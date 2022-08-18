ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body cam video shows police shooting woman during Dade City traffic stop

By Erik Waxler
 4 days ago
Body-camera footage released Thursday revealed a bloody scene in Dade City when an officer attempted to chase down a driver fleeing a traffic stop on August 11.

The driver, later identified by police as Charnell Parker, was asked to stop the car multiple times.

When Parker attempted to flee the scene, an officer fired multiple shots at the windshield before taking off in his patrol car to follow.

The officer is seen reloading his gun while driving between MLK boulevard and 14th street.

Once police pinned Parker in a Dollar General parking lot, they found her bleeding from gunshot wounds to the chest. Police tried to tend to the wounds until paramedics arrived.

Police said they tried to pull over Parker for an unregistered vehicle, stating the driver did not have a license and has warrants for several charges, including possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

"It is unconscionable to me that anyone would think they can launch a 4,000-pound missile at police officers and not expect there to be consequences and repercussions," Dade City Police Chief James Walters said.

The footage was released as part of an investigation into the shooting that began August 11.

Parker is still recovering but is expected to recover. She faces several charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

Dade City police said they are not releasing the names of the officers involved, citing Marsy's Law. They are still on administrative leave while FDLE investigates, as is standard procedure.

Victor Colón
4d ago

They’ll say anything to protect themselves, why would they ever say “that officer shouldn’t have fired his gun” 4,000 pound missile wasn’t even aimed at the officer

Alex Aviles
3d ago

Stop ✋ and be responsible, by running or trying to avoid getting arrested it's only going to make things worse. Her actions clearly brought her to this, if she would have complied it would have been a different scenario.

The Therapist
4d ago

front tires turned away from officers she was not trying to run him over just trying to get away unjustified shooting if I shot her with same circumstances I would be in jail

