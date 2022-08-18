ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Latin Artist on the Rise: How Realness Turned Santa Fe Klan Into Mexico’s Breakout Rapper

By Jessica Roiz
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Santa Fe Klan (real name: Ángel Quezada) was 15 years old when he first got a taste of virality. With his first recordings, such as “El Niño,” “Los De Siempre,” and “Somos de la Calle,” the Guanajato-born artist was able to monetize his music and earn about $10,000 Mexican pesos (about $500) each month.

“As a teenager who recorded his own music, filmed his own music videos, and did his own marketing, having millions of views on a song was a big deal for me,” he tells Billboard . “I didn’t have anything. All I had was YouTube and SoundCloud.”

But his plan was never to upload music on the internet; instead, he wanted to entertain his family and friends at gatherings.

“I began doing hip-hop in the barrio between the age of 12 and 13. My barrio taught me what hip-hop and rap music is. That’s when I began writing my own music,” he says. Overall, he credits his father for instilling a love of music from an early age. “He discovered my talent when I was a little kid. He would buy me a lot of toy instruments and I would play pretend drums with the pots and pans.”

His artistic name is also an ode to his barrio. “At rap battles, my friends and I were known as the clan of Santa Fe — but I’m the only one who continued using the name,” he says. “The word ‘clan’ also represents my fans, my producers, and my entire team.”

Inspired by artists such as Cartel de Santa, C-Kan, Gera MX, and MC Davo, Santa Fe’s real, ultra-personal, and raw lyricism ultimately landed him collaborations with artists such as Snoop Dogg, Lupillo Rivera, Calibre 50, and Piso 21, spotlighting him as one of Mexico’s biggest rappers. His first entry on Billboard ‘s Hot Latin Songs arrived this year in April with “Mar y Tierra,” part of his fifth studio album Mundo . His single, “Asi Soy,” later debuted and peaked at No. 8 on the Latin Digital Song Sales chart dated Aug. 6.

“My songs are emotions and feelings that I write at the moment,” he notes. “Eres” is dedicated to his late mother and “Luka” is a letter to his newborn son, for example. “I’ve been through a lot, through the good and the bad, I’ve done a lot of things and I finally feel that I have found my path. I know where I am standing and where I’m going. Writing for me has been very simple because it’s my truth.”

Below, learn more about this month’s Billboard Latin Artist on the Rise:

Name: Ángel Quezada

Age: 22

Recommended song: “Se Acabo,” because we all have problems right now, but this song is about leaving your pride behind and reconnecting with your loved ones — because life is only one [time].”

Major accomplishment: In 2021, the artist signed his first-ever exclusive agency deal with 33 & West for exclusive representation for the U.S. and Canadian territories. This year, he won the 2022 Premios Juventud award for new generation Regional Mexican. But for Santa Fe, touring the U.S. has been a dream come true in his career.

What’s one thing you’d like us to know about the Mexican rap scene? “Every day we are learning more and more about the industry and every day we have more and more talented artists. There’s a lot of talent in Mexico. We’re all proud of being Mexican and we’re all authentic. On my end, I’m teaching a lot of talented kids from my barrio the different paths to music. This new generation of Mexican artists is learning and growing each day.”

What’s next: “We’re working on a documentary about my life to show fans my reality. I’m working on an album with different genres including banda, corridos, mariachi. There’s a lot of projects coming up, including new music each month.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Scores Highest Debut on Australia’s Chart With ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is the super freaky debut on Australia’s singles chart, as it bows at No. 4 for the fastest start this week. “Super Freaky Girl” is the Trinidadian rapper’s first solo release since 2019’s “Megatron,” and her first ARIA Top 10 single since 2014’s “Bed of Lies,” which peaked at No. 7. The fresh track samples the late Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak,” and is lifted from Minaj’s forthcoming fifth studio album. Its strong first week isn’t enough to topple Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” which returns to the summit, up 2-1, for a seventh non-consecutive week atop...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (August 20)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. Karol G Makes History Puerto Rican hitmaker Bad Bunny leads the list of finalists for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, with a staggering 23 nods across 13 categories. Following Bad Bunny is Colombian star Karol G with 15 entries in 11 categories, a record number of nods for a female artist. (The old record was held jointly by Jenni Rivera, who had 12 nods in 2014, and Shakira, who had 12 in 2018.) Farruko secures 11 entries, competing...
MUSIC
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Nicki Minaj Hot 100 Top 10 Hit? Vote!

