charges after firing in front of Lynchburg business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officers patrolling the downtown area of the Hill City Sunday observed a man fire a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden. Lynchburg Police say the man tried to flee, but was taken into custody. Chadwick Austin Turner, 33 of Lynchburg, is charged...
wfxrtv.com
Police: Man arrested after firing gun outside Lynchburg beer garden
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A man was arrested for multiple charges after being accused of firing a gun in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in Lynchburg early Sunday morning. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Lynchburg Police Department says officers patrolling downtown saw a man shooting a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in the 1100 block of Church Street.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting
WSLS
Dog wash or car wash? Employees save pooch in pick-up from going through Lynchburg car wash
BEDFORD, Va. – With a pooch in their pick-up, did a truck driver and passenger want a car wash or a dog wash? 10 News obtained surveillance video you’ll have to see to believe. The video shows a truck entering the Lightning McClean Carwash on Old Forest Road...
wfxrtv.com
Man facing multiple charges in Campbell Co., including assault on law enforcement
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find a wanted man. The sheriff’s office says 36-year-old Mathew Dwayne Patton of Lynchburg, is wanted for multiple charges, including assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Other...
WSET
Man injured in Roanoke after fight, shooting in a parking garage
cbs19news
Investigating armed robbery at Fork Union store
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery. According to a release, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Dollar General on James Madison Highway in Fork Union. The suspect ran away from the scene before deputies arrived. He may...
WSET
Amherst police department welcomes first k-9 to unit
AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Amherst police is welcoming a new furry face to their department. Skye is the team's first-ever k-9 dog. The department said she will have three primary purposes:. Finding illegal drugs. Tracking down missing persons. Helping with area searches. She and her handler,...
WSLS
Police investigating Sunday Morning shooting in downtown Roanoke
wfirnews.com
Shooting early this morning in downtown Roanoke parking garage
WSLS
25-year-old identified as victim of fatal Roanoke shooting
wfxrtv.com
Amherst Co. deputies ID man connected with vehicle theft; search underway
UPDATE 2:52 p.m. (8/19/22): The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man wanted in connection with a Wednesday vehicle theft at a Walmart, but still needs the community’s help to find him. According to authorities, there is now an active felony warrant against Jermaine Jajuan Green for...
WSLS
Lynchburg man wanted, faces felony charge for assault and battery on an officer
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County authorities say they are searching for a Lynchburg man who has been charged with a felony count of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, as well as other charges. The sheriff’s office is searching for Mathew Patton, 36, from Lynchburg. Authorities...
WSET
Police working to determine scene of the crime after one person shot dead in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A homicide investigation is now underway in the Star City. The Roanoke Police Department was notified that a person with gunshot wounds had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the hospital where a man was receiving treatment...
WDBJ7.com
Man injured after early morning shooting in downtown Roanoke
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Police ID man who died following Saturday shooting
cbs19news
Police investigating shooting on Burgoyne Road
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. on the 400 block of Burgoyne Road. One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police say this is...
Augusta Free Press
Alleged affair, a busted lip: And now a school superintendent faces assault and battery charge
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell and United Way of Greater Augusta executive director Kristi Williams are caught up in a legal matter involving the latter’s estranged husband. Cassell faces a misdemeanor assault and battery charge in...
WDBJ7.com
Man dead after Saturday morning shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had been shot died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving via a personal vehicle to the facility. Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.
wfirnews.com
VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash
BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route...
