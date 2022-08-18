Read full article on original website
KWQC
2 Davenport men sentenced to prison for meth, firearm charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Davenport men were sentenced to prison Thursday on meth and firearm charges, according to a media release. Robert Stanley Nelson, III, 42, was sentenced to 168 months; or 14 years, in prison on a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine charge. He was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.
KWQC
Pedestrian killed by train in Muscatine
East Moline police investigate shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning. Davenport teens’ hobby of making jewelry turns into business: ‘Dave the Frog Crafts’. They sell their jewelry at the Freight House Farmers' Market. We'll go from clear and cool tonight, to warm sunshine for your Tuesday.
KWQC
Police: 1 injured in single motorcylce crash in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a single motorcycle crash in Bettendorf Monday afternoon. The Bettendorf Police Department responded around 1:28 p.m. to I-74 at the Spruce Hills Drive interchange for a report of a motorcycle crash, according to a media release. Officers on scene said a...
KWQC
5 Burlington men sentenced to prison on drug conspiracy charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five Burlington men were sentenced to prison for conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. Rudolph Sinclair Allen, 37, was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment and five years of supervised release; Clyde Macks Stewart, Jr., 51, was sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment and five years of supervised release; Demetrius Antre Goudy, 42, was sentenced to 18 years of imprisonment and five years of supervised release; Gregory Jermain Johnson, 36, was sentenced to approximately 14 years; or 169 months, of imprisonment and five years of supervised release; and Brian Keith Davis, Jr., 42, was sentenced to 10 years and six months of imprisonment and five years of supervised release.
KWQC
Police investigate robbery at Davenport convenience store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery at a Davenport convenience store. Around 1:55 a.m. Monday, Davenport police responded to Kwik Shop, 1136 E. Locust St., for a report of a robbery. Preliminary information indicates that a person displayed a weapon and demanded...
KWQC
East Moline police investigate shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are investigating after a shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning. The East Moline Police Department responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to Jim’s Domino Lounge, at 1314 13th Street, for a reported shooting, according to a media release. Officers located...
KWQC
Mexican man sentenced to prison for drug charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mexican citizen was sentenced on Friday to 30 years; or 360 months, in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Ricardo Renteria Gutierrez, 49, was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term, according to a media release. Gutierrez was identified...
KWQC
Mexican citizen illegally residing in West Liberty sentenced to Prison for identity theft, fraud charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mexican citizen who lives in West Liberty was sentenced Thursday to 33 months, or two year and nine months, in prison for fraud in connection with immigration documents, aggravated identity theft, misuse of a social security number and illegal reentry. Silvano Marez Rios, 50, was...
KWQC
Police: 4 injured in Bettendorf crash Sunday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Four people were injured after a crash in Bettendorf Sunday afternoon, police said. The Bettendorf Police Department responded at 4:10 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive for a reported crash, according to a media release. A green Dodge Charger failed...
KWQC
1 dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This morning at approximately 1:18 a.m., Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Initial investigation shows a Saturn Vue was traveling in the wrong direction and struck a barrier...
KWQC
P.U.N.C.H. host t-shirt memorial for gun violence victims of the QC
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People Uniting Neighbors and Churches host a T-shirt memorial for gun violence victims in the Quad Cities. Every Saturday until Sept. 25, the Hilltop churches display over 40 t-shirts memorializing loved ones who passed away due to gun violence. P.U.N.C.H. relocates the t-shirts at 10 a.m....
KWQC
Vehicles destroyed in Galesburg parking structure fire Sunday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Several vehicles, including a motorcycle, were destroyed in a fire that broke out Sunday night in Galesburg. Galesburg firefighters responded around 9:33 p.m. to the 2700 block of Springer Road and found a parking structure on fire with heavy flames and smoke. They were able to...
KWQC
Rudy’s Tacos Cedar Street location closing
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rudy’s Tacos, 326 Cedar Street, is shutting its doors. “Unfortunately we are permanently closed starting today August 22,” restaurant staff said in a post on its Facebook page. “To the customers that have supported us thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We truly appreciate you.”
KWQC
Davenport City Council preparing for 3rd and 4th street hearing on Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport City Council is set to vote on Wednesday for the proposed plan to convert 3rd and 4th Streets into two-way streets. According to Kyle Gripp, At-Large Alderman for the city of Davenport, the discussion surrounding the proposed plan has gotten Davenport citizens talking. “Nothing...
KWQC
Local vet gives condition update on dogs seized from Sherrard home
MERCER CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A local vet helps treat the 198 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property. Veterinarian Jermey Joy spent three days examing each rescued Mercer County pet. The dogs received medication, updated vaccines, and scanning microchips. Dr. Jermey Joy said, “We did see a...
KWQC
Family and friends remember Trudy Appleby, 26 years after disappearance
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Sunday marked the 26th anniversary of the disappearance of Trudy Appleby, with family and friends holding a vigil in her honor. “I walked her home the night of August 20 of 1996,” Amber Dunlap, Trudy’s best friend said. “We both said our ‘see ya tomorrow’s,’ did our nightly ritual when we got to her driveway. Little did either one of us know that tomorrow would never come.”
KWQC
Bettendorf Community Schools receive grant for therapeutic classrooms
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A different type of classroom could soon show up in schools across the Bettendorf Community School District. The district was named as one of the recipients of a grant worth more than $2.3 million. It’s called the ‘Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant’ and BCSD was one of ten recipients named by the Iowa Department of Education.
KWQC
Davenport teens’ hobby of making jewelry turns into business: ‘Dave the Frog Crafts’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - “It’s all homemade and it’s kind of just a bit of everything,” said Claire Roisen. Meet Claire Roisen and Skye Lortz Simpson. The two 15-year-old davenport central sophomores have been friends for a few years now and have always exercised their creative side.
KWQC
Rock Island City Council approves second hearing for proposed SSA
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - At Monday night’s city council meeting, the Rock Island City Council voted in favor of the proposed special service area taxing district for downtown Rock Island. During the public comment section, several business owners and residents spoke in opposition of the proposed plan citing,...
KWQC
Your First Alert Forecast
This morning at approximately 1:18 a.m., Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to reports of a single vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Clouds will be sticking with us during much of the day, but sunshine returns as we head into the...
