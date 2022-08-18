DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five Burlington men were sentenced to prison for conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. Rudolph Sinclair Allen, 37, was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment and five years of supervised release; Clyde Macks Stewart, Jr., 51, was sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment and five years of supervised release; Demetrius Antre Goudy, 42, was sentenced to 18 years of imprisonment and five years of supervised release; Gregory Jermain Johnson, 36, was sentenced to approximately 14 years; or 169 months, of imprisonment and five years of supervised release; and Brian Keith Davis, Jr., 42, was sentenced to 10 years and six months of imprisonment and five years of supervised release.

