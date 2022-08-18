ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Partying aboard the SipAhoy boat

Hi Everyone! I'm back from vacation refreshed and ready to get back to doing "WJZ at 9." And today's "Where's Marty?" was a perfect way to ease back in. It felt a bit like some relaxing vacay time when K2 and I boarded the SipAhoy party boat downtown at Harborview Marina!It is actually a "cycleboat" in concept. Fact of the matter is it is a catamaran with a nice sized outboard engine that is outfitted, as you can see, with a nicely covered Tiki area with seats on either side. The seats are bicycle seats complete with pedals you can...
BALTIMORE, MD
americanmilitarynews.com

5 years after their removal, Baltimore’s Confederate monuments are expected to appear in art exhibit in Los Angeles

Tucked into the corner of a Baltimore City impound lot teeming with discarded lampposts and street signs, four Confederate-linked monuments have sat for five years. City officials and historians debated what to do with the bronze statues erected to honor Confederate figures after they were removed in the middle of the night Aug. 17, 2017, and hauled to the lot where they have been hidden ever since. No clear home emerged until a Los Angeles visual art space called LAXART asked to borrow them for a new exhibit.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Restaurant Named Best In Nation For Sandwiches

A recent blog has named a Baltimore restaurant one of the best in the nation for sandwiches as they celebrate the lunchtime favorite. Ekiben was Yelp's choice for the best sandwich in Maryland, and deservedly so with it's unique array of sandwiches served on a beautiful steamed bun, according to the Yelp list.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

FEMA awards $32M to Baltimore to mitigate flooding from Middle Branch

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is awarding almost $32 million to fund the first stage of the Middle Branch Resiliency Initiative. The money will be used to fund projects along the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River that will help keep south Baltimore neighborhoods safe during storms. The changes will...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Mostly cloudy and rainy Sunday ahead for Maryland

Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says to expect afternoon rain showers and possible thunderstorms for Sunday with temps toping out in the mid 80's. The rain will be heavier in the areas west and south of Baltimore. Monday will see more rain and storms both early in the morning and then later in the evening. The middle of next week looks clear as temps warm back up to the high 80's.
MARYLAND STATE
Boston Globe

Home appraised with a Black owner: $472,000. With a white owner: $750,000.

Last summer, Nathan Connolly and his wife, Shani Mott, welcomed an appraiser into their house in Baltimore, hoping to take advantage of historically low interest rates and refinance their mortgage. They believed that their house — improved with a new $5,000 tankless water heater and $35,000 in other renovations —...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Battle of the bands takes over the Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — School is just right around the corner, the perfect time to party and celebrate the final few weeks of summer!. A chorus of activity at the Battle of the Bands swarmed the Inner Harbor, Saturday. Photojournalist Drew Fox stopped by to bring us the highlights from...
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Patrick Dahlgren Returns as Owner of ‘Rowhouse’ in Federal Hill

Patrick Dahlgren, who started Federal Hill restaurant Rowhouse more than 10 years ago, has taken the business back over after selling it a few years ago. Dahlgren focused his time away from Rowhouse running his other restaurant The Avenue Kitchen & Bar in Hampden. He is also a partner of a bar in Dewey Beach, DE.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

D.C. police identify suspect in killing of Baltimore man installing solar panels

BALTIMORE -- District of Columbia police have identified a suspect in the killing of Aryeh Wolf, a 25-year-old Baltimore man who was shot earlier this month while installing solar panels in Washington, D.C.The Metropolitan Police Department has put out an arrest warrant for Avery Miler, a 27-year-old resident of Southeast D.C., charging him with first-degree murder while armed.Officers were called to the 5100 block of Call Place SE on Aug. 10 about 3:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound.He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Capt. Kevin Kentish of the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that detectives still have not identified a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099 or to text the department's tip line at 50411.D.C. police offer an award of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of murder suspects.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Adolescent injured jumping into 'Prettyboy Dam'

There's no word on the status of a young person that was injured jumping into the water at the Prettyboy Dam on Sunday evening. Baltimore and Carroll County rescue workers were called to the scene to help the person. A Baltimore County Fire Department tweet says the patient jumped from...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WCBC Radio

Governor Hogan Wraps Up Eastern Shore Tour With Stops in Cambridge and Kent Narrows

Governor Larry Hogan today wrapped up his four-day Eastern Shore Tour with visits to Cambridge and Kent Narrows, marking another milestone for Chesapeake Bay restoration. Oyster Planting in Kent Narrows. Governor Hogan joined the Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP) in Kent Narrows to mark its 10 billionth oyster planting, an important part of Chesapeake Bay restoration efforts. This year, Maryland watermen had the best wild oyster they’ve had in 35 years, landing more than 500,000 bushels. The governor presented a citation to ORP, which partners with the Department of Natural Resources to conduct these plantings.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Councilman says added patrols expected in Federal Hill after violent weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Councilman whose district includes Federal Hill says Baltimore City Police Department responded to his call for increased patrols in the area, following a large fight in the street last weekend. According to Councilman Eric Costello, BPD assured him; “There will be significant increased deployment with...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore

WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Morgan State renting out Baltimore hotel to house hundreds of students

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Taylor Johnson is gearing up for his freshman year of college. “Morgan State was a perfect choice for me,” Johnson said Friday. But the 18-year-old from Newark, New Jersey will not be living in a dorm room this fall. Instead he’ll be living in a hotel, along with a few hundred other Morgan State University Students.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Pastor with Fashion Design Talent Opens Inaugural Flagship Fashion Store in Annapolis

Bishop Craig Coates began his foray in fashion design by sketching and designing fashions in the 10th grade in 1983. His grandmother was a seamstress who owned a Kenmore sewing machine. Coates recalls taking a trip to a local fabric store with her, then purchasing a piece of terry cloth fabric to make a fashionable Dolman sleeve dress, which is known to appear like a bat wing. The creation was worn by a friend at school. Coates progressed to creating trendy jackets, skirts, and MC Hammer style pants when he was a student attending South River High School.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

