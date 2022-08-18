Read full article on original website
Biggest US holding pen planned for wild horses faces suit
RENO, Nevada — Advocates for wild horses are accusing federal land managers of illegally approving plans for the largest U.S. holding facility for thousands of mustangs captured on public rangeland in 10 Western states. Friends of Animals said in a lawsuit filed last Tuesday up to 4,000 horses would be held captive inhumanely for months or years at a time in dusty, manure-filled pens without shade or wind-breaks in Nevada’s high desert. ...
In-N-Out Burger opens in north Utah after longtime planning
LOGA, Utah — Locals queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of northern Utah’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.” Baylee Luker and Ryan Ball treated themselves a little while after the burger joint opened around 10 a.m. ...
Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling
SALT LAKE CITY — Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in girls’ sports as the school year begins, after a judge on Friday reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now be sent before a commission that will determine on a case-by-case basis if their participation compromises fairness. Utah’s Republican lawmakers created the commission in a law passed earlier this year as a fallback plan to be implemented in case of...
Feds: Urgent action needed to save Idaho's salmon
Federal fisheries managers found that wild salmon and steelhead from the Snake and Columbia rivers are threatened by climate change like never before and that urgent action is required to save the fish. But officials at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration opted to leave their status under the Endangered...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
Authorities: Dangerous local fugitive captured in Utah
UPDATE Justin Wayne Gould has been apprehended in Utah with the assistance of the Tooele City Police. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies had been working with tips and information received from East Idaho Crime Stoppers and interviewing known associates of Mr. Gould, ultimately helping to locate him in Tooele and placing him under arrest on a Bonneville County Felony Warrant for Escape. Deputies are continuing to investigate Mr. Gould’s activities since failing to return to the Bonneville County Jail from a court ordered release last Friday...
Konnor McClain rallies to claim US gymnastics national title
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Konnor McClain arrived in Texas last spring adrift, her confidence shattered. The gymnastics that came so easily for so long to the precocious teenager had turned shaky. Uncertain. At one point last spring, she felt she was “the most garbage gymnast ever." She watched the...
To chase or not to chase: Idaho officers talk police chases after deadly pursuit
In February, on a Meridian road near Carl’s Jr., a silver Subaru chased by police ran a red light and collided with a black Honda, leaving the back metal of the Honda ripped open, according to police records. Both drivers survived. But six months later, Caldwell man Ruben Garcia was being chased by Kuna and Meridian police when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck, killing himself and the driver of the truck. ...
Idaho State Police dedicating extra patrols now through Labor Day weekend
Statewide and local police forces are dedicating extra resources to enforce traffic laws and arrest impaired drivers through Labor Day weekend. More than 11,000 people died in alcohol-impaired driving deaths in 2020, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data — a 14 percent increase from 2019. That’s one person every 45 minutes and about 32 people a day. According to Idaho Transportation Department data, 1,729 crashes last year and 108 deaths were caused by impaired driving. Impaired driving fatalities contributed to nearly 40 percent...
Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony set for Sept. 10
POCATELLO — A ceremony honoring Idahoans who make a difference will return this year. The 10th annual Idaho Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony, which took a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will make its comeback at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10. Beena Mannan, executive director of the nonprofit JRM Foundation For Humanity, which sponsors the award ceremony, says they are excited...
Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation to hold pride event next weekend
POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation Inc. is excited to announce its pride event, RISE UP! being held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Station Square and Union Pacific Park. The event starts geared more towards families and gradually shifts focus to celebrating and unifying our community. The festivities kick off at Club Charley's on Friday, August 26 beginning at 9 p.m. The...
