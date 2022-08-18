NEW YORK – Today, Inc. revealed that First Due is ranked as the #1 Fire & EMS software provider, #175 in all software companies, and #1349 overall on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The Inc.5000 list delivers a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. First Due joins many other hypergrowth B2B SaaS companies on the Inc. 5000 list -- a notable benchmark in becoming established market leaders in their respective niches.

