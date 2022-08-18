Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Here’s when school starts in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
kotatv.com
Rapid City offers youth transit program for seventh year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As parents and students scamper to buy school clothes, sneakers, and supplies; one of the key boxes on the school checklist impacting many families is reliable transportation to and from school. The Rapid Transit System is offering the ‘Youth Ride Free’ program. For the seventh...
newscenter1.tv
It’s almost back-to-school for students, but RCAS still struggles to find qualified teachers
RAPID CITY, S.D. — School starts in Rapid City on August 30, and while the district is excited to have kids back in the building, they’re struggling to find enough qualified teachers for them. This has been a struggle that has continued for years. “I’m very concerned about...
kotatv.com
Drivers should remember speed limits, crosswalks in school zones
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today marks the first day of school for the Douglas School district and, despite the excitement, parents and students should remember some basic school safety. Drivers should be on the lookout for school zone speed limits and students heading to class. In the past, the...
Wyoming teacher presented $2,500 Educator of the Year award
Andrea Cooley, a 4th grade teacher at West Side Elementary in Worland, Wyoming, was selected as the Educator of the Year, according to a press release from Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom. Cooley was recognized at the 2022 Wyoming Agriculture Hall Of Fame Picnic on August 17, 2022, by Senator...
KEVN
Taking on the unhoused saves Rapid City $1 million
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier this month Mayor Steve Allender presented the potential budget for 2023. In it was a significant increase in funding for two organizations that help the unhoused, but that seemed to have no major effect on council members. In fact, the mayor believes the council is fully behind the increase.
KELOLAND TV
Smith: ‘Teachers need to teach’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before the South Dakota Department of Education released its new draft of social standards, Jamie Smith already had concerns. The Democratic nominee for governor and former teacher himself told KELOLAND News the day after the draft of the new standards were released that he didn’t feel South Dakota teachers were being respected.
newscenter1.tv
Progress continues for community-based “Showered With Hope” effort
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Fundraising efforts continued Saturday for a Rapid City man working to bring showers to the homeless population with the “Showered With Hope” project holding a cookout and bake sale at Loyal Plumbing. When Newscenter1 first met founder Ted Hayward in February, he showed...
kiowacountypress.net
South Dakota correctional officers getting pay raises
(The Center Square) - The starting salary for South Dakota correctional officers will increase from $20 an hour to $23.50 an hour beginning immediately, Governor Kristi Noem said Thursday. "These permanent pay increases will assist us with recruiting and retaining quality correctional security officers," Noem said in a news release....
kotatv.com
Government Accountability Board refers a Gov. Noem related complaint to SD Attorney General
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A complaint against Governor Kristi Noem is being referred back to the South Dakota Attorney General’s office, after a unanimous decision by the Government Accountability Board (GAB) and another was seemingly referred to a “contested case hearing.”. Monday morning, the Board opted to refer...
voiceofalexandria.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to South Dakota from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kotatv.com
Vitalant in ‘emergency status’ for O-negative and O-positive blood donations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vitalant is on the hunt for more donors as the nation’s blood supply moves into emergency status. Almost all summer, Vitalant’s blood supply has been marked as ‘critical’, meaning the amount of blood on hand was around 2 days’ worth of stock. Now, O-negative and O-positive blood is in an even shorter supply, with less than one day’s worth on hand, earning the emergency status.
kotatv.com
The 2022 Central States Fair finally kicks off
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The smell of food, the sound of farm animals, and the screams from the rides, the 77th annual Central States Fair has finally arrived in Rapid City. The fair officially kicked off Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. During the opening ceremony, the fair’s general manager, Ron Jeffries, mentioned that the passes, which include the VIP pass, Premier Pass, and the Grandstand Pass were sold out. Jeffries hinted that the credit should go to the Rapid City community for showing tremendous support for the Central States Fair.
Douglas Budget
Biggest sources of immigrants to Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Wyoming from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Kristi Noem’s Education Reform Branded a ‘Whitewashed Lie’
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is getting a failing grade from education experts and Native Americans who are accusing her of politicizing what is being taught in the state’s schools.Noem, who is running for re-election while also touring the country to promote her availability for the 2024 Republican ticket, has released a set of social studies standards that would be used to craft lesson plans in South Dakota classrooms.The state will pay up to $200,000 to William Morrisey to help shape these standards and select committee members to prepare them. Morrisey is a former professor of politics at Hillsdale College—a...
What If North Dakota and South Dakota Merged Into One State?
This discussion comes up every now and then, so let’s put it back on the table and fan the fire for a moment.
dakotanewsnow.com
Rounds on voters who berated him: They truly care about their country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds walked into a hornet’s nest and stayed calm during what was supposed to be a routine public forum with mostly — if not entirely — Republican constituents in Spearfish on Thursday. According to the Black...
brookingsradio.com
3 killed in Rapid City shootings
Three people were killed in two separate weekend incidents in Rapid City. Rapid City law enforcement said Sunday afternoon that they were searching for suspects in Saturday’s double homicide. It included the search of a home Sunday and the arrests of several people for outstanding warrants but the suspects remain at large.
iheart.com
Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
Black Hills Pioneer
New poll: Majority of South Dakotans oppose total ban on abortion
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles based on a July 2022 statewide poll conducted by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota, and is the latest segment in the ongoing “South Dakota Matters” series of polls and panel discussions hosted by News Watch.
