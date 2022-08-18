(Des Moines, Iowa) – Whether you call it bags, backyard toss, bagg-o, Chuck-o, bean bags or cornhole, the Iowa State Fair is the new title holder for the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for the largest cornhole tournament on Saturday, August 20th. The old record was 444 participants set by an organization in San Diego, California in June of 2019. Guinness World Records officially counted 730 participants in the Iowa State Fair event on August 20, 2022. The number crushed the previous record by more than 280 people and made the Iowa State Fair the official record holder.

18 HOURS AGO