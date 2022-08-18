ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

"Advanced mobility" agreement seeks to tap transportation innovation in Arkansas, Oklahoma

The states of Oklahoma and Arkansas will cooperate to position the region as a national hub for advanced mobility. The AM industry includes drones, electric and autonomous vehicles, battery manufacturing, and transportation and logistics solutions. In collaboration with Tulsa Innovation Labs and Runway Group, the states will create new research...

Comments / 0

Community Policy