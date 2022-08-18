Read full article on original website
kjan.com
Large hail and flooding reported in central Iowa, Friday
(Des Moines, Iowa) – Hail ranging in size from dimes and ping-pong balls, to apples, fell across parts of central Iowa Friday afternoon, and heavy rain flooded the streets of Des Moines, catching motorists off-guard and resulting in stalled vehicles. Iowa State Fair officials ordered visitors to the fair to take shelter as the storms passed over the venue at around 2:30-p.m.
kjan.com
Iowa State Fair Claims GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® Title in Cornhole
(Des Moines, Iowa) – Whether you call it bags, backyard toss, bagg-o, Chuck-o, bean bags or cornhole, the Iowa State Fair is the new title holder for the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the largest cornhole tournament on Saturday, August 20th. The old record was 444 participants set by an organization in San Diego, California in June of 2019. Guinness World Records officially counted 730 participants in the Iowa State Fair event on August 20, 2022. The number crushed the previous record by more than 280 people and made the Iowa State Fair the official record holder.
kjan.com
Iowa kids need to be up to date on vaccinations before school starts
(Radio Iowa) – As Iowa schools prepare to open for fall classes, parents are urged to make sure their children are up to date on their vaccinations. Dr. Nathan Boonstra, a general pediatrician with Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, says in addition to the state-required shots, parents should also get their children vaccinated against COVID-19. Boonstra says that’s because some children do get very sick from the virus in rare cases.