It’s a historic day for Nicki Minaj. Following the release of the rapper’s new track “Super Freaky Girl,” the song soars to No. 1 on the Aug. 27-dated Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking her first No. 1 hit on the all-genre tally as a solo artist, and her third after her 2020 collaborations “Trollz” with 6ix9ine and her feature on Doja Cat’s smash “Say So.” “Super Freaky Girl” — which sampled Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak” — also sends Minaj to the top of Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart for the first time since 2014. Her last trip to the top was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
Billboard

Lorde Drops ‘Oceanic Feeling’ Music Video for ‘Solar Power’ Anniversary

Lorde just put a beautiful punctuation mark on her Solar Power era. One day before the one-year anniversary of her third studio album’s release, the 25-year-old pop star dropped a stunning music video for her song “Oceanic Feeling,” filmed on the beach and co-starring her little brother Angelo. In the video, which arrived Friday (Aug. 19), Lorde and Angelo sunbathe together on a raft in the middle of the ocean, glowing bright blue from the sun. Side by side, they also go fishing and sit in a patch of grass while watching the waves go by. And when the two-time Grammy winner...
MUSIC
Billboard

Emilia, Myke Towers & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

Another Friday, another round of new releases in Latin music. This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors — was charged with girl-power anthems, including Ptazeta and Villano Antillano’s “Mujerón,” a track by women for women. Loosely translated to “too much woman,” the trap-perreo is an ode to badass girls who are independent and confident and date on their own terms. Argentine singer-songwriter Emilia is also feeling ultra-empowered in her hip-hop track “La Chain,” on which she declares, “Don’t talk about me if...
MUSIC
Billboard

Panic! At The Disco Break Four-Year Drought With ‘Viva Las Vengeance’: Listen

No need to panic, Viva Las Vengeance is finally here. It’s been four years since Panic! At The Disco released an album, the Billboard 200-leader Pray For The Wicked, one of two career No. 1s for the U.S. act. At the stroke of midnight, Brendon Urie and Co. broke the drought with Viva Las Vengeance (via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records), a 12-track set that features the previously-released title track, “Don’t Let The Light Go Out,” and new single “Sad Clown.” On Viva, Urie recorded everything live to tape in Los Angeles along with production partners, Jake Sinclair and Mike Viola. The result, Urie says,...
MUSIC
Billboard

LF System Extends Reign Over U.K. Chart as Dance Music Dominates

It’s been a long, hot summer and the Brits are still dancing. Scottish electronic production duo LF System locks in a seventh consecutive week at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart with “Afraid to Feel,” as music fans clamor to the dancefloor – and dance tunes. “Afraid to Feel” leads the way with over 5.2 million streams, and is one of four dance music singles impacting the top 5, a result that hasn’t been seen for six years, the Official Charts Company reports. The last time dance music held four of the top five positions was in September 2016, when The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Rapper#Mexico#Latin Artist#Santa Fe Klan#Soundcloud#Cartel De Santa#C Kan
Billboard

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Queen Radio’ Merch Is Still In Stock on Amazon: Shop the Limited Collection While It Lasts

Attention, Barbz! Nicki Minaj is officially No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the week is just getting started for the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper, who will receive the coveted Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards this weekend. Earlier in the month, the rap queen dropped a limited collection of merch to coincide with the long-awaited return of her popular Queen Radio show on Aug. 11. The unisex merch, available exclusively at Amazon’s Queen Radio storefront, consists of a black T-shirt ($35) and black hoodie ($60) designed after the Queen Radio logo and features a colorful illustration...
Billboard

Rod Wave’s ‘Beautiful Mind’ Bows at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind bows atop the Billboard 200 chart (dated Aug. 27), scoring the rapper his second No. 1 album. The set enters with 115,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 18, according to Luminate. He previously topped the list with his last release, SoulFly, which opened at No. 1 on the chart dated April 10, 2021. Also in the new top 10 of the Billboard 200, Megan Thee Stallion scores her fifth top 10, all earned consecutively, as Traumazine starts at No. 4. The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

‘Calm Down’! Selena Gomez & Rema’s Remix Is Coming Really Soon

This news isn’t going to make anybody “calm down”! Rema and Selena Gomez have announced that their new collaboration, a remix of Rema’s “Calm Down,” will be released this Friday, Aug. 26. In a caption for the announcement, Gomez wrote “so excited for this!” She is the latest star to grace a Rema track. In addition to the “Ice Cream” singer, the fast-rising singer this year has collaborated with Chris Brown, AJ Tracey, and 6LACK. The official announcement comes mere weeks after a video of Gomez excitedly greeting Rema backstage at his Rave & Roses World Tour went viral on social media....
Billboard

