Pretty Kitty
3d ago
I've known the 83yr old victim fir almost 60yrs. He was well known in Oakland, Berkeley, Emeryville & El Sorbrante as he owned bars & liquor stores. It's sad that he lived such a Ling life, battling cancer & be taken out like this. He was a father, grandfather & great grandfather as well as loved by many.
