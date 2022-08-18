Read full article on original website
Related
Charlotte drone startup aims to disrupt the cleaning industry — and beyond
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based Lucid Drone Technologies Inc. plans to disrupt the cleaning industry. The startup, founded in 2017, is expanding the versatility of its power-pressure washing drones, which were built to make cleaning the exterior of buildings safer. Andrew Ashur, CEO and co-founder of Lucid, said the drones are now being tested to paint, perform post-construction cleanup, for pest control and to water lawns, among other uses.
corneliustoday.com
Total Wine to join HomeSense in old Stein Mart space
Aug. 22. By Dave Vieser. After weeks of rumors, it’s official: Total Wine will occupy about half of the former Stein Mart store in the Shops at Fresh Market on Torrence Chapel Road. Cornelius officials expect to review the plans at this Friday’s Architectural Review Board Meeting. “An...
EpiCentre officially under new ownership after no upset bids were filed
CHARLOTTE — The EpiCentre entertainment complex in uptown Charlotte is now officially owned by lender Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, according to our partners at The Charlotte Observer. The company’s $95 million bid was the only bid at the Aug. 9 live foreclosure auction sale. There were no other...
businesstodaync.com
Cornelius is home again to a compounding pharmacy, and it’s a beautiful space
Aug. 19. By TL Bernthal. Pharmacist and entrepreneur Nicole R. Eastman is experiencing her dream come true as she opens Rose Pharmacy & Boutique Apothecary this week. Even in pharmacy school, the Davidson resident was thinking she’d like to own and operate her own pharmacy one day. Rose Pharmacy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Owner of Regal Cinemas chain said to be nearing bankruptcy
CHARLOTTE — A movie-theater operator with dozens of locations across the Carolinas is said to be headed for bankruptcy as it continues to struggle with low attendance in the wake of the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reported that Cineworld Group, which owns the Regal Cinemas chain, is preparing to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks.
What’s next? Epicentre sold after 10-day auction
On Aug. 9, the property went up for auction after two delays.
Nursing home loses Medicare funding due to health, safety, compliance
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Accordius Health at Statesville is having its Medicare funding pulled, because the facility failed to comply with health and safety requirements, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The agency fined the facility more than $450,000 in February but there were reports of more...
PHOTOS: Old church near uptown being turned into condos
CHARLOTTE — An old church property in the Wesley Heights Historic District was rezoned for residential units more than 15 years ago, but those plans never came to fruition. Now, a condo project is moving forward at the site with a different developer. Locally based Whitestone Capital is underway...
Charlotte air prices among second highest rising in new poll
Airfare has become more expensive recently, but that is especially true at some airports, a new report found.
charlottemagazine.com
A Concord Couple Restores ‘The Ugliest’ 1900s Mill Home—While Becoming TikTok Stars
Locals referred to it as “the ugliest house in Concord”: a 1,100-square-foot mill house on Glenn Street that was built in 1900 and had been vacant for at least the previous five years. Adam and Jessica Miller bought it in June 2021 for $70,000. The Millers, both studio artists, had renovated four homes over the last decade. But nothing could have prepared them for dummy grenades in the front lawn, a vintage soda can under the floorboards, and snakes—snakes!—in the rotting walls.
iredellfreenews.com
Barium developers face community questions before Troutman Planning & Zoning Board considers 2,200-home project
Thirty-five residents gathered on Thursday night to hear a presentation on the proposed 778-acre Wakefield development at the former Barium Springs property that will bring 2,200 single-family, multifamily, townhome and apartment residences to the north side of Troutman. Developers are seeking a recommendation for the property to the newly established...
Neighbors bracing for massive 2000+ home development
Several plans have been submitted, with some approved, for rezoning residential areas to industrial zones and other land rezoned for multi-family housing developments.
Gov. Cooper speaks out on Centene’s move to abandon Charlotte hub
RALEIGH, N.C. — Last summer, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper stood on a stage at the Centene Corp. construction site in University City where the health-care company had committed to invest $1 billion and add at least 3,200 jobs in the years ahead. Last week — a little more than...
West Charlotte residents fed up with dangerous driving; ask city for action
CHARLOTTE — Residents in Enderly Park are calling for speed humps to be put on their streets, in hopes of preventing a tragedy after several close calls by reckless drivers. The latest incident happened along Tennyson Drive on Aug. 18. Daniel Bar, who lives on the street, captured the...
WBTV
Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first day of school for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is seven days away and more vacancies remain. CMS is still trying to fill 360 teacher positions and as of August 19, 55 positions are for the Exceptional Children’s (EC) program. CMS is actively trying to recruit...
Active shooter training underway in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Active shooter training continues Monday in York County. If you live in the Finley Road area, you may hear some loud noises and simulated gunfire. It's from the training happening at the former Finley Road Elementary School. This training will run all day through Wednesday.
Statesville hospital shuttering emergency room services
STATESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The emergency department at a Statesville hospital is set to close this week, administrators from the hospital confirmed. Statesville Regional Medical Center will permanently close the wing on Wednesday as part of a transition to a specialty hospital offering inpatient behavioral health services, Network Directors Leigh Whitfield said in […]
Gas line work in Lincoln County could include noise and flames
Piedmont Natural Gas will begin routine maintenance Monday, Aug. 22, on a natural gas line off N.C. 150 east of Lincolnton and doesn't want it to be a surprise to people in the area. Piedmont says the work could produce a loud noise, the smell of gas and a tall...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Road project aims to ease congestion in Huntersville
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A road project in Huntersville is aiming to alleviate traffic congestion by creating another way through a heavily traveled part of town. Road crews are working on a $23 million project that creates two roundabouts and improves a section of Main Street, which runs parallel to Old Statesville Road.
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
Comments / 0