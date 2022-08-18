Whether you work from home, have a hybrid schedule or are heading back to the office, finding the best standing desk can make a difference in improving your health and helping you move more throughout the day. Harvard Health Publishing points out that while claims of weight loss are unproven, standing desks can encourage you to change your posture more frequently and thus potentially decrease the risk of back and shoulder pain. With tons of standing desk options, it can be overwhelming to find out which model or brand makes the most sense for you, your space and your work style....

20 DAYS AGO