ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jweekly.com

Local Jewish music retreat will be ‘a mini university’

For years, the East Coast has hosted the best Jewish music retreats, from Let My People Sing! in Falls Village, Connecticut to Hadar’s Rising Song Intensive in New York City. Next month, that kind of multiday, communal music-making experience is coming to the West Coast. Kol: A Retreat for...
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy