The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Mother Marries Man She Suspects In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
New Program Will Give Baltimore Families Thousands Each MonthCadrene HeslopBaltimore, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
Where's Marty? Partying aboard the SipAhoy boat
Hi Everyone! I'm back from vacation refreshed and ready to get back to doing "WJZ at 9." And today's "Where's Marty?" was a perfect way to ease back in. It felt a bit like some relaxing vacay time when K2 and I boarded the SipAhoy party boat downtown at Harborview Marina!It is actually a "cycleboat" in concept. Fact of the matter is it is a catamaran with a nice sized outboard engine that is outfitted, as you can see, with a nicely covered Tiki area with seats on either side. The seats are bicycle seats complete with pedals you can...
americanmilitarynews.com
5 years after their removal, Baltimore’s Confederate monuments are expected to appear in art exhibit in Los Angeles
Tucked into the corner of a Baltimore City impound lot teeming with discarded lampposts and street signs, four Confederate-linked monuments have sat for five years. City officials and historians debated what to do with the bronze statues erected to honor Confederate figures after they were removed in the middle of the night Aug. 17, 2017, and hauled to the lot where they have been hidden ever since. No clear home emerged until a Los Angeles visual art space called LAXART asked to borrow them for a new exhibit.
Baltimore Restaurant Named Best In Nation For Sandwiches
A recent blog has named a Baltimore restaurant one of the best in the nation for sandwiches as they celebrate the lunchtime favorite. Ekiben was Yelp's choice for the best sandwich in Maryland, and deservedly so with it's unique array of sandwiches served on a beautiful steamed bun, according to the Yelp list.
Wbaltv.com
FEMA awards $32M to Baltimore to mitigate flooding from Middle Branch
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is awarding almost $32 million to fund the first stage of the Middle Branch Resiliency Initiative. The money will be used to fund projects along the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River that will help keep south Baltimore neighborhoods safe during storms. The changes will...
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Wbaltv.com
Mostly cloudy and rainy Sunday ahead for Maryland
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says to expect afternoon rain showers and possible thunderstorms for Sunday with temps toping out in the mid 80's. The rain will be heavier in the areas west and south of Baltimore. Monday will see more rain and storms both early in the morning and then later in the evening. The middle of next week looks clear as temps warm back up to the high 80's.
'It’s going downhill': Witness saw gunman chase down victim in North Baltimore
A brazen shooting unfolded on Loyola Southway in North Baltimore just after noon this afternoon. A witness described a man chasing another down the street on foot before gunning him down.
Boston Globe
Home appraised with a Black owner: $472,000. With a white owner: $750,000.
Last summer, Nathan Connolly and his wife, Shani Mott, welcomed an appraiser into their house in Baltimore, hoping to take advantage of historically low interest rates and refinance their mortgage. They believed that their house — improved with a new $5,000 tankless water heater and $35,000 in other renovations —...
foxbaltimore.com
Battle of the bands takes over the Inner Harbor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — School is just right around the corner, the perfect time to party and celebrate the final few weeks of summer!. A chorus of activity at the Battle of the Bands swarmed the Inner Harbor, Saturday. Photojournalist Drew Fox stopped by to bring us the highlights from...
southbmore.com
Patrick Dahlgren Returns as Owner of ‘Rowhouse’ in Federal Hill
Patrick Dahlgren, who started Federal Hill restaurant Rowhouse more than 10 years ago, has taken the business back over after selling it a few years ago. Dahlgren focused his time away from Rowhouse running his other restaurant The Avenue Kitchen & Bar in Hampden. He is also a partner of a bar in Dewey Beach, DE.
D.C. police identify suspect in killing of Baltimore man installing solar panels
BALTIMORE -- District of Columbia police have identified a suspect in the killing of Aryeh Wolf, a 25-year-old Baltimore man who was shot earlier this month while installing solar panels in Washington, D.C.The Metropolitan Police Department has put out an arrest warrant for Avery Miler, a 27-year-old resident of Southeast D.C., charging him with first-degree murder while armed.Officers were called to the 5100 block of Call Place SE on Aug. 10 about 3:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound.He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Capt. Kevin Kentish of the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that detectives still have not identified a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099 or to text the department's tip line at 50411.D.C. police offer an award of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of murder suspects.
WBAL Radio
Adolescent injured jumping into 'Prettyboy Dam'
There's no word on the status of a young person that was injured jumping into the water at the Prettyboy Dam on Sunday evening. Baltimore and Carroll County rescue workers were called to the scene to help the person. A Baltimore County Fire Department tweet says the patient jumped from...
WCBC Radio
Governor Hogan Wraps Up Eastern Shore Tour With Stops in Cambridge and Kent Narrows
Governor Larry Hogan today wrapped up his four-day Eastern Shore Tour with visits to Cambridge and Kent Narrows, marking another milestone for Chesapeake Bay restoration. Oyster Planting in Kent Narrows. Governor Hogan joined the Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP) in Kent Narrows to mark its 10 billionth oyster planting, an important part of Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts. This year, Maryland watermen had the best wild oyster they’ve had in 35 years, landing more than 500,000 bushels. The governor presented a citation to ORP, which partners with the Department of Natural Resources to conduct these plantings.
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman says added patrols expected in Federal Hill after violent weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Councilman whose district includes Federal Hill says Baltimore City Police Department responded to his call for increased patrols in the area, following a large fight in the street last weekend. According to Councilman Eric Costello, BPD assured him; “There will be significant increased deployment with...
Nottingham MD
White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore
WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated...
Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
foxbaltimore.com
Morgan State renting out Baltimore hotel to house hundreds of students
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Taylor Johnson is gearing up for his freshman year of college. “Morgan State was a perfect choice for me,” Johnson said Friday. But the 18-year-old from Newark, New Jersey will not be living in a dorm room this fall. Instead he’ll be living in a hotel, along with a few hundred other Morgan State University Students.
Baltimore Times
Pastor with Fashion Design Talent Opens Inaugural Flagship Fashion Store in Annapolis
Bishop Craig Coates began his foray in fashion design by sketching and designing fashions in the 10th grade in 1983. His grandmother was a seamstress who owned a Kenmore sewing machine. Coates recalls taking a trip to a local fabric store with her, then purchasing a piece of terry cloth fabric to make a fashionable Dolman sleeve dress, which is known to appear like a bat wing. The creation was worn by a friend at school. Coates progressed to creating trendy jackets, skirts, and MC Hammer style pants when he was a student attending South River High School.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore City police commissioner says OT at intersections with squeegee workers is short-term fix
Since the killing of a man by a 14-year-old squeegee worker in July, Baltimore police have positioned officers at several intersections frequented by squeegee workers, spending thousands of dollars on overtime. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told C4 and Bryan Nehman and others that using officers on overtime is a short...
Bicyclist dies following crash in Glen Burnie
Anne Arundel County Police say Thomas Eric Siebert was riding on the shoulder of Route 10 near E. Furnace Branch Road, when he suddenly turned in front of a Hyundai Sonata and was struck.