SEVENTEEN Turns Up the Heat in ‘Hot’ Performance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’: Watch

SEVENTEEN is showing off what it’s capable of, this time, with a live performance on the late-night circuit. The K-pop group took to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday (Aug. 18) to perform their fiery track “Hot.” The performance featured 12 of the group’s 13 members against a blazing sun backdrop, wearing matching red and black ensembles to fit the theme of the song. The group expertly performed the track’s choreography, which chilled out to a smooth groove by the chorus’ arrival, in which the members sang in unison: “Drop it like hot, hot, hot (oh, 지금 feelin’ so hot)/ Yeah, I’m...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

BLACKPINK Explain ‘Pink Venom’ Meaning, Tease New Album & Tour: ‘All Our Songs Are Really Good’

BLACKPINK celebrated their long-awaited new single “Pink Venom” by holding a private online press conference in Seoul on Friday (Aug. 19) to share more about the track, their group’s musical identity, and preview their upcoming Born Pink album and tour. Looking sophisticated in black dresses that each member added her own sparkle to (Jennie’s strapless dress incorporated a multicolored-gray pattern while Lisa donned knee-high boots), BLACKPINK spoke excitedly about being back together for new music and how “Venom” represents them as a group. “Since our album’s title is Born Pink, we wanted to relay our identity in the song as much as we could,” Jennie said....
Billboard

Mark Hoppus Returns to Stage For First Time in 2 Years During Surprise Club Appearance

Mark Hoppus was back in his happy place this week when he hopped on stage with pop punkers Beauty School Dropout to perform their joint single “Almost Famous.” The spirited collab marked the first time he Blink-182 singer/bassist had performed live since Jan. 2020. The song appears on the band’s debut album, We Made Plans & God Laughed, which is out now. The surprise cameo was a happy milestone for Hoppus, who revealed last June that he was diagnosed with stage 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and, after a “brutal” regimen of chemotherapy, said he was cancer-free in Sept. In a...
MUSIC
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Sailor Moon-Inspired Outfit at Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival

Megan Thee Stallion is embracing her love of anime during her first visit to Japan. The 27-year-old rap superstar joyously took the stage at Summer Sonic 2022 in Osaka on Saturday (Aug. 20) wearing a Sailor Moon-inspired outfit. During her hits-filled set, Megan donned a blue, red and white schoolgirl uniform, similar to the one worn by Usagi Tsukino in the iconic anime television series. “No like you have no ideaaaa how happy I am in Japan,” the “Savage” rapper captioned a retweet featuring a snapshot of herself donning the costume. In another tweet, she wrote, “This whole stadium in JAPAN was...
Billboard

Tony de Vit, Late British DJ and Producer, to be Honored With Blue Plaque

Tony de Vit, the late hard house specialist, will be remembered with a blue plaque in his hometown Birmingham — marking the first time a DJ has ever received the honor. De Vit died in 1998, at the age of 40 and at the very peak of his game. During his lifetime, de Vit carved out a niche as as one of the go-to DJs for harder-edged house sets. His reputation was confirmed in 2011, when Mixmag’s “Greatest DJ Of All Time” poll ranked him at No. 9. The blue plaque, which the Birmingham Civic Society commissions, is said to recognize an individual...
Billboard

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Part 2: Shop Kanye West’s Latest Collection Online

Kanye West is standing behind his decision to make fans dig through large trash bags to get their hands on his Yeezy Gap collection, but if you’re not interested searching through mounds of shirts and hoodies just to find your size, there’s always online shopping. The second installment of the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga — a multi-piece collection marking the first limited release between the rapper, who now goes by Ye, and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia — debuted online back in May. The release date was pushed back a couple of days due to the tragic school shooting in Uvalde,...
UVALDE, TX
Billboard

Demi Lovato Talks Rocking Into Her Third Decade on ‘GMA’: ‘It’s a Milestone’

Demi Lovato is feeling lots of gratitude as she gears up to celebrate her 30th birthday on Saturday (Aug. 20). The singer shared her positive vibes with the Good Morning America audience on Friday (Aug. 19) when she stopped by as part of the morning news show’s Summer Concert Series to talk about her just-released eighth studio album, Holy Fvck and rocking into her third decade. “I’m grateful to be turning 30,” the singer said. “It’s a milestone, and I feel like I’m more sure of myself, so I’m welcoming it.” Her enthusiasm showed through during amped performances of the pop-punk...
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy