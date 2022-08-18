ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting in June 2020

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48YC16_0hMY6Lo200

A Buffalo man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting in June 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Mahzhee X. Young was arraigned in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the district attorney's office, Young allegedly shot 27-year-old David D. Moore multiple times with an illegal gun outside of a corner store on East Ferry and Grider Streets during a verbal altercation on June 9, 2020. Moore was taken to ECMC in a private vehicle and died from his injuries a short time later.

Young was held without bail and a return court date has not been scheduled at this time. If convicted of the highest charge he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Buffalo woman who stole, crashed Kunkel ambulance sentenced to prison

The Buffalo woman who crashed a Kunkel ambulance she stole while in Utica in July of 2021 was sentenced to three to nine years in prison Monday. Vanessa Armstead stole the ambulance from the garage on Catherine Street and led authorities on a chase before crashing the vehicle in the Irondequoit Bay outside of Rochester.
UTICA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Large fight leads to arrest in Jamestown

Jamestown Police have made one arrest after a large fight broke out in the area of Winsor and Bush Streets in Jamestown on Saturday night. Police responded to the call shortly before 9 pm and found the victim laying in the street with a laceration to his head. Officers found that Dominick Harrison allegedly pushed the man, causing him to fall and hit his head on the street. Police tried to arrest Harrison, but he briefly resisted and struggled with officers before being taken into custody. Harrison was taken to the city jail pending arraignment on charges of 3rd degree assault, resisting arrest, and 2nd degree obstruction of governmental administration. There was no report of the victim's condition.
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
longisland.com

Buffalo Man Pleads Guilty For His Role In String Of Credit Union Robberies

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that Ronald Morris, 47, of Buffalo, NY, pleaded guilty to aggravated bank robbery, attempted bank robbery, and using, possessing, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of seven years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $250,000 fine.
2 On Your Side

Cheektowaga mother charged with DWI following hit-and-run accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga mother is facing several charges following an accident Sunday evening in the town of Niagara. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it received a call just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run accident in the area of Porter Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard. It was reported that a vehicle allegedly drove through the median and damaged multiple signs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Second Degree Murder#Violent Crime#Grider Streets
WIVB

30-year-old Buffalo woman dead after Berkshire Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old woman is dead after an early morning Berkshire Avenue shooting. Buffalo Police officers responded to the 100 block of Berkshire Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. and found a woman wounded by gunfire, according to a BPD spokesperson. The Queen City woman was dead...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

Family of 16-year-old Emily Keiper demands justice

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sixteen-year-old Emily Keiper would have been starting her junior year in high school in just a few weeks. Tragically, Emily's life was cut short early Friday morning when Buffalo Police say she was shot and killed on Elmer Avenue in between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue.
WGRZ TV

Investigation on 16-year-old's shooting death

A Niagara Falls family is continuing to mourn the loss of their 16-year-old daughter. Two teenagers are now facing charges in connection to Keiper's death.
chautauquatoday.com

Gowanda-Area Man Arrested on Warrant for Grand Larceny

Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Gowanda-area man on a bench warrant out of Cattaraugus County Court. Deputies took 24-year-old Ayden Jimerson into custody shortly before 4:00 AM Sunday on the warrant that charges him with 3rd-degree grand larceny and trespassing. Jimerson was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail, where he is being held.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man indicted for murder, gun charge from June 2020 shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday morning for murder and a gun charge stemming from a shooting on the East Side in June 2020. Police say that on June 9, 2020 at approximately 11:18 p.m., 28-year-old Mahzhee X. Young of Buffalo shot 27-year-old David D. Moore outside of a corner […]
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Thursday to 3 1/2 years in prison followed by 1 1/2 years of post-release supervision for attempted possession of an illegal gun. On November 21, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a fight at an auto mechanic shop on Hinman Avenue and saw […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy