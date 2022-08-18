ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte drone startup aims to disrupt the cleaning industry — and beyond

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based Lucid Drone Technologies Inc. plans to disrupt the cleaning industry. The startup, founded in 2017, is expanding the versatility of its power-pressure washing drones, which were built to make cleaning the exterior of buildings safer. Andrew Ashur, CEO and co-founder of Lucid, said the drones are now being tested to paint, perform post-construction cleanup, for pest control and to water lawns, among other uses.
corneliustoday.com

Total Wine to join HomeSense in old Stein Mart space

Aug. 22. By Dave Vieser. After weeks of rumors, it’s official: Total Wine will occupy about half of the former Stein Mart store in the Shops at Fresh Market on Torrence Chapel Road. Cornelius officials expect to review the plans at this Friday’s Architectural Review Board Meeting. “An...
businesstodaync.com

Cornelius is home again to a compounding pharmacy, and it’s a beautiful space

Aug. 19. By TL Bernthal. Pharmacist and entrepreneur Nicole R. Eastman is experiencing her dream come true as she opens Rose Pharmacy & Boutique Apothecary this week. Even in pharmacy school, the Davidson resident was thinking she’d like to own and operate her own pharmacy one day. Rose Pharmacy...
WSOC Charlotte

Owner of Regal Cinemas chain said to be nearing bankruptcy

CHARLOTTE — A movie-theater operator with dozens of locations across the Carolinas is said to be headed for bankruptcy as it continues to struggle with low attendance in the wake of the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reported that Cineworld Group, which owns the Regal Cinemas chain, is preparing to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks.
WSOC Charlotte

PHOTOS: Old church near uptown being turned into condos

CHARLOTTE — An old church property in the Wesley Heights Historic District was rezoned for residential units more than 15 years ago, but those plans never came to fruition. Now, a condo project is moving forward at the site with a different developer. Locally based Whitestone Capital is underway...
charlottemagazine.com

A Concord Couple Restores ‘The Ugliest’ 1900s Mill Home⁠—While Becoming TikTok Stars

Locals referred to it as “the ugliest house in Concord”: a 1,100-square-foot mill house on Glenn Street that was built in 1900 and had been vacant for at least the previous five years. Adam and Jessica Miller bought it in June 2021 for $70,000. The Millers, both studio artists, had renovated four homes over the last decade. But nothing could have prepared them for dummy grenades in the front lawn, a vintage soda can under the floorboards, and snakes—snakes!—in the rotting walls.
iredellfreenews.com

Barium developers face community questions before Troutman Planning & Zoning Board considers 2,200-home project

Thirty-five residents gathered on Thursday night to hear a presentation on the proposed 778-acre Wakefield development at the former Barium Springs property that will bring 2,200 single-family, multifamily, townhome and apartment residences to the north side of Troutman. Developers are seeking a recommendation for the property to the newly established...
TROUTMAN, NC
WCNC

Active shooter training underway in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Active shooter training continues Monday in York County. If you live in the Finley Road area, you may hear some loud noises and simulated gunfire. It's from the training happening at the former Finley Road Elementary School. This training will run all day through Wednesday.
Fox 46 Charlotte

Statesville hospital shuttering emergency room services

STATESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The emergency department at a Statesville hospital is set to close this week, administrators from the hospital confirmed. Statesville Regional Medical Center will permanently close the wing on Wednesday as part of a transition to a specialty hospital offering inpatient behavioral health services, Network Directors Leigh Whitfield said in […]
WFAE

Gas line work in Lincoln County could include noise and flames

Piedmont Natural Gas will begin routine maintenance Monday, Aug. 22, on a natural gas line off N.C. 150 east of Lincolnton and doesn't want it to be a surprise to people in the area. Piedmont says the work could produce a loud noise, the smell of gas and a tall...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Road project aims to ease congestion in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A road project in Huntersville is aiming to alleviate traffic congestion by creating another way through a heavily traveled part of town. Road crews are working on a $23 million project that creates two roundabouts and improves a section of Main Street, which runs parallel to Old Statesville Road.
scoopcharlotte.com

Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards

September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.

