Golf

Lake Ripley Country Club Women's Organization results

 4 days ago

The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization started its Medalist/Low-Net Tournament last week and concluded this week.

Both August 9 and August 16 net scores for both of the 18- and 9-hole golfers will be combined to earn placement in this tourney.

For the week of August 9, there were three sunken approaches by Joyce Gehler, Jan Tremain and Wendy Lehr.

On August 16 there were also three sunken approaches by Denise Lind and Betty Litscher on hole 12, while Sharon Lund sank an approach on 10. Lind’s sunken approach also resulted in a birdie on the 12th-hole with Lisa Nelson earning a birdie on 14.

On August 9, the nine-hole golfer’s play-of-day results included a tie for first place in Flight One between Virginia Newcomb, Kristina Purdy and Mary Ann Zwaska. June Schuler took second place.

Low putts went to Zwaska and second place low putts went to Purdy. In Flight Two, Vicki O’Kane took first place, with low putts going to Jane Spindler.

Mary Heynis took first place in Flight Three with Barb Johnston taking low putts. Sue Adas had a sunken approach on #9.

For the week of August 16, Virginia Newcomb took Flight One low net with a tie for second between Zwaska and Adas. Adas also had low putts in Flight One with Newcomb taking second.

In Flight Two, Vicki O’Kane dominated first place low net and low putts. Donna Martin also dominated Flight 3 taking both low net and low putts honors.

The Euchre players gathered on August 9 to play cards. Marilyn Leuder was the first place winner with a three-way tie between Pat New, Pat Gahan and Carol Zimbric. In fifth place was Adas.

Euchre

On Wednesday, August 17, there were 28 people playing Euchre at Lake Ripley Country Club.

The winners were 1st — Joann Davis, 2nd — Jackie Slinde, 3rd — Phil Adas, 4th — Mel Harried and 5th Bette Hoesly. Both Harried and Hoesly had the most loners.

The last Euchre night for this year will be Wednesday, September 21, with a social hour from 4:30 — 5:30, dinner at 5:30 and cards at 6:30. Sign up at the Club or call Lake Ripley Country Club for reservations.

