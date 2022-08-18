Read full article on original website
Related
KSLA
Man facing trial in attempted murder case kills self
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport who was facing trial in an attempted murder case is dead after shooting himself, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says. On Monday, Aug. 22, the DA’s office reported that Brandon Richardson, 32, shot and killed himself in the Shreveport riverfront...
KSLA
Capital murder suspect arrested in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for capital murder out of Dallas County was arrested in Marshall. According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, on Friday, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force arrested Edron Blake Blacknell, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell, 22, from Cedar Hill, had a warrant for capital murder out of Dallas County. He is currently held in the Harrison County Jail, pending extradition to Dallas County.
KSLA
Man accused of killing Shreveport couple again faces trial; jury selection underway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo district attorney’s office is giving another go at prosecuting a man accused of killing a Shreveport couple whose bodies were found in a burned-out vehicle. Jury selection is underway for the new trial of Dewayne Willie Watkins, who faces two counts of...
KSLA
Shooting at Villa Norte Apartments; one victim fighting for his life
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The victim and three others were standing by a tree in the parking lot of the Villa Norte Apartments when they heard multiple shots being fired. At 1:13 a.m. on August 21, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at the Villa Norte Apartments, at 1620 Fullerton Street. When they arrived they learned that one Black male victim had been shot in the back. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
Unbuckled Haughton man and woman killed in crash; another victim fights for their life
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A vehicle crosses the center line and collides head-on with another, killing two people and leaving another fighting for their lives. On Saturday, August 20, just after 9 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP), Troop G, responded to a dispatch to Bellevue Road near Pease Meadow Road. When they arrived on the scene they found two vehicles had collided head-on. The crash killed two victims, Holly Budd, 54, and Noel William Budd, 76, who both were not using seatbelts.
KSLA
5 armed suspects steal sports car from Swoop, Bert Kouns; 2 arrested in Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another carjacking to add to the growing list of recent carjackings; five suspects approached a man and then took his sports car. On Saturday, Aug. 20 at 3:59 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a dispatch to the Swoop gas station at 109 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. When SPD arrived they learned that a male victim was reportedly approached by 5 Black males in a White Yukon Denali, the alleged suspects were armed with pistols and rifles and were wearing masks. Two suspects got into the victim’s 2019 Silver Convertible Camaro then the suspects fled the scene onto I-49.
KSLA
Temp. restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate for alleged death threats
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A temporary restraining order has been issued against one of the candidates running for mayor of Shreveport. On Monday, Aug. 22, a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Melvin Slack Jr. In documents obtained by KSLA from the First Judicial District Court of Caddo Parish, the victim claims Slack put her in a chokehold, among other things.
KSLA
BCPD seeking jewelry store heist suspect; surveillance images released
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was spotted stealing jewelry from a local jewelry store, now the Bossier City Police Department has released images of the suspect. On August 17 a slender young Black male suspect reportedly was observed on security cameras stealing merchandise from a local jewelry store. The suspect was seen fleeing in a white-colored vehicle as a passenger, on Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
Shooting on Myrtle Street near Hearne; two vehicles found crashed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two vehicles were found crashed on Hearne Avenue and Myrtle street, one vehicle had a shot victim inside. At 5 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shots fired call around Hearne Avenue and Myrtle Street. When SPD arrived they noticed a silver Chrysler 300 had wrecked into a light post on Hearne Avenue, the driver had fled on foot and abandoned the vehicle. When the SPD drove down Myrtle Street they found a gray impala that had backed into a tree, inside the car, officers found the woman driver who had been shot in the neck.
KSLA
40+ shots fired at crowded Texarkana gas station; 1 person injured
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - One person is recovering from their injuries after being shot in Texarkana over the weekend. It happened early Sunday morning (Aug. 21) at the Raceway convenience store on N Stateline Avenue on the Arkansas side, police say. Officials say more than 40 shots were fired. One...
KSLA
Bossier City Police looking for suspected jewelry thief
After a short pursuit, suspects crashed the car on Burchett Street near Barksdale. There were no injuries to the home occupants or the crane operators. The councilwoman is running for the Shreveport mayoral seat in November.
KSLA
Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Friday night crash left a Longview man dead in Rusk County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Darrell R. Fowler, 57, of Longview, was traveling eastbound on Farm to Market Road 13, one mile east of Henderson. The preliminary investigation showed Fowler failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed. Fowler’s vehicle traveled across the roadway into the north bar ditch where it began to roll. Fowler was then ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
Tree-cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Broadmoor home’s roof is crushed as a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it. On August 20, around 9:02 a.m. the SFD responded to dispatch on the 100 block of Bruce Avenue, when they arrived on the scene they discovered that a tree-cutting service crane vehicle has flipped over and crashed into a home.
KSLA
Process of removing bat infestation begins at Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Workers on Monday, Aug. 22 could be seen wearing hazmat suits and face masks on the Fair Grounds Field property. The gate was closed and caution tape roped off the main entrance to the once-beloved ballpark. The process of removing the bats is Perault Nuisance...
KSLA
Shreveport community celebrates Geek'd Con
After a short pursuit, suspects crashed the car on Burchett Street near Barksdale. If you recognize the suspect in these images or have any information related to this crime you are encouraged to call the Bossier City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 318-741-8641. Tree service crane crashes into home.
KSLA
Shreveport hosts annual Geek’d Con
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a big weekend in the ArkLaTex, as people flock to Geek’d Con!. The second day of the convention kicked off at the Shreveport Community Center. The even features headliner stars from television, film, comic book artists and professional cosplayers. “When we go it’s...
KSLA
PACE hosts Shreveport mayoral forum focused on LGBTQ+ issues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People Acting for Change and Equality (PACE) held its mayoral forum dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community and their concerns on Sunday, Aug. 21. PACE hosted the event from 4 to 6 p.m. in LSU Shreveport’s University Center auditorium. The forum also was livestreamed via Facebook.
KSLA
Storms spur flash flooding, power outages
(KSLA) — The ArkLaTex saw lots of rain and some power outages but, for the most part, minimal damage Monday. Flash flooding washed out part of Holly Road about six miles west-southwest of Gilmer in Upshur County, according to a law enforcement report to the National Weather Service. Trees also were reported down in that area of East Texas.
KSLA
Keep the umbrella handy for the time being!
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We have a wet one ahead of us and I’m not talking about just tomorrow!. Tonight, showers are possible with warm and muggy conditions, and lows in the mid-70s. Tracking continued rain chances, as we saw today but this time more, tomorrow and at times...
KSLA
Sunday showers and storms - Flood Watch in place
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tracking continued rain chances today and at times the showers and storms could bring some heavy downpours. The best chances are looking to be in the afternoon with the rate increasing around 7 PM. A slight break from rainfall is expected during the late evening and overnight hours but another round will be on the way early in the morning Monday. Highs today will struggle, looking at the mid-80s, lows in the low-70s.
Comments / 0