Read full article on original website
Related
FireRescue1
First Due ranked #1 Fire & EMS software provider on 2022 Inc. 5000 list
NEW YORK – Today, Inc. revealed that First Due is ranked as the #1 Fire & EMS software provider, #175 in all software companies, and #1349 overall on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The Inc.5000 list delivers a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. First Due joins many other hypergrowth B2B SaaS companies on the Inc. 5000 list -- a notable benchmark in becoming established market leaders in their respective niches.
FireRescue1
Firefighter training and certifications: Understanding the many levels
Much has changed for firefighters since the first brigades took to the streets in ancient Rome. Today, modern fire departments are staffed by well-trained and qualified fire professionals. This level of professionalism, however, requires that members complete many educational benchmarks to be certified to minimum standards. On top of that, there are the testing elements of accreditation and, finally, promotion.
Comments / 0