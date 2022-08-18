Read full article on original website
Indiana needs more school nurses, commission says
INDIANAPOLIS – A state-level committee says Indiana needs more school nurses. The recommendation comes from a report issued by the Governor’s Public Health Commission, which was created last year to help improve health outcomes in the Hoosier State. According to Joy Sunday, president of the Indiana Association of...
College, university enrollment showing promise for Fall 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — At Marian University, students are getting ready for a new school year. “I think it’s just like a lot going on, but I’m sure that it’s going to be very fun and a lot to learn as well,” said freshman Niky Quezada. Quezada...
Reading program for kids in need of volunteers
A Hancock County organization asking for help to continue their work helping kids learn to read.
These Indiana historic landmarks are in the most danger according to new list
INDIANAPOLIS — From a church designed by a trailblazing Black architect to a neglected mansion, an Indiana organization is warning people about 10 historic Indiana landmarks in jeopardy. On Monday, Indiana Landmarks announced the 10 Most Endangered. This is an annual list of Indiana landmarks in jeopardy. The organization...
Indy FOP delivers overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Prosecutor, court system
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police announced an overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Courts and in Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. On Aug. 4, members of the Indy FOP convened in order to hold a vote of confidence on the prosecutor and the courts in Marion County. The decision to hold the vote came in the wake of the death of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed by a suspect who had a lengthy criminal history.
‘Defund the Police?’ poster left displayed in classroom of fallen Elwood officer’s brother
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers High School is facing criticism for a student project called “Defund the Police” that was left displayed in the classroom of slain Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s brother. The student project was from the previous school year. On Tuesday, Officer Shahnavaz’s younger brother entered...
Devour Indy begins as restaurants continue to struggle
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 100 restaurants have put together specialty menus for Devour Indy Summerfest. It’s two weeks of chowing down at your go-to restaurants and finding new favorites. Devour is strategically planned in a slower time period for Indy restaurants to give them a boost. ”This is...
Gov. Holcomb embarks on economic development trip to Asia
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is out of the country this week as he visits Asia for an economic development trip. According to Holcomb’s office, the Governor landed Sunday morning in Taipei for the beginning of the trip which will take him to Taiwan and the Republic of Korea. While there, Holcomb will visit with Taiwanese and South Korean government officials, business leaders and academics.
PHOTOS: Landspout creates funnel in the Indiana sky
On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed a landspout occurred in northcentral Indiana. The spout prompted a Tornado Warning in Randolph County. Was your residence affected? If so, send us a photo to wxinweb@nexstar.tv and electronically sign a content consent form here.
Andretti Global plans $200M headquarters in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — Andretti Global on Monday announced plans to build its universal motorsports headquarters in Fishers. The $200-million, 575,000-square-foot facility will be built on 90 acres near the Nickle Plate Trail, Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve and Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport. Construction is expected to begin this fall, and the facility expected to be operational by 2025.
Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close
Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to CBS4 that both venues are now closed.
Beech Grove basketball coach resigns following cocaine charges
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Officials at Beech Grove City Schools confirmed Michael Renfro has resigned from his positions as a teacher and the boy’s head basketball coach, following a cocaine-related arrest earlier in August. The district provided the following statement:. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Michael Renfro, who...
IMPD officer shares recovery journey after February shooting, credits faith and family in getting him through ‘challenging’ days
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shared an update over the weekend on a first-year officer who was shot in the throat in late February while responding to a call in Fountain Square. “It hasn’t been easy. The load has seemed very heavy at times,” admitted Officer Thomas...
Mural dedicated to fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz
Mural dedicated to fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz.
Showers and thunderstorms in Indiana this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms on the way to Indiana this weekend. The weekend opens with high temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday, plus the chances for weekend rain takes off. This will mainly be in the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday showers and storms. Scattered showers and...
Arrest made in fatal shooting in bar district near Ball State’s campus
MUNCIE, Ind. — A teenager is dead after a shooting occurred overnight near Ball State University’s campus. Just before 12:45 a.m., Muncie Police and Ball State PD responded to a call of shots fired near the 1500 block of West University Ave. This area, police said, is near the intersection of W. University Ave. and N. Dill St.
Silver Alert: Wabash County’s Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 15-year-old
WABASH, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert Has been issued for a missing 15-year-old from Wabash, Indiana. Authorities said that Austin Hinsey was last seen on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11:50 p.m. Hinsey is 5 feet tall, 108 pounds, has brown hair, with brown eyes. She was last...
Quiet day means no new temperature, rainfall records
INDIANAPOLIS – With temperatures very seasonal today in the 80s under a mix of sun and clouds, our temperature records and rainfall records will continue for this date. Record high temperature: 101° (1936) Record low temperature: 46° (1950) Record rainfall: 1.90″ (1989) On this date back...
Busy Hancock County intersection to shut down for two months
Busy Hancock County intersection to shut down for two months
A quiet week of weather with a chance for rain by Friday
Indiana’s 15th tornado of the year touched down and did minor damage this weekend. A weak tornado was on the ground Saturday afternoon in Randolph County, north of Winchester. A tornado warning was issued from the weather service shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The warning expired at 3:45 p.m. and was not extended into neighboring Jay County or Ohio. The tornado was moving northeast at 20 mph.
