Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grand Ronde tribal leader on revitalizing Oregon City
The Willamette Falls Legacy Project is re-imagining the downtown area of Oregon City. The Willamette Falls is the second-largest waterfall by volume in America, trailing only Niagara Falls.
beachconnection.net
Bus Tour in Sept Digs Into Oregon Coast Black Pioneer History
(Astoria, Oregon) – Sometimes the phrase a “fascinating ride” along the Oregon coast is quite literal. In this case, a tour bus is set for September 18 along the north coast that digs into black pioneer history of this part of northwest Oregon, a subject largely unknown to regional residents. Like Native American history here, it's left untouched by culture and school systems alike. (Above: Seaside. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Idaho Patriotically Prepares To Honor Nampa Warhawks This Weekend
The annual Warbird Roundup will take place this weekend in Nampa at the Warhawk Museum. This year's event will honor the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid during World War Two. The raid sent a message to Japan following their sneak attack on Pearl Harbor that America would never surrender its freedom. The roundup will be celebrating its twentieth year of honoring American heroes.
traveloregon.com
A Legacy of Oregon Pie
Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise Set A New Heat Record. Why Is This Happening?
What's going to happen in Season 5 of Stranger Things?. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married and they're perfect together. The hottest topic for us right now: It's so ******** hot in Boise and we're sweating just thinking about it. Hot summers in Idaho aren't news. We realize that....
Daily Life: Get your groove on at Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival
Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.MONDAY, AUG. 22 Upcoming events — Some events to consider attending in the next week: • The Immigrant Story and Oregon Historical Society, along with photographer Jim Lommasson and conceptual artist Roberta Wong, present a new exhibit, "I Am An American: Stories of Exclusion and Belonging." It includes photographs, collected objects and narratives from Asian Americans, and shows Aug. 26-Jan. 8 at the Oregon Historical Society. For more: www.ohs.org. • Imago Theatre goes galactic on stage — a rarity in theater — with "Lumen Mystery,"...
Watch the Backstreet Boys Celebrate National Potato Day in Boise [VIDEO]
One of the biggest myths people from other states believe about Idaho is that all of us grow potatoes. Normally, we roll our eyes whenever we hear a potato stereotype but when it’s one of the Backstreet Boys? We could talk about potatoes all day!. Quite frankly, we feel...
Oaks Amusement Park introduces new chaperone policy
Following a spike in violent behavior from younger guests, officials with the Oaks Amusement Park implemented a new policy that people 17-and-younger must be accompanied by someone at least 21 years old to take part in the open skate sessions.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Nobody wants to help’: Portland thrift store closing due to crime
A NE Portland thrift store serving those in need is closing its doors due to continued crime.
This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days
When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
beachconnection.net
Unique Canyon Drive Park Tucked Away at Lincoln City's SW 11th - Central Oregon Coast
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A bit of a central Oregon coast hotspot that's paradoxically out-of-the-way, Lincoln City's Canyon Drive Park is a lovely irregularity when it comes to beaches in this seven-mile stretch of strands. It would seem that it's not super well known, and yet it can be bustling with folks.
Oaks Park establishes new chaperone policy for skating rink after unruly incidents involving young guests
Oaks Park, the venerable amusement park located in Southeast Portland, has instituted a new chaperone policy for its skating rink. As the park website outlines, as of Aug. 19, patrons age 17 and younger must be accompanied by a responsible adult 21 or older during the 7-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday open skate sessions at the park roller rink.
IN THIS ARTICLE
philomathnews.com
Brad’s Blog: Geographic features with offensive names being renamed
In the very little spare time that I have, one of my hobbies is to work on a family history book that I hope to publish someday for my descendants. My three sons are the 13th generation of the Fuqua family in America — our original immigrant came to Virginia from Wales in the 1680s.
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive to Oregon, Washington shelters
Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived to shelters in Washington and Oregon looking for new homes.
centraloregondaily.com
Hiker dies in fall at Oregon’s Multnomah Falls
MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Fire officials say a hiker fell and died near Multnomah Falls east of Portland in Oregon. Corbett Fire Chief Rick Wunsch says firefighters were sent to a call of a fallen hiker at about 1:20 p.m. Friday. Four firefighters hiked about 1.3 miles up...
OHSU COVID forecast predicts another month of decline, followed by a new wave
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's COVID infection and hospitalizations have both been trending steadily downward for weeks, and the latest forecast from Oregon Health and Science University predicts that trajectory will continue for at least another month — but a new wave is expected to set in after that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho Legislature Special Session Issues That Can’t Be Ignored
Multiple media outlets have begun to speculate that the Idaho Legislature will return to Boise for a special session. You may wonder what would cause the state's part-time legislative body to call itself back into session. Is there a crisis that can't wait until after the November elections? Or when the new legislative session begins in January?
Channel 6000
No twists in forecast, more warm days coming for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It will be a shade cooler Monday, but there is very little shade to be had around here. We will have plenty of sunshine in the forecast. However, there is a weak trough traveling across the Pacific Northwest the next day or two. The front edge of this disturbance has brought in some clouds for the coast, but I don’t anticipate much of a shield to block out the sun around Portland. The heat is still around and the humidity is still on the higher side (compared to what we typically have).
August heatwave tests new Oregon rule for workers
When a record-breaking heat wave settled over the Pacific Northwest, it didn’t take long for high temperatures to test the effectiveness of new state safety rules aimed at addressing the effects of climate change on both indoor and outdoor workers. As temperatures exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit for more than...
Officials ID woman who fell and died at Multnomah Falls
The woman who fell to her death while hiking at Multnomah Falls on Friday has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0