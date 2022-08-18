ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Pretty Kitty
3d ago

I've known the 83yr old victim fir almost 60yrs. He was well known in Oakland, Berkeley, Emeryville & El Sorbrante as he owned bars & liquor stores. It's sad that he lived such a Ling life, battling cancer & be taken out like this. He was a father, grandfather & great grandfather as well as loved by many.

KRON4 News

Video captures deadly shooting of 60-year-old Asian woman in Oakland

WARNING: The video above contains graphic content. Please view with discretion. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Surveillance video acquired by KRON4 captured the deadly shooting of an Oakland woman in the city’s Little Saigon neighborhood on Sunday. The shooting took place just after 2:00 p.m. near 5th Avenue and East 11th Street. The video shows a […]
KRON4 News

Victim ID’d in deadly Oakland shooting Sunday, leaders demand action

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas says she was outraged and sickened after learning a 60-year-old Asian woman was brutally killed in broad daylight on Sunday, and is now calling for justice to be served. The shooting happened in the Little Saigon neighborhood, right near Lake Merritt near 5th Avenue […]
KRON4 News

San Jose police investigate stabbing Monday morning

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing on Monday morning in the city’s East Virginia neighborhood. One man was injured in the stabbing, reported about 7:19 a.m. in the 900 block of South First Street, police said on social media. The extent of injuries and the condition of the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Surveillance video shows Oakland shooting that left Asian woman dead

OAKLAND -- Surveillance video obtained by KPIX 5 shows the brazen daylight attempted robbery of an older Asian woman Sunday afternoon that ended with the victim being fatally shot.Oakland police officers found the woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of East 11th St. and Fifth Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.On Monday, KPIX confirmed the victim's identity as 56-year-old Lili Xu, a dentist who works at the Pacific Renaissance Center on 9th Street in Oakland.Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects...
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in attack on 65-year-old woman in SF Richmond District arrested

SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect in the random assault of a woman in San Francisco's Richmond District was arrested Monday and police say the man had been released from custody after a prior felony arrest.The attack happened a few minutes before noon on August 10 at Geary Boulevard and 26th Avenue and was partially captured by surveillance video from a corner cafe. The 65-year-old woman told responding officers she was walking on Geary when an unknown male suspect walked in front of her and punched her multiple times. The surveillance video showed customers inside the cafe running out to give her...
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police investigate two recent fatal shootings

Richmond police are investigating two fatal shootings last week, one that occurred Saturday afternoon, claiming the life of a 33-year-old Hayward man, and another that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 16, claiming the life of a 32-year-old Richmond man. The most recent homicide occurred at about 2:45 p.m. in the Southside...
RICHMOND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Traffic Crash Blocks Lanes on Westbound Highway 4 at Loveridge

A traffic crash on Westbound Highway 4 at Loveridge is blocking at least two lanes of traffic Monday morning according to the California Highway Patrol. Contra Costa County Fire was dispatched to a report of a traffic crash at 8:40 am on Highway 4 and upon arrival, reported a big rig, a garbage truck and a vehicle were all involved blocking at least two lanes of traffic.
KTVU FOX 2

Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

One killed and three hurt in SF shooting early Sunday

One person was killed and three wounded during an early-morning incident Sunday near Mission and 19th streets in San Francisco. At 2:25 a.m., officers were called to the scene and found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and one victim suffering from other non-life-threatening injuries. The three gunshot victims...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video: Thieves ram truck into Oakland cannabis dispensary

OAKLAND, Calif. - A cannabis dispensary in Oakland reported that thieves broke into their shop, smashing into their front door with a truck. The owner of Ivy Hill Cannabis Dispensary says it happened early Saturday morning, and she shared some surveillance video with KTVU. While the thieves didn't steal much,...
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda townhome catches fire, producing massive flames: Video

ALAMEDA, Calif. - A home in the west end of Alameda caught on fire overnight Sunday. Video from the scene shows firefighters battling massive flames and people gathered outside the structure. The fire was in a residential neighborhood with townhomes near Target and the College of Alameda. KTVU is working...
SFGate

Police Seize 55 Pounds Of Meth Following Traffic Stop

Two men were arrested last week in Stockton after officers allegedly found 55 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle valued at approximately $110,000, police said. Norberto Sanchez, 39 of Ceres and Cesar Osuna, 40, of Los Angeles, were arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail in connection with the narcotics located in their car.
KRON4 News

Two men injured after restaurant shooting in Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two men have sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a restaurant Friday night, according to Union City Police. KRON ON is streaming news now The shooting occurred at Mexico Lindo restaurant at around 11:50 p.m. During the time of the shooting the restaurant was crowded, police said. The two […]
KRON4 News

Person in critical condition after being rescued at Ocean Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person is in critical condition after being rescued Monday morning by the San Francisco Fire Department, according to a tweet from SFFD. The rescue took place at the Great Highway at Wawona when surfers rescued a subject in the surf zone. SFFD rescue swimmers and paramedics provided advanced life support […]
SFGate

Police Arrest Five Drivers On Suspicion Of Dui During Saturation Patrol

PETALUMA (BCN) Five drivers were arrested Friday night and early Saturday during a DUI saturation patrol by the Petaluma Police Department. The arrests were made between the hours of 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and...

