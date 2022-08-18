Read full article on original website
Kentucky offering PACE elder care opportunities in limited counties, aimed at more care at home
In an effort to promote the health and safety of Kentuckians, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the arrival of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, in Kentucky. The program is designed to provide quality long-term care for people age 55 and older that is cost-effective. “This milestone...
wnky.com
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
lanereport.com
Kentucky native named Baptist Health Paducah president
PADUCAH, Ky. — Kenny Boyd has been named president of Baptist Health Paducah, effective Oct. 10. He succeeds Matt Bailey, who has served as interim president since November 2021 when former Baptist Health Paducah President Chris Roty was named to a leadership position at Baptist Health Lexington. The Kentucky...
KFVS12
Polio outbreak linked to oral vaccine not used in US
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The current strain of polio, which is being detected in New York, did not come from a vaccination given in this country. But now that it is here, we should take precautions. “There is a rebound underway,” Robin Cole, a longtime member of Cape Girardeau’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Texas family hospitalized in southeast Mo. with carbon monoxide poisoning
The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge inspection began on Monday, August 22. Governor Mike Parson will discuss the special session during a news conference Monday afternoon. Sunday night shots fired under investigation in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau police are investigating shots fired...
KFVS12
Polio vaccination rate below average in Missouri
A family traveling from Texas on I-55 was taken to the hospital because of carbon monoxide poisoning. Police in Carbodale look for a suspect in connection with a theft at a local business. Cairo bridge reduced to one lane. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cairo bridge reduced to one lane.
Kentucky State Police arrest Webster County deputy jailer
A Webster County deputy jailer was arrested on multiple charges Friday.
wkms.org
Mayfield candle manufacturer charged with OSHA violations after December tornado outbreak
Documents from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration indicate that Mayfield Consumer Products violated standards impacting the events at the Graves County candle factory the night of the December tornado outbreak. Investigation into safety practices at the manufacturer began in the immediate wake of the disaster, during which the MCP...
Texas man drowns in western Kentucky lake
An investigation is underway after a man drowned in western Kentucky.
Wave 3
Nationwide lidocaine shortage worries Kentucky’s doctors and pharmacists
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most crucial drugs in the medical world is running out. Lidocaine is used by doctors to take away a person’s pain. Nurses at Dr. Tami Cassis’s Dermatology & Aesthetics Center in Norton Commons said their suppliers started running of lidocaine about eight months ago.
WIFR
9 people arrested after disturbance at Kentucky State Fair, authorities say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Nine people have been arrested following an incident that occurred at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night, authorities said. Kentucky State Police (KSP) officers made eight arrests and the Kentucky Fair Board police made one. Three arrests were adults and six were minors, according to...
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
inkfreenews.com
Kentucky Man Arrested After Traffic Stop
FULTON COUNTY — A Kentucky man was arrested after a traffic stop at US 31 near Old US 31, Saturday, Aug. 20. John P. Madden, 46, Evarts, Ky., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana, level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor.
Wave 3
State fair closing early due to incident
One less test for student athletes at JCPS to worry about, but it’s not one from the classroom. They no longer have to test negative for COVID to play sports. Watching Out for You: Labor Day travel and money saving tips. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT.
Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
kbsi23.com
4 arrested after stolen mopeds found in Graves County
WATER VALLEY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four men face charges after several moped thefts. Jalon Johnson faces charges of receiving stolen property over $1000 and theft by deception $500. Grabiel Vejar, Daniel Crump and Stevie Harpole each face a charge of receiving stolen property over $1000. On August 14 about...
KFVS12
Drowning in Trigg County under investigation
CADIZ, Ky. (KFVS) - A drowning in Lake Barkley in Cardiz, Kentucky is under investigation by the Trigg County Coroner’s Office. According to a statement from the coroner’s office, 62-year-old Mark Alan Younger from Bandera, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene. Trigg County Rescue and Trigg County...
Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
westkentuckystar.com
Search of Farmington home finds guns, drugs, cash
A Farmington man was arrested early Sunday morning on drug and gun charges in a multi-agency bust. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said deputies, Kentucky State Police and ATF agents served a search warrant at 4am on a home near the dead end of Burnett's Chapel Road. The resident, 46-year-old...
2 Kentucky State police, 1 former trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Three men have been indicted for the use of excessive force during an arrest, conspiring to cover up that excessive force, and illegally entering a home.
